शेयर का प्रदर्शन:RIL के शेयर ने एक साल में निवेशकों को दिया 44% का रिटर्न, मार्केट कैप भी 6.22 लाख करोड़ बढ़ा

मुंबई40 मिनट पहले
  • जनवरी से अबतक शेयर ने निवेशकों को 36.36% का रिटर्न दिया है
  • आरआईएल के शेयर ने 2000 रुपए का स्तर पहली बार 22 जुलाई को टच किया था

देश की सबसे बड़ी कंपनी रिलायंस इंडस्ट्रीज लिमिटेड (RIL) शुक्रवार को अपनी दूसरी तिमाही के नतीजे घोषित कर दिए हैं। बाजार में आज कंपनी का शेयर 1.37% की बढ़त के साथ 2054.35 के भाव पर बंद हुआ है। हालांकि, इस हफ्ते कंपनी के शेयर ने निवेशकों को निराश किया। क्योंकि, शेयर बीते कारोबारी पांच दिनों में 1.28% नीचे गिरा है। इससे पहले गुरुवार को कंपनी का शेयर तीन महीने बाद पहली बार 2000 के भाव से नीचे आ गया था।

इस हफ्ते में शेयर ने किया निराश

आरआईएल का शेयर बीते एक महीने में 7.57% नीचे फिसल गया है। दरअसल, शेयर पर फ्यूचर ग्रुप और आरआईएल के बीच हुए डील पर अमेजन के विरोध का असर पड़ा है। यह मामला अभी और लंबा खिचता नजर आ रहा है। शुक्रवार को बीएसई ने सेबी से सलाह मांगी है और रिलायंस-फ्यूचर ग्रुप से भी जवाब मांग है। बाजार के दिग्गज शेयरों में आरआईएल का शेयर ही एकमात्र शेयर है जो बीते एक कारोबारी महीने के बाद भी लाल निशान में है। बाकी सभी शेयरों ने निवेशकों को पॉजिटिव रिटर्न दिया है। इसमें टीसीएस, एचडीएफसी बैंक, एचयूएल और इंफोसिस के शेयर शामिल है।

शेयर से निवेशकों को मुनाफा

लेकिन, जब इस साल के रिटर्न की बात करते हैं तो आरआईएल का शेयर निवेशकों को सबसे अधिक रिटर्न देने वाली कंपनियों में टॉप में शुमार नजर आता है। जनवरी से अबतक शेयर ने निवेशकों को 36.36% का रिटर्न दिया है। इससे आगे केवल इंफोसिस का शेयर है, जिसने समान अवधि में 45% का रिटर्न दिया है। चालू वित्त वर्ष की जून तिमाही से अबतक रिलायंस इंडस्ट्रीज का शेयर 2.56% नीचे फिसला है। 30 जुलाई को आरआईएल के शेयर का भाव 2108.65 रुपए था। इस दौरान मार्केट कैप भी 13 लाख करोड़ रुपए के स्तर को टच किया था।

तीन महीने में आरआईएल का शेयर 17 पर्सेंट टूटा, पहली बार 2000 रुपए से नीचे पहुंचा स्टॉक

GIC और टीपीजी रिलायंस रिटेल में करेंगी 7,350 करोड़ रुपए का इंवेस्टमेंट, कंपनी की इक्विटी वैल्युएशन करीब 4.2 लाख करोड़ रुपए

आरआईएल को जीआईसी से मिले 5,512.5 करोड़ रुपए; रिलायंस रिटेल की 1.22% हिस्सेदारी के लिए पिछले महीने हुआ था सौदा​​​​​​​

RIL के शेयर और मार्केट कैप में बढ़त के कारण

1. 2020 में रिलायंस रिटेल में विदेशी निवेशकों निवेशकों ने 37 हजार करोड़ रुपए से अधिक का निवेश किया। इसमें सिंगापुर सॉवरेन वेल्थ फंड जीआईसी सहित केकेआर, जनरल अटलांटिक, मुबाडला और सिल्वर लेक पार्टनर्स के निवेश शामिल हैं। आरआईएल ने इसके एवज में रिटेल वेंचर में 7.28% की हिस्सेदारी बेची है। दूसरी ओर आरआईएल की सब्सिडियरी कंपनी रिलायंस जियो में अबतक कुल 1.52 लाख करोड़ रुपए का निवेश आ चुका है।

