  • Reserve Bank Is Selling Gold For 10 Years, 12.1 Tons Of Gold Sold In The Third Quarter

तुर्की और उजबेकिस्तान के रिजर्व बैंक ने बेचा गोल्ड:10 साल बाद पहली बार रिजर्व बैंक बेच रहे हैं सोना, तीसरी तिमाही में बिका 12.1 टन गोल्ड

मुंबई4 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
पिछले महीने सिटीग्रुप ने अनुमान लगाया था कि सेंट्रल बैंक द्वारा सोने की मांग 2021 में वापस आ सकती है। 2020 में सेंट्रल बैंकों ने 2018 और 2019 के करीब सोने की खरीदी की है
  • सालाना आधार पर वैश्विक स्तर पर सोने की सप्लाई में 3 पर्सेंट की गिरावट आई है
  • सोने की कीमत वैश्विक बाजार में हाल के समय में 1900 डॉलर के पार पहुंच गई है

कई देशों के केंद्रीय बैंकों (रिजर्व बैंक) ने सोना बेचने की शुरुआत की है। साल 2010 के बाद यह पहली बार हुआ है जब केंद्रीय बैंक सोना बेच रहे हैं। तीसरी तिमाही में अब तक 12.1 टन सोने की बिक्री इन बैंकों ने की है। जबकि एक साल पहले इसी अवधि में इन बैंकों ने 141.9 टन सोने की खरीदी की थी।

वर्ल्ड गोल्ड काउंसिल की रिपोर्ट

वर्ल्ड गोल्ड काउंसिल की रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक जिन देशों के केंद्रीय बैंक ने सोना बेचना शुरू किया है उसमें उजबेकिस्तान और तुर्की हैं। हालांकि रूस के भी केंद्रीय बैंक ने भी पिछले 13 सालों में पहली बार सोना बेचा है। आंकड़ों के मुताबिक एक्सचेंज ट्रेडेड फंड (ETF) में हालांकि सोने का निवेश हुआ है। पिछले महीने सिटीग्रुप ने अनुमान लगाया था कि सेंट्रल बैंक द्वारा सोने की मांग 2021 में वापस आ सकती है। 2020 में सेंट्रल बैंकों ने 2018 और 2019 के करीब सोने की खरीदी की है।

यह भी पढ़ें-

बढ़ती कीमतों के कारण बिक रहा है सोना

विश्लेषकों के मुताबिक सोना की बढ़ती कीमतों के कारण बैंकों ने सोने की बिक्री शुरू की है। जिन केंद्रीय बैंकों ने घरेलू सोर्स से सोने की खरीदी की थी, वे सोना बेच रहे हैं। तुर्की के केंद्रीय बैंक ने तीसरी तिमाही में 22.3 टन सोना बेचा है जबकि उजबेकिस्तान के केंद्रीय बैंक ने 34.9 टन सोना बेचा है।

सोने की कीमतें 2,075 डॉलर के पार

बता दें कि सोने की कीमत अगस्त में वैश्विक बाजारों में 2,075 डॉलर प्रति औंस पहुंच गई थी। जबकि हाल के समय में यह 1900 डॉलर पर है। सालाना आधार पर बुलियन की मांग 19 पर्सेंट गिरी है। यह 2009 के बाद सबसे ज्यादा गिरावट किसी तिमाही में है। भारत में ज्वेलरी की मांग में आधा की गिरावट दिखी है। सालाना आधार पर वैश्विक स्तर पर सोने की सप्लाई में 3 पर्सेंट की गिरावट आई है।

