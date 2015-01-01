पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

RBI की योजना:खतरनाक स्थिति पर है आरबीआई की नजर, रुपए में मजबूती से बढ़ रही है दिक्कत

मुंबई30 मिनट पहले
2013 के बाद के गवर्नर ब्याज दरों को बहुत लंबे समय तक ऊंचा रखते थे। उन्होंने लिक्विडिटी को भी बनाए रखा। कोविड से पहले विकास धीमा शुरू हुआ। इसलिए गवर्नर पर ज्यादा आसान महंगाई लक्ष्य को स्वीकार करने का अतिरिक्त दबाव है
  • नीति बनाने वाले कभी नहीं चाहेंगे कि रुपए में एकतरफा मजबूती आए
  • रिजर्व बैंक ऐसा कभी नहीं चाहेगा कि लोग इसे विकास विरोधी के रूप में देखें और समझें

कोरोनावायरस लॉकडाउन के दौरान आयात में गिरावट ने भारत को डॉलर पर नजर रखने को मजबूर कर दिया है। अब इसमें रिकवरी की उम्मीद दिखाई दे रही है। क्योंकि निवेशक अब वापस डॉलर में अपनी दिलचस्पी दिखाने लगे हैं। बैंकों के लिए इसका मतलब है कि लोकल करेन्सी कमजोर डॉलर के मुकाबले भी बेसहारा बनी रहती है और इस पर कभी भी मुश्किल आ सकती है।

रुपए में एकतरफा मजबूती खतरा है

नीति बनाने वाले कभी नहीं चाहेंगे कि रुपए में एकतरफा मजबूती आए। अधिकारियों ने अब तक क्या किया है - बैंकों को रुपए देकर डॉलर में इधर-उधर किया है। इसने फाइनेंशियल सिस्टम को अधर में छोड़ दिया है। यह महंगाई का कारण बन सकता है जो रिजर्व बैंक के लक्ष्य से पहले से ही ऊपर चल रहा है। ऐसा चीन में भी हो रहा है, जहां कॉरपोरेट डिफॉल्ट के एक मामले ने बैंकों की लिक्विडिटी को निचोड़ दिया है।

चीन बड़ी अर्थव्यवस्था बन गई है

एक तरफ चीन महामारी से उबरने वाली पहली बड़ी अर्थव्यवस्था बन गई है। वहीं भारत में राहत पैकेज को लेकर अभी भी मंथन ही चल रहा है। यदि रिज़र्व बैंक 2021 में अपनी उदारता को या घोषणाओं को और बढ़ाता है तो देश के इक्विटी बाजार खतरनाक रूप से प्रभावित हो सकते हैं। इसके विपरीत अगर 1.3 अरब लोगों के टीकाकरण से पहले रिजर्व बैंक लिक्विडिटी वापस खींचता है तो शेयरों की कीमतों में गिरावट की संभावना बढ़ सकती है।

RBI क्या करेगा

तो सवाल उठता है कि RBI क्या करेगा? ऐसा लगता है कि रिजर्व बैंक ऐसा कभी नहीं चाहेगा कि लोग इसे विकास विरोधी के रूप में देखें और समझें। यह राजनीतिक रूप से भी स्वीकार्य नहीं होगा और यही कारण है कि आरबीआई को अधिक आसान महंगाई वाला लक्ष्य देने की बात की जा रही है। इसलिए यह समय से पहले ब्रेक लगाने का बहाना नहीं है। अधिकारी बंधे हुए हैं। उन्होंने सरप्लस डॉलर के बदले में बैंकों में रुपए भर दिए हैं। इस उम्मीद में कि आसान लिक्विडिटी न केवल कॉरपोरेट सॉल्वेंसी में गिरावट को रोक देगी बल्कि निष्क्रिय पड़े फ़ैक्टर्स को वापस अर्थव्यवस्था में बहाल करेगी।

सबसे खराब प्रदर्शन है रुपया का

पहले 9 महीनों में आरबीआई की 58 बिलियन डॉलर की खरीदारी के कारण रुपया इस साल सबसे खराब प्रदर्शन करने वाला एशियाई मुद्रा बन गया है। जबकि पिछले महीने महंगाई अनुमानित 6.9% से कम थी। यह लगातार 8 वें महीने रिजर्व बैंक के 2% से 6% की सीमा को पार कर गया है। मजबूत रुपया रिजर्व बैंक की महंगाई को कम करने में मदद कर सकता है, लेकिन ज्यादा लिक्विडिटी इसे बदतर बना देगा।

2021 में अच्छा प्रदर्शन कर सकता है रुपया

2021 में एशिया का सबसे अच्छा प्रदर्शन करने वाले रुपया पर व्यापारी अपना दांव लगा रहे हैं। जून तिमाही में रिकॉर्ड 20 बिलियन डॉलर के चालू खाते के सरप्लस पर सभी की नज़र है। ऐसा इसलिए क्योंकि लॉकडाउन के कारण घरेलू मांग कम हो गई थी। इस बीच नोमुरा होल्डिंग्स इंक के स्टॉक, बॉन्ड और रियल एस्टेट के मिले रुझानों से पता चलता है कि विदेशी पैसा देश में आता रहेगा।

रिजर्व बैंक ने बढ़ाई सप्लाई

रुपए की सप्लाई बढ़ाकर रिजर्व बैंक ने 1.25 पर्सेंट के बराबर अतिरिक्त रेट कट कर दिया है। यह फरवरी 2019 के बाद से 2.5 पर्सेंट कम है। इसमें 1.15 पॉइंट महामारी के बाद का है। रिज़र्व बैंक के लिए यह जरूरी था, क्योंकि सरकार यह नहीं चाहती थी कि उसका वित्तीय तनाव बहुत अधिक हो जाए।

अब 2021 में आरबीआई क्या करेगा

2021 में RBI क्या करेगा? यदि मांग में सुधार होता है, तो यह धीरे-धीरे लिक्विडिटी कम कर सकता है। जब छंटनी और मजदूरी में कॉर्पोरेट आय कटौती की बजाय बिक्री से बढ़ेगी तो सस्ते पैसे के बिना भी निवेशक आकर्षित होंगे। गवर्नर शक्तिकांत दास की रणनीति बैंकों को विशेष बॉन्ड जारी करके डॉलर की खरीदारी कर कुछ अतिरिक्त लिक्विडिटी हटाने की हो सकती है। इसमें खर्च आएगा, लेकिन कुल मिलाकर यह नजरिया भारतीय निर्यातकों के लिए रुपए को प्रतिस्पर्धी बनाए रखेगा। यह महंगाई के चक्र को रोकेगा। इससे शेयर बाजार में भी तेजी बनी रहेगी और वित्त मंत्रालय खुश होगा।

पहले के गवर्नर लंबे समय तक ब्याज दर ज्यादा रखते थे

2013 के बाद के गवर्नर ब्याज दरों को बहुत लंबे समय तक ऊंचा रखते थे। उन्होंने लिक्विडिटी को भी बनाए रखा। कोविड से पहले विकास धीमा शुरू हुआ। इसलिए गवर्नर पर ज्यादा आसान महंगाई लक्ष्य को स्वीकार करने का अतिरिक्त दबाव है। राजनेता किसी भी कीमत पर वी-शेप में रिकवरी चाहते हैं। दास सस्ते धन (cheap money) से वित्तीय स्थिरता के लिए उनकी इच्छाओं को कैसे पूरा करने की कोशिश करते हैं, यह 2021 में भारत के निवेशकों के लिए स्टैन्डर्ड ग्रोथ बनाम महंगाई की एक बढ़िया कहानी हो सकती है।

