सर्वे:2021 में 87% भारतीय कंपनियां देंगी कर्मचारियों को सैलरी हाइक का तोहफा, इस बार 25 साल में सबसे कम हुआ इंक्रीमेंट

नई दिल्ली3 मिनट पहले
  • 61% भारतीय कंपनियां 2021 में सैलरी में औसतन 5 से 10% तक की बढ़ोतरी कर सकती हैं
  • रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक 2020 में कंपनियों ने सैलरी में लगभग 6.1% की हाइक दी है

कोरोना के कारण बुरी तरह प्रभावित भारतीय कंपनियों ने 2020 में सैलरी बढ़ोतरी न के बराबर की। लेकिन 2021 में कंपनियां अपने कर्मचारियों को सैलरी में हाइक देने की तैयारी में हैं। एओन (Aon) सैलरी ट्रेंड्स सर्वे 2020-21 के मुताबिक 2021 में 87% भारतीय कंपनियां सैलरी में औसतन 7.3% की बढ़ोतरी कर सकती हैं। जबकि 2020 में 71% कंपनियों ने सैलरी बढ़ाई है। यह सर्वे सितंबर से अक्टूबर के बीच किया गया है।

सैलरी में बढ़ोतरी

सर्वे के मुताबिक 61% भारतीय कंपनियां 2021 में सैलरी में औसतन 5 से 10% तक की बढ़ोतरी कर सकती हैं। स्टडी में 20 से अधिक सेक्टर्स की कुल 1050 कंपनियों को शामिल किया गया। रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक 2020 में कंपनियों ने सैलरी में लगभग 6.1% की हाइक दी। यह आंकड़ा पिछले 25 सालों में सबसे कम है। इससे पहले 2009 वित्तीय संकट के दौरान भारतीय कंपनियों ने सैलरी में औसतन 6.3% की बढ़ोतरी की थी।

2020 में सबसे कम और ज्यादा सैलरी हाइक

एओन द्वारा जारी रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक सर्वे में शामिल 29% कंपनियों ने सैलरी में कोई बढ़ोतरी नहीं किया। जबकि 46% कंपनियों ने अपने कर्मचारियों की सैलरी को 5-10% तक का इजाफा किया। इसके अलावा 16% कंपनियों ने कर्मचारियों की सैलरी में 10% की हाइक दी। 2020 में सबसे अधिक सैलरी हाइक हाई-टेक, आईटी, फार्मा,ई-कॉमर्स, केमिकल और लाइफ साइंस सेक्टर की कंपनियों ने दिया। वहीं, हॉस्पिटैलिटी, रियल एस्टेट और इंजीनियरिंग सेक्टर की कंपनियों ने कर्मचारियों को सबसे कम सैलरी हाइक दी।

महामारी के बीच नई नौकरियों की नियुक्ति में कमी

एओन के पार्टनर नितिन सेठी ने कहा कि खासकर इस साल बिजनेस लीडर अपने कर्मचारियों और क्लाइंट्स पर निवेश कर रहे हैं। 2020 की दूसरी और तीसरी तिमाही में बिजनेस और एचआर लीडर्स ने काफी कठिन निर्णय लिए और अब कंज्यूमर डिमांड को बढ़ाने के लिए ग्रीन शूट्स पर दाव लगा रहे हैं। जारी सर्वे में कहा गया है कि 2020 में भारतीय कंपनियों ने महामारी के बीच कर्मचारियों की संख्या में कमी के लिए नई नियुक्तियों में कमी की है।

जॉब लोकेशन पर आधारित होगा सैलरी हाइक

सर्वे के मुताबिक दो तिहाई कंपनियां 2021 में 2020 की तुलना में सैलरी में अधिक या समान हाइक दे सकती हैं। हालांकि, यह लोकेशन पर भी आधारित होगा। यानी कर्मचारियों की सैलरी वर्क फ्रॉम होम और वर्क फ्रॉम एनीवेयर पर भी निर्भर करेगी।