2. कंपनी तय समय से पहले ही कर्ज मुक्त हो चुकी है। जानकारी के मुताबिक रिलायंस ग्रुप पर कुल 1.60 लाख करोड़ रुपए का कर्ज था। इसके लिए कंपनी ने जियो में हिस्सेदारी बेंच कर तय अवधि से पहले ही नेट डेट फ्री हो गई है। ऐसे में कंपनी फ्रेश इन्वेस्टमेंट से आगे के विस्तार पर पैसे लगाएगी। जानकारों का अनुमान है कि आनेवाले समय में करीबन 10 कंपनियां रिलायंस रिटेल में हिस्सा खरीद सकती हैं। उदाहरण के तौर पर अगस्त में आरआईएल ने फ्यूचर ग्रुप की रिटेल, होलसेल और लॉजिस्टिक्स कारोबार खरीदा था।

3. इस साल जियो प्लेटफॉर्म और रिलायंस रिटेल के लिए कई अरब डॉलर की डील साइन करने के बाद अब रिलायंस इंडस्ट्रीज की नजर स्मार्ट इलेक्ट्रिसिटी मीटर के मार्केट पर है। बीते महीने कंपनी से जुड़े एक अधिकारी ने बताया था कि रिलायंस अब मीटर डेटा, कम्युनिकेशन कार्ड, टेलीकॉम और क्लाउड होस्टिंग सेवाएं पावर होस्टिंग कंपनियों को देना चाहती है।

4. आरआईएल की ओर से 22 अक्टूबर को दायर रेग्यूलेटरी फाइलिंग में कहा गया था कि सिंतबर तिमाही में विदेशी संस्थागत निवेशकों (FII) की हिस्सेदारी बढ़कर 25.2% हो गई है। यह जून तिमाही में 24.72% रही थी।

कंपनी का मार्केट कैप

एम कैप के लिहाज से आरआईएल भारत की एकमात्र कंपनी है, जिसने 15 लाख करोड़ रुपए के स्तर को पार किया है। इसी साल 16 सितंबर को कंपनी ने न्यू हाई बनाया था, जब शेयर का भाव 2,368.80 रुपए प्रति शेयर हो गया था। इसी दौरान कंपनी का मार्केट कैप भी 15.40 लाख करोड़ रुपए पर पहुंच गया था। मार्केट कैप के लिहाज से आरआईएल के बाद टाटा ग्रुप की आईटी कंपनी टीसीएस है, जिसका मार्केट कैप 9.99 लाख करोड़ रुपए है। बाजार में लिस्ट टोटल कंपनियों में आरआईएल और टीसीएस दो मात्र कंपनियां हैं, जिनका मार्केट कैप 10 लाख करोड़ रुपए के पार पहुंचा है।

एक साल में शेयर का प्रदर्शन

आरआईएल के शेयर ने 2000 रुपए का स्तर पहली बार 22 जुलाई को टच किया था, जो आज 2054.35 पर बंद हुआ है। शेयर का निम्नतम स्तर 867.82 है, जो 23 मार्च, 2020 को टच किया था। कंपनी के शेयर में अक्टूबर, 2019 के बाद शानदार बढ़त देखने को मिली है। पिछले साल 18 अक्टूबर को कंपनी ने दूसरी तिमाही के नतीजे घोषित किए थे, तब कंपनी का शेयर 1,428 रुपए था, जो 43.83% बढ़कर 30 अक्टूबर को 2054.35 पर बंद हुआ है। 18 अक्टूबर, 2019 को कंपनी का मार्केट कैप 7.67 लाख करोड़ रुपए था, जो 6.22 लाख करोड़ रुपए बढ़कर शुक्रवार को 13.89 लाख करोड़ रुपए हो गया है।

