एयूएम में 55% हिस्सा:डिस्ट्रीब्यूटर के भरोसे हैं म्यूचुअल फंड में रिटेल निवेशक, कुल फोलियो में 90 पर्सेंट हिस्सेदारी

मुंबई8 मिनट पहलेलेखक: अजीत सिंह
  • रिटेल निवेशकों की असेट्स 1 साल में 3.92% जबकि संस्थागत निवेशकों की असेट 13.69% बढ़ी है
  • पूरी इंडस्ट्री में 47% जबकि रिटेल निवेशक की केवल 15% असेट्स डायरेक्ट निवेश से आती है

म्यूचुअल फंड में रिेटेल निवेशकों को डायरेक्ट निवेश रास नहीं आ रहा है। यही कारण है कि अभी तक ज्यादातर रिटेल निवेशक डिस्ट्रीब्यूटर्स (वितरकों) के जरिए निवेश करते हैं। साथ ही म्यूचुअल फंड इंडस्ट्री के कुल फोलियो में रिटेल का हिस्सा 90% तो है, लेकिन असेट अंडर मैनेजमेंट (AUM) में इनका हिस्सा 55% है।

अक्टूबर 2020 में 28.34 लाख करोड़ रहा है एयूएम

एसोसिएशन ऑफ म्यूचुअल फंड्स इन इंडिया (एंफी) के आंकड़ों के मुताबिक अक्टूबर 2020 में कुल असेट्स 28.34 लाख करोड़ रुपए रही है। इसमें से 14.64 लाख करोड़ रुपए रिटेल निवेशकों का हिस्सा है। एक साल पहले अक्टूबर की तुलना में यह महज 3.92% बढ़ी है। जबकि इसी दौरान संस्थागत निवेशकों की असेट्स 13.70 लाख करोड़ रुपए रही है। एक साल पहले अक्टूबर की तुलना में यह 13.69% बढ़ी है।

80 पर्सेंट रिटेल निवेशक वितरकों के जरिए करते हैं निवेश

आंकड़ों के मुताबिक 80% रिटेल निवेशक वितरकों के जरिए निवेश करते हैं। रिटेल की 15% असेट डायरेक्ट निवेश से आती है। पूरी इंडस्ट्री में 47% असेट्स डायरेक्ट निवेश से आती है। इसी तरह 85% संस्थागत निवेशक म्यूचुअल फंड में डायरेक्ट निवेश करते हैं। 75% हाई नेटवर्थ निवेशक (HNI) वितरकों के जरिए निवेश करते हैं। डायरेक्ट का हिस्सा ज्यादातर गैर इक्विटी स्कीम से आता है।

म्यूचुअल फंड इंडस्ट्री में कुल 9.33 करोड़ फोलियो है। इसमें 90.1% रिटेल निवेशक फोलियो यानी 8.40 करोड़ है। इसके अलावा 84.28 लाख फोलियो HNI का है जबकि 7.85 लाख फोलियो संस्थागत निवेशक का है।

11 सालों में महज दोगुना बढ़ा फंड इंडस्ट्री का फोलियो

पूरी इंडस्ट्री में मार्च 2009 में 4.76 करोड़ फोलियो था। यानी 11 सालों में फोलियो की संख्या महज दोगुनी हो पाई है। एंफी के आंकड़े बताते हैं कि म्यूचुअल फंड इंडस्ट्री की 16% असेट्स टॉप 30 शहरों के आगे के शहरों (‌‌‌‌बी-30) से आती है। बी-30 में 62% हिस्सा इक्विटी स्कीम का है। इक्विटी के 48.8% असेट्स ऐसे हैं जो दो साल से ज्यादा समय तक के लिए निवेश किए जाते हैं।

बी-30 में 3 पर्सेंट डायरेक्ट निवेश आता है

B-30 में डायरेक्ट 3% निवेश आता है, जबकि डिस्ट्रीब्यूटर के जरिए 22% निवेश आता है। टॉप-30 (T-30) में 17% डायरेक्ट निवेश आता है जबकि 58% वितरकों के जरिए आता है। इक्विटी स्कीम की होल्डिंग पूरी इंडस्ट्री में अक्टूबर 2020 में 39.6% थी। एक साल पहले अक्टूबर 2019 में यह 42.4% थी। डेट में यह 28.4% पिछले साल थी जो अब बढ़कर 32% हो गई है। इसी तरह लिक्विड में यह 20 से बढ़कर 23% हो गई जबकि ETF में 8 से घटकर 6% हो गई है।

व्यक्तिगत निवेशकों की होल्डिंग घट कर 51.7 पर्सेंट हो गई

व्यक्तिगत निवेशकों की होल्डिंग की बात करें तो अक्टूबर 2019 में उनकी होल्डिंग 53.9% थी। इस साल अक्टूबर में यह घट कर 51.7% हो गई है। संस्थागत निवेशकों की होल्डिंग 46 से बढ़कर 48.3% हो गई है। इक्विटी स्कीम कैटिगरी में व्यक्तिगत निवेशकों की हिस्सेदारी 88% है। जबकि मनी मार्केट स्कीम कैटिगरी में संस्थागत निवेशकों की हिस्सेदारी 84% है।

टॉप 5 राज्यों में महाराष्ट्र, गुजरात, दिल्ली, कर्नाटक और पश्चिम बंगाल

इक्विटी में टाप 5 राज्यों की बात करें तो महाराष्ट से सबसे ज्यादा 3.46 लाख करोड़ रुपए आता है। गुजरात से 96,672 करोड़, नई दिल्ली 90,990 से करोड़, कर्नाटक से 83,838 करोड़ और पश्चिम बंगाल से 75,748 करोड़ रुपए म्यूचुअल फंड में आता है। जबकि डेट में महाराष्ट् से 3.82 लाख करोड़, नई दिल्ली से 80,442 करोड़, गुजरात से 69,682 करोड, हरियाणा से 68,803 करोड़ और कर्नाटक से 67,368 करोड़ रुपए आता है।

म्यूचुअल फंड के निवेश में उड़ीसा, झारखंड, बिहार, गोवा, छत्तीसगढ़ और असम काफी पिछड़े हैं। इनमें से कोई भी राज्य एक पर्सेंट भी योगदान नहीं देता है।

