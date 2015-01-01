पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • KFC, Pizza Hut Sapphire Foods Enthused By Burger King's Great Response At Share Market

IPO बाजार में जायके की दुकान:बर्गर किंग को शेयर बाजार में मिले जबर्दस्त रेस्पॉन्स से KFC, पिज्जा हट वाली सफायर फूड्स उत्साहित

13 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • सेकेंडरी सेल के साइज के हसाब से सफायर का इश्यू कम से कम 1,500 करोड़ का हो सकता है
  • FY2021-22 के पहले क्वॉर्टर में इश्यू का ड्राफ्ट प्रॉस्पेक्टस सेबी के पास जमा कराए जाने की योजना

स्टॉक मार्केट में क्विक सर्विस रेस्टोरेंट (QSR) सेगमेंट की कंपनी बर्गर किंग के IPO को मिले शानदार रेस्पॉन्स और उसकी जबर्दस्त लिस्टिंग को देखते हुए सेगमेंट की दूसरी कंपनियां भी लिस्टिंग का मन बना रही हैं। कई जाने माने प्राइवेट इक्विटी (PE) फंड के सपोर्ट वाली देश की एक दिग्गज रेस्टोरेंट ऑपरेटर जल्द IPO मार्केट में उतरने की संभावना तलाश रही है। KFC, पिज्जा हट और टैको बेल जैसे टॉप ब्रांड को सपोर्ट देने वाली और यम! ब्रांड्स इंक की सबसे बड़ी फ्रेंचाइजी में एक सफायर फूड्स इंडिया ने इनवेस्टमेंट बैंकरों से बातचीत शुरू कर दी है।

स्टोर्स की संख्या बढ़ाने के लिए ग्रोथ कैपिटल की जरूरत

मामले के जानकार सूत्र ने कहा, ‘बर्गर किंग से शेयर बाजार में बनी हवा से सफायर फूड्स को वैल्यूएशन और डिमांड के मोर्चे पर उड़ान भरने का मौका मिल सकता है। 810 करोड़ के IPO वाली बर्गर किंग से साइज में बड़ी सफायर का प्राइमरी इश्यू कितना बड़ा होगा और क्या उसमें प्राइवेट इक्विटी फंड पूरी या आंशिक हिस्सेदारी बेचेंगे, इसके बारे में फिलहाल कुछ तय नहीं हुआ है। कंपनी को स्टोर्स की संख्या बढ़ाने के लिए ग्रोथ कैपिटल की जरूरत होगी।’

कम-से-कम 1,500 करोड़ रुपये का हो सकता है इश्यू

दूसरे सूत्र ने कहा, ‘सेकेंडरी सेल के साइज के हिसाब से सफायर का इश्यू कम से कम 1,500 करोड़ रुपये का हो सकता है, लेकिन यह आंकड़ा बाद में बदल सकता है।’ तीसरे सूत्र ने ने नए फाइनेंशियल ईयर के पहले क्वॉर्टर में इश्यू का ड्राफ्ट प्रॉस्पेक्टस सेबी के पास जमा कराए जाने की योजना होने का जिक्र किया।

बर्गर किंग का 6,844 करोड़ का मार्केट कैपिटलाइजेशन

बर्गर किंग की लिस्टिंग को बाजार ने इतना भाव दिया कि 17 दिसंबर को इसके शेयरों की कीमत को लिस्टिंग वाले दिन यानी 14 दिसंबर के प्राइस से 192 पर्सेंट ऊपर पहुंचा दिया। बर्गर किंग का 6,844 करोड़ रुपये का मार्केट कैपिटलाइजेशन इसकी कॉम्पिटिटर वेस्टलाइफ से भी ज्यादा हो गया है जिसका मार्केट कैप अभी 6,802 करोड़ रुपये है। पिछले एक महीने में वेस्टलाइफ का शेयर 15 पर्सेंट और जुबिलेंट फूडवर्क्स का शेयर 11 पर्सेंट चढ़ा है।

डोमिनोज, मैक्डॉनल्ड्स और बर्गर किंग से कॉम्पिटिशन मिलेगा

इकरा की रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक, ‘सफायर फूड्स को अनऑर्गनाइज्ड सेक्टर के अलावा डोमिनोज, मैक्डॉनल्ड्स और बर्गर किंग जैसी ऑर्गनाइज्ड QSR कंपनियों से तगड़ा कॉम्पिटिशन मिल सकता है। कड़े कॉम्पिटिशन के बीच ग्रोथ और अपने प्रॉफिट मार्जिन को बनाए रखना कंपनी के लिए अहम होगा।’ QSR इंडस्ट्री पर आई रिपोर्ट्स के मुताबिक शहरीकरण और फूड डिलिवरी सर्विसेज में तेज उछाल, युवा कामकाजी आबादी में हो रही बढ़ोतरी और खर्च करने लायक आय में इजाफे के चलते इंडियन QSR मार्केट 2021 से 2025 के बीच 18 पर्सेंट चक्रवृद्धि दर (CAGR) की दर से बढ़ सकता है।

भारत, श्रीलंका और मालदीव में 400 से ज्यादा KFC, पिज्जा हट और टैको बेल

सितंबर 2015 में शुरू हुई सफायर भारत, श्रीलंका और मालदीव में 400 से ज्यादा KFC, पिज्जा हट और टैको बेल रेस्टोरेंट चलाती है। समारा कैपिटल के मालिकाना हक वाली QSR मैनेजमेंट ट्रस्ट की प्रमोटेड इस कंपनी में सफायर फूड्स मॉरीशस (समारा और IDE इमर्जिंग मार्केट्स), गोल्डमैन सैक्स, CX पार्टनर्स और इडलवाइज ग्रुप की भी हिस्सेदारी है।

