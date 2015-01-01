पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ग्राहकों के लिए फायदा:आज आधी रात से 24 घंटे मिलेगी RTGS की सुविधा, 2 लाख रुपए से ज्यादा के ट्रांजेक्शन में होगी आसानी

मुंबई26 मिनट पहले
  • मॉनिटरी पॉलिसी की बैठक में RBI ने कहा था कि जल्द ही वह RTGS को 24 घंटे उपलब्ध कराएगा
  • RTGS की शुरुआत 26 मार्च 2006 में की गई थी

बैंकों का रियल टाइम ग्रॉस सेटलमेंट सिस्टम (RTGS) अब 24 घंटे सातों दिन उपलब्ध रहेगा। 13 दिसंबर यानी आज रात 12.30 बजे से यह सुविधा शुरू होने जा रही है। भारतीय रिजर्व बैंक (RBI) गवर्नर शक्तिकांत दास ने सोशल मीडिया पर जानकारी दी। हालांकि इस पर फैसला 4 दिसंबर को संपन्न मॉनिटरी पॉलिसी की बैठक में ही ले लिया गया था।

बता दें कि इस सिस्टम से अब ग्राहकों को पैसे भेजने में आसानी हो जाएगी। वर्तमान में यह सिस्टम हर महीने के दूसरे और चौथे शनिवार को छोड़ सप्ताह के सभी कार्य दिवसों में सुबह सात बजे से शाम छह बजे तक काम करता है, जो आज रात से 24 घंटे सातों दिन उपलब्ध रहेगा।

गवर्नर शक्तिकांत दास ने सोशल मीडिया पर लिखा कि आज रात 12.30 बजे से RTGS सुविधा 24 घंटे सातों दिन उपलब्ध रहेगा। उन्होंने RBI टीम, IFTAS और सर्विस पार्टनर को भी बधाई दी। हालांकि, इस ट्वीट में गलती से 12.30 AM के बजाय 12.30 PM लिखा गया था, जिसे गवर्नर ने अगले ट्वीट में टाइंपिंग गलती बताया।

गिने-चुने देशों में शामिल हुआ भारत

RBI के इस सुविधा के बाद भारत अब उन कुछ गिने-चुने देशों में शामिल हो गया है, जहां पर RTGS राउंड द क्लॉक यानी 24 घंटे सातों दिन उपलब्ध रहता है। इससे पहले भारतीय रिजर्व बैंक ने इसी साल में नेशनल इलेक्ट्रॉनिक फंड ट्रांसफर (NEFT) को 24 घंटे सातों दिन उपलब्ध कराने की सुविधा दी थी।

मॉनिटरी पॉलिसी में हुई थी घोषणा

बता दें कि अपनी मॉनिटरी पॉलिसी की बैठक (MPC)में भारतीय रिजर्व बैंक ने कहा था कि जल्द ही वह RTGS को 24 घंटे उपलब्ध कराएगा। यह छुट्‌टी के दिनों में भी काम करेगा। इसी के बाद इस सुविधा को शुरू करने का निर्णय लिया गया है।

26 मार्च 2006 में हुई थी शुरुआत

RTGS की शुरुआत 26 मार्च 2006 में की गई थी। उसके 14 साल बाद इसे 24 घंटे सातों दिन के रूप में शुरू किया जा रहा है। वर्तमान में इसके जरिए रोजाना 6.35 लाख ट्रांजेक्शन बैंक करते हैं। इसकी वैल्यू 4.17 लाख करोड़ रुपए है। इसमें कुल 237 बैंक शामिल हैं। इसका औसत टिकट साइज नवंबर में 57.96 लाख रुपए रहा है। यानी एक RTGS के जरिए 57.96 लाख रुपए भेजा जाता है।

लेन-देन में होगी बढ़त

24 घंटे सातों दिन यह सुविधा उपलब्ध होने से इसके लेन-देन में बढ़त होने की उम्मीद है। साथ ही इससे ग्राहकों को सुविधा मिलेगी कि वे कभी भी इसका उपयोग कर सकते हैं। इसके जरिए बिजनेस करनेवालों को प्रभावी रूप से ज्यादा सुविधा होगी। इससे भारतीय वित्तीय बाजार में भी एक नई तेजी मिलेगी। इससे क्रॉस बॉर्डर पेमेंट में भी सुविधा होगी।

ज्यादा लेन-देन के लिए RTGS

RTGS सिस्टम का इस्तेमाल अधिक मूल्य के लेनदेन के लिये किया जाता है। गवर्नर शक्तिकांत दास ने मीटिंग में कहा था कि डिजिटल पेमेंट को सुरक्षित तरीके से बढ़ाने के लिये UPI अथवा कार्ड के जरिये बिना संपर्क के किये जा सकने वाले लेन-देन की सीमा को एक जनवरी 2021 से दो हजार रुपए से बढ़ाकर पांच हजार रुपए कर दिया जायेगा। देश में डिजिटल पेमेंट को बढ़ावा देने के लिए रिजर्व बैंक ने जुलाई 2019 से एनईएफटी (NEFT) व RTGS के माध्यम से किये जाने वाले लेन-देन पर चार्ज लेना बंद कर दिया।

दो लाख तक के लिए NEFT

NEFT का इस्तेमाल दो लाख रुपए तक के लेन-देन में किया जाता है। उससे ज्यादा का लेन-देन RTGS के जरिए होता है। 2 लाख से कम का ट्रांसफर RTGS से नहीं होता है। इससे भी बड़ी बात यह है कि ट्रांसफर करने पर कोई एक्सट्रा चार्ज भी नहीं देना होता है। भारत के अंतरराष्ट्रीय वित्तीय केंद्रों को विकसित करने और घरेलू कॉरपोरेट इंस्टीस्चुशन को बड़े स्तर पर ऑनलाइन पेमेंट की फ्लैक्सिबिटी उपलब्ध कराने के लिए यह फैसला लिया गया है।

