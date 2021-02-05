पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

रिमोट वर्किंग ट्रेंड:CEO के लिए रिमोट वर्कफोर्स को संभालना होगा चुनौतीपूर्ण, टेक्नोलॉजी और मार्केट से जुड़ी चुनौतियां करेंगी परेशान

  • टैलेंट, टेक्नोलॉजी और पार्टनरशिप पर फोकस कर रहे हैं ग्लोबल CEO
  • एंप्लॉयीज की सलामती को प्रॉफिट पर तवज्जो देने पर विचार कर रहे टॉप बॉस

कोविड-19 के चलते 2020 में पेशेवरों की कामकाजी दुनिया में बड़ी उथल-पुथल मची थी। उनके बीच वर्क प्लेस से दूर रहकर काम करने का चलन बढ़ा था, जो वक्त की मांग थी। लेकिन इस ट्रेंड को मैनेज करना अगले दो साल तक ज्यादातर इंडियन सीईओ के लिए बड़ी चुनौतीपूर्ण साबित होने जा रहा है। यह बात आईबीएम इंस्टीट्यूट ऑफ बिजनेस वैल्यू की एक हालिया स्टडी में सामने आई है।

एनीवेयर रिमोट वर्कफोर्स टॉप लीडरशिप के लिए बड़ी चुनौती

आईबीएम ने ‘आउटपरफॉर्मिंग’ कंपनियों के सीईओ पर स्टडी की है। उन कंपनियों में से आधी ग्लोबल और 35 पर्सेंट इंडियन कंपनियों के सीईओ को लगता है कि अगले कुछ वर्षों में एनीवेयर रिमोट वर्कफोर्स उनके टॉप लीडरशिप के लिए बड़ी चुनौती हो सकती है। स्टडी के मुताबिक, भारत के ज्यादातर सीईओ के ऐसा सोचने की वजह इस ट्रेंड के चलते होने वाली टेक्नोलॉजी और मार्केट से जुड़ी चुनौतियां और रेगुलेटरी बाधाएं हैं।

टैलेंट, टेक्नोलॉजी और पार्टनरशिप पर फोकस कर रहे ग्लोबल CEO

जहां तक एनीवेयर रिमोट वर्किंग से जुड़ी रेगुलेटरी समस्याओं की बात है तो उनकी वजह प्राइवेसी, डेटा, ट्रेड और कोविड के चलते हेल्थ के मामले में सरकारों का सक्रियता दिखाना है। रेवेन्यू ग्रोथ के मामले में टॉप की 20 पर्सेंट कंपनियों के ग्लोबल सीईओ कोविड-19 के बाद वाले हालात में अपने कारोबारी संस्थान को कामयाबी दिलाने के लिए टैलेंट, टेक्नोलॉजी और पार्टनरशिप पर फोकस कर रहे हैं।

आर्टिफिशियल इंटेलीजेंस और मशीन लर्निंग दे सकते हैा अच्छा रिजल्ट

स्टडी में शामिल इंडिया के ज्यादातर सीईओ का मानना है कि इंटरनेट ऑफ थिंग्स (IoT), क्लाउड, आर्टिफिशियल इंटेलीजेंस (AI)/मशीन लर्निंग, रोबॉटिक प्रोसेस ऑटोमेशन और एडवांस्ड एनालिटिक्स से उनके बिजनेस को बढ़ावा मिल सकता है। 45 पर्सेंट इंडियन कंपनियों के सीईओ का मानना है कि उनको कारोबार को आर्टिफिशियल इंटेलीजेंस और मशीन लर्निंग से अगले दो तीन साल में अच्छा रिजल्ट मिल सकता है।

पार्टनरशिप पर आउटपरफॉर्मिंग कंपनियों के सीईओ का फोकस

IBM इंडिया साउथ एशिया के मैनेजिंग डायरेक्टर संदीप पटेल कहते हैं, ‘हम एक बड़े डिजिटल वर्ल्ड में रह रहे हैं। इसमें कंपनियों को वक्त के हिसाब से चलते रहने और कारोबारी जीत हासिल करने के लिए तेजी से बदलना होगा।’ स्टडी के मुताबिक, आउटपरफॉर्मिंग कंपनियों के सीईओ का फोकस पार्टनरशिप पर भी बना हुआ है।

एंप्लॉयीज की सलामती को प्रॉफिट पर तवज्जो दे रहे CEO

इंडिया से स्टडी में शामिल 55 पर्सेंट आउटपरफॉर्मिंग सीईओ का कहना है कि कारोबारी प्रदर्शन को बेहतर बनाने में पार्टनरशिप अहम रोल हो गया है। सबसे बड़ी बात यह है कि इंडिया में 41 पर्सेंट सीईओ एंप्लॉयीज की सलामती को तवज्जो देने के बारे में सोच रहे हैं, भले ही उससे उनका प्रॉफिट कुछ समय के लिए कम रह जाए। स्टडी में भारत सहित लगभग 50 देशों की 26 इंडस्ट्री के 3,000 सीईओ को शामिल किया गया था, जिसमें से 111 इंडिया के थे।

