  RIL's Income Is Estimated To Be Rs 98 Thousand 417 Crore And Profit Is Rs 9,586 Crore.

रिलायंस इंडस्ट्रीज का रिजल्ट आज:RIL की इनकम 98 हजार 417 करोड़ और मुनाफा 9,586 करोड़ रुपए रहने का अनुमान

मुंबई33 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
रिलायंस इंडस्ट्रीज आज रिजल्ट जारी करेगी। अनुमान है कि इसकी टेलीकॉम कंपनी जियो की प्रति ग्राहक कमाई मामूली बढ़त के साथ 145 रुपए पर जा सकती है, जो पहली तिमाही में 140.30 रुपए थी। जियो के फिलहाल 40 करोड़ ग्राहक हैं और दूसरी तिमाही में इसमें एक करोड़ 30 लाख ग्राहक जुड़े हैं
  • जुलाई से सितंबर की दूसरी तिमाही में कंपनी की इनकम 11.5% बढ़ सकती है
  • कंपनी के रिटेल कारोबार की आय 34 हजार 640 करोड़ रुपए रह सकती है

देश की सबसे बड़ी कंपनी रिलायंस इंडस्ट्रीज लिमिटेड (RIL) का फाइनेंशियल रिजल्ट आज आएगा। कंपनी ने स्टॉक एक्सचेंज को दी गई जानकारी में यह सूचना दी है। अनुमान है कि जुलाई से सितंबर की दूसरी तिमाही में कंपनी की इनकम 11.5% बढ़कर 98 हजार 417 करोड़ रुपए रह सकती है। जबकि इसी अवधि में इसका फायदा 11.5% बढ़कर 9 हजार 586 करोड़ रुपए रह सकता है।

एक साल पहले इनकम 88 हजार 253 करोड़ थी

बता दें कि एक साल पहले इसी अवधि में कंपनी की इनकम 88 हजार 253 करोड़ रुपए थी जबकि मुनाफा 8 हजार 267 करोड़ रुपए था। कंपनी के एबिट्डा (EBITDA) के बारे में अनुमान है कि यह 19 हजार 547 करोड़ रुपए रह सकता है जो एक साल पहले 16 हजार 875 करोड़ रुपए था।

पेट्रोकेम कारोबार अच्छा होगा

कंपनी ने दूसरी तिमाही में प्रोडक्शन में बढ़ोतरी की है। इसके चलते कंपनी के पेट्रोकेम कारोबार का प्रदर्शन अच्छा होगा। हालांकि रिफाइनिंग कारोबार में कुछ कमजोरी देखने को मिल सकती है। कंपनी के ग्रॉस रिफाइनिंग मार्जिन (GRM)में सुधार देखने को मिल सकता है। दूसरी तिमाही में कंपनी का ग्रॉस रिफाइनिंग मार्जिन 7-7.2 डॉलर प्रति बैरल के बीच रहेगा। वित्त वर्ष 2020 की दूसरी तिमाही में ये 9.4 डॉलर प्रति बैरल, वित्त वर्ष 2020 की तीसरी तिमाही में 9.2 डॉलर प्रति बैरल, वित्त वर्ष 2020 की चौथी तिमाही में 8.9 डॉलर प्रति बैरल पर यह था।

रिटेल कारोबार पर अनुमान

कंपनी के रिटेल कारोबार की आय 34 हजार 640 करोड़ रुपए रह सकती है। पिछली तिमाही में यह 31हजार 633 करोड़ रुपए थी। पिछली तिमाही में कंपनी के रिटेल कारोबार की आय में 17 फीसदी की गिरावट देखने को मिली थी। JIO का मुनाफा पिछली तिमाही के 2,520 करोड़ रुपए से बढ़कर 3,100 करोड़ रुपए रह सकता है। इसमें 21% की बढ़ोत्तरी देखने को मिल सकती है। इसी तरह इसकी आय पिछली तिमाही के 16 हजार 557 करोड़ रुपए से बढ़कर 18 हजार 300 करोड़ रुपए हो सकती है।

प्रति ग्राहक कमाई मामूली बढ़त के साथ 145 रुपए पर जा सकती है। जो पहली तिमाही में 140.30 रुपए थी। जियो के फिलहाल 40 करोड़ ग्राहक हैं और दूसरी तिमाही में इसमें एक करोड़ 30 लाख ग्राहक जुड़े हैं।

