रिजर्व बैंक ने दी ऑन लाइन निवेश की सुविधा:रिटेल निवेशक अब सीधे गवर्नमेंट सिक्योरिटीज में खरीदी कर सकते हैं

मुंबई20 मिनट पहले
रिजर्व बैंक ने कहा है कि रिटेल निवेशक आरबीआई के साथ गिल्ट अकाउंट खोल सकते हैं। इस कदम को रिटेल डायरेक्ट कहा जाएगा। इसमें आप ऑन लाइन कारोबार कर सकते हैं
रिजर्व बैंक ने कहा है कि रिटेल निवेशक आरबीआई के साथ गिल्ट अकाउंट खोल सकते हैं। इस कदम को रिटेल डायरेक्ट कहा जाएगा। इसमें आप ऑन लाइन कारोबार कर सकते हैं
  • रिटेल निवेशक आरबीआई के साथ गिल्ट अकाउंट खोल सकते हैं
  • अभी तक म्यूचुअल फंड के जरिए ही निवेश किया जा सकता था

रिजर्व बैंक ने रिटेल निवेशकों को एक और सुविधा दी है। इसके तहत रिटेल निवेशक अब ऑन लाइन गवर्नमेंट सिक्योरिटीज में सीधे निवेश कर सकेंगे। यह निवेश वे प्राइमरी और सेकेंडरी दोनों बाजार में कर सकेंगे। रिजर्व बैंक ने इसे एक ढांचागत सुधार (structural reform) बताया है।

पहले समझते हैं गवर्नमेंट सिक्योरिटीज क्या है

देश में राज्य और केंद्र दोनों सरकारों की सिक्योरिटीज होती है। दरअसल यह एक तरह का बांड होता है। इसमें एक निश्चित ब्याज मिलता है। अभी केंद्र सरकार 9 तरीके के सिक्योरिटीज जारी करती है। यानी आप उसके 9 बांड में पैसे लगा सकते हैं।

अभी क्या होता था

अभी तक रिटेल निवेशक सीधे इसमें निवेश नहीं कर सकता था। आप रिटेल निवेशक हैं तो आपको म्यूचुअल फंड के गिल्ट फंड में पैसा लगाना होता था। म्यूचुअल फंड की वह स्कीम सरकार की सिक्योरिटीज में निवेश करती थी। पर अब आप रिटेल निवेशक हैं तो सीधे निवेश कर सकते हैं।

अब कैसे निवेश कर पाएंगे

अब रिजर्व बैंक ने कहा है कि रिटेल निवेशक आरबीआई के साथ गिल्ट अकाउंट खोल सकते हैं। इस कदम को रिटेल डायरेक्ट कहा जाएगा। इसमें आप ऑन लाइन कारोबार कर सकते हैं। इससे रिटेल निवेशकों को सरकारी प्रतिभूतियों (government securities) को सीधे खरीदने और बेचने का एक आवश्यक अवसर मिलता है।

भारत में कैसी है सिक्योरिटीज

गवर्नमेंट सिक्योरिटीज भारत में सबसे सुरक्षित फिक्स्ड इनकम इंस्ट्रूमेंट्स में से एक मानी जाती है। रिजर्व बैंक गवर्नर शक्तिकांत दास ने कहा कि कुछ समय में इसका पूरा खाका तैयार हो जाएगा। इससे सरकारी उधारी कार्यक्रम को सुचारू रूप से पूरा करने में आसानी होगी।

भारत चुनिंदा देशों में शामिल

इस कदम के साथ ही भारत उन कुछ देशों के चुनिंदा क्लब में शामिल हो गया है, जिनके पास यह सुविधा है। पिछले एक साल के दौरान आरबीआई ने रेट में 115 बेसिस पॉइंट्स की कटौती की है जिससे फाइनेंशियल सिस्टम में पर्याप्त लिक्विडिटी रखने में मदद मिली है।

