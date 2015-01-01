पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

रेगुलेटरी फाइलिंग:रिलायंस को गूगल से मिले 33737 करोड़ रुपए मिले, जियो प्लेटफॉर्म्स की 7.73% हिस्सेदारी के लिए हुआ था सौदा

जियो प्लेटफॉर्म्स और गूगल के बीच हुए सौदे को हाल ही में कंपटीशन कमीशन ऑफ इंडिया (CCI) ने मंजूरी दी है।
  • रिलायंस इंडस्ट्रीज और गूगल के बीच जुलाई में हुआ था सौदा
  • दोनों कंपनियां सस्ते एंड्रॉयड स्मार्टफोन भी बनाएंगी

रिलायंस इंडस्ट्रीज लिमिटेड (RIL) ने कहा है कि उसे गूगल से 33,737 करोड़ रुपए मिल गए हैं। गूगल ने जियो प्लेटफॉर्म्स की हिस्सेदारी खरीदने के लिए यह भुगतान किया है। रिलायंस ने रेगुलेटरी फाइलिंग के जरिए यह जानकारी दी है। रिलायंस ने जुलाई में जियो प्लेटफॉर्म्स की 7.73% हिस्सेदारी गूगल को बेचने की घोषणा की थी।

CCI से मिली मंजूरी

जियो प्लेटफॉर्म्स और गूगल के बीच हुए सौदे को हाल ही में कंपटीशन कमीशन ऑफ इंडिया (CCI) ने मंजूरी दी है। रिलायंस ने कहा है कि इस सौदे को सभी जरूरी मंजूरी मिल गई हैं। भुगतान मिलने के बाद गूगल की सब्सिडियरी गूगल इंटरनेशनल LLC को जियो प्लेटफॉर्म्स की 7.73% इक्विटी शेयर ट्रांसफर किए जा चुके हैं।

गूगल के साथ मिलकर सस्ते एंड्रॉयड फोन बनाएगी रिलायंस जियो

रिलायंस ने जियो प्लेटफॉर्म्स की 32.96% हिस्सेदारी बेचकर अप्रैल से अगस्त के दौरान 1,52,096 करोड़ रुपए जुटाए हैं। रिलायंस ग्रुप जियो को असेट-लाइट डिजिटल कंपनी बनाना चाहता है। साथ ही ग्रुप किफायती 5G सेवाओं पर फोकस कर रहा है। रिलायंस जियो और गूगल मिलकर सस्ते एंड्रॉयड स्मार्टफोन भी बनाएंगे।

इन कंपनियों ने किया है जियो प्लेटफॉर्म्स में निवेश

गूगल के अलावा जियो प्लेटफॉर्म्स में फेसबुक, सिल्वर लेक पार्टनर्स, विस्टा इक्विटी पार्टनर्स, जनरल अटलांटिक, KKR, मुबाडला, ADIA, L केटरटन, PIF, इंटेल कैपिटल और क्वालकॉम वेंचर्स शामिल हैं। इसमें फेसबुक सबसे बड़ा निवेशक है। फेसबुक ने जियो प्लेटफॉर्म्स की 9.99% हिस्सेदारी के लिए 43,574 करोड़ रुपए का निवेश किया है।

