बेहतर कारोबार की आस:सैमसंग को चौथी तिमाही में स्मार्टफोन सेगमेंट में 40% ग्रोथ की उम्मीद, नए उत्पादों से मिलेगी मदद

नई दिल्ली8 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
स्मार्टफोन के अलावा सैमसंग ने ग्राहकों को लुभाने के लिए टैबलेट पीसी और स्मार्ट वियरेबल्स लाइनअप को भी आगे बढ़ाया है।
  • नए उत्पादों की लॉन्चिंग से फेस्टिवल सीजन के दौरान डिवाइस पोर्टफोलियो को बेहतर बनाया
  • सितंबर तिमाही में शाओमी को पछाड़कर भारतीय स्मार्टफोन मार्केट में फिर टॉप पर सैमसंग

सैमसंग इंडिया ने दिसंबर तिमाही में स्मार्टफोन कारोबार में वार्षिक आधार पर 40% ग्रोथ की उम्मीद जताई है। सैमसंग इंडिया ने उम्मीद जताई है कि स्मार्टफोन डिवाइस को सस्ते बनाने वाले उपायों और नए उत्पादों की लाइनअप से ग्रोथ में मदद मिलेगी। भारतीय स्मार्टफोन बाजार में सैमसंग शाओमी को पछाड़कर दो साल बाद फिर से टॉप पर पहुंच गई है।

सैमसंग ने 2-3 महीने में 12 स्मार्टफोन लॉन्च किए

सैमसंग इंडिया के सीनियर वाइस प्रेसीडेंट असीम वारसी ने कहा कि हमने फेस्टिवल सीजन के दौरान डिवाइस पोर्टफोलियो को बेहतर बनाने के लिए कई उत्पाद लॉन्च किए हैं। हमने पिछले 2 से 3 महीने में 12 स्मार्टफोन लॉन्च किए हैं। इसमें फोल्ड-2 से लेकर एम सीरिज, ए सीरिज और एफ सीरिज जैसे प्रीमियम स्मार्टफोन भी शामिल हैं। इसका बहुत अच्छा रेस्पॉन्स मिल रहा है और कंपनी को वैल्यू के लिहाज से चौथी तिमाही में 40% ग्रोथ की उम्मीद है। पिछले सालों में हम वैल्यू के लिहाज से मार्केट में लीड कर रहे हैं। हमें भरोसा है कि हम आगे भी अपनी स्थिति को मजबूत बनाए रखेंगे।

टैबलेट पीसी और स्मार्ट वियरेबल्स पर भी फोकस कर रही है कंपनी

सैमसंग इंडिया के मोबाइल कारोबार के सीनियर वाइस प्रेसीडेंट मोहनदीप सिंह ने कहा कि स्मार्टफोन के अलावा कंपनी ने ग्राहकों को लुभाने के लिए टैबलेट पीसी और स्मार्ट वियरेबल्स लाइनअप को भी आगे बढ़ाया है। मोहनदीप ने कहा कि कंपनी ग्राहकों को बेहतर अनुभव देने के लिए ऑफलाइन समेत विभिन्न चैनलों के जरिए खरीदारी को सुरक्षित बनाने पर फोकस कर रही है।

एवरेज सेलिंग प्राइस में बढ़ोतरी हुई

मोहनदीप सिंह ने कहा कि सैमसंग फाइनेंस प्लस, सैमसंग केयर, रिवार्ड योरसेल्फ और गैलेक्सी फोरएवर जैसे कार्यक्रमों से ज्यादा उपभोक्ताओं तक पहुंचने में मदद मिली है। उन्होंने कहा कि स्मार्टफोन की एवरेज सेलिंग प्राइस (ASP) में बढ़ोतरी हुई है। मोहनदीप के मुताबिक, 2019 में स्मार्टफोन की ASP 11,900 रुपए थी जो 2020 की पहली छमाही में बढ़कर 12,700 रुपए पर पहुंच गई है। पिछले महीने सैमसंग ने अनुमान जताया था कि भारत में उसका ऑनलाइन कारोबार में 2020 में 35% बढ़ेगा।

स्मार्टफोन मार्केट में फिर लीडिंग ब्रांड बना सैमसंग

काउंटरपॉइंट रिसर्च की ताजा रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक, सैमसंग भारतीय स्मार्टफोन मार्केट में फिर से लीडिंग ब्रांड बन गया है। वार्षिक आधार पर सैमसंग की ग्रोथ 32% रही है। काउंटरपॉइंट की रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक, सितंबर तिमाही में भारत 53 मिलियन स्मार्टफोन की बिक्री हुई है। इसमें सैमसंग की हिस्सेदारी 24% रही है। 23% हिस्सेदारी के साथ शाओमी दूसरे, 16% के साथ वीवो तीसरे, 15% के साथ रियलमी चौथे और 10% भागीदारी के साथ ओप्पो पांचवें नंबर पर रही है। स्मार्टफोन और फीचर फोन को मिलाकर ओवरऑल मार्केट में सैमसंग की हिस्सेदारी 22% रही है।

