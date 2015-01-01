पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

रूपे कार्ड धारकों के लिए खुशखबरी:अब बिना इंटरनेट के भी हैं ट्रांजेक्शन, साधारण कार्ड से तेज होगी रफ्तार

मुंबई9 मिनट पहले
रूपे (RuPay) कार्डधारकों के लिए खुशखबरी है। अब बिना इंटरनेट के भी पेमेंट किया जा सकेगा। बुधवार को नेशनल पेमेंट कॉर्पोरेशन ऑफ इंडिया (NPCI) ने कहा कि वो रूपे कॉन्टैक्टलेस कार्ड में ऑफलाइन पेमेंट के लिए एक नया फीचर जोड़ रहा है। इसको लेकर पायलट बेसिस यानी प्रायोगिक स्तर पर काम भी शुरु हो गया है। हालांकि, ट्रांजेक्शन के लिए एरिया में पॉइंट ऑफ सेल (POS) का होना जरूरी है।

NPCI ने कहा कि रीलोडेबल रूपे NCMC कार्ड के साथ ग्राहकों को ट्रांजेक्शन में आसानी होगी। क्योंकि कमजोर नेटवर्क में भी POS मशीन पर आसान और फास्ट रिटेल ट्रांजेक्शन किया जा सकता है।

कैसा है नया फीचर?

रिटेल पेमेंट नेटवर्क के मुताबिक कार्डधारकों के लिए यह खास फीचर साबित होने वाला है। क्योंकि नए फीचर से कमजोर नेटवर्क या बिना इंटरनेट के भी छोटे ट्रांजेक्शन किए जा सकते हैं। इसमें मेट्रो टिकट, बस टिकट, कैब फेयर आदि का पेमेंट शामिल हैं। इसकी खास बात यह है कि यह साधारण लेन-देन से काफी तेज काम करता है। इसमें जानकारी भरने के बाद सिर्फ ओके करना होता है और कम वक्त में ही पेमेंट आसानी से पूरा हो जाता है।

डिजिटल पेमेंट होगा और मजबूत

रूपे और NPCI के हेड नलिन बंसल ने कहा कि हमारा मानना है कि कैश लेस इकोनॉमी के सपने को इससे मदद मिलेगी। देश में डिजिटल पेमेंट को रूपे कॉन्टैक्ट-लेस ऑफलाइन फीचर से मजबूती मिलेगी। इस तरह की सर्विस को रिजर्व बैंक (RBI) ने कुछ दिनों पहले ही मंजूरी दी थी। यह सुविधा सिर्फ छोटे पेमेंट के लिए होगी। यह पेमेंट ऑनलाइन पेमेंट मोड से अलग है। इसके लिए कार्डधारक को अलग वॉलेट की आवश्यकता होती है, जिसकी सुविधा अब रुपे कार्ड धारकों को भी मिलने वाली है।

