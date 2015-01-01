पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Business
  • Retail Inflation Rose To 7 Point 61 Pc In October From 7 Point 27 Pc In September

महामारी में आफत:खुदरा महंगाई की दर अक्टूबर में और बढ़कर 7.61% पर पहुंची, सितंबर में 7.27% थी

नई दिल्ली6 मिनट पहले
खाद्य वस्तुओं की खुदरा महंगाई दर पिछले महीने 11% से ज्यादा रही
  • लगातार 7वें महीने खुदरा महंगाई दर RBI के सुविधाजनक दायरे से ऊपर रही
  • सरकार ने RBI को खुदरा महंगाई दर 2-6% के दायरे में रखने की जिम्मेदारी दी है

देश की खुदरा महंगाई दर अक्टूबर में बढ़कर 7.61% पर पहुंच गई। उपभोक्ता मूल्य सूचकांक (CPI) पर आधारित यह दर सितंबर में 7.27% थी। नेशनल स्टैटिस्टिकल ऑफिस (NSO) ने गुरुवार को जारी किए गए आंकड़ों में यह बात कही।

खाद्य वस्तुओं की खुदरा महंगाई दर पिछले महीने 11 फीसदी से ज्यादा रही। लगातार 7वें महीने खुदरा महंगाई दर भारतीय रिजर्व बैंक (RBI) के सुविधाजनक दायरे से ऊपर रही है। सरकार ने RBI को खुदरा महंगाई की दर 2-6 फीसदी के दायरे में रखने की जिम्मेदारी दी है।

