डील पर चर्चा:रिलायंस में हिस्सेदारी खरीदने के लिए सउदी अरामको की बातचीत फिर आगे बढ़ी; 20% हिस्सेदारी को लेकर बातचीत शुरू

नई दिल्ली16 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • सऊदी अरामको विश्व का सबसे बड़ा कच्चे तेल का निर्यातक है।

रिलायंस इंडस्ट्रीज लिमिटेड और सउदी अरामको ने 20 फीसदी की हिस्सेदारी बेचने के मामले में बातचीत शुरू कर रही हैं। हालांकि, कोरोना की वजह से इन दोनों की डील रुक गई थी। दोनों कंपनियां इस डील को लेकर प्रतिबद्ध हैं और अरामको इस मामले में रिलायंस की असेट्स की फिजिकल इंस्पेक्शन (निरीक्षण) करना चाहती है।

इससे पहले 15 जुलाई में रिलायंस ने अपने 43 वीं एजीएम में बताया था कि कोरोना वायरस महामारी के कारण पैदा हुई अभूतपूर्व परिस्थितियों के चलते सऊदी अरामको के साथ प्रस्तावित सौदा तय समय से नहीं हो पा रहा है। साथ ही अंबानी ने कहा था कि वे सऊदी अरामको के साथ दो दशक से अधिक के व्यापारिक रिश्तों का सम्मान करते हैं और अरामको के साथ लंबी अवधि की भागीदारी के लिए प्रतिबद्ध हैं।

बता दें कि सऊदी अरामको विश्व का सबसे बड़ा कच्चे तेल का निर्यातक है। रिलायंस के रिफाइनिंग और पेट्रो केमिकल्स कारोबार में निवेश करके अरामको इस सेक्टर में और मजबूत होना चाहता है। यही कारण है कि यह सौदा सऊदी अरब की इस दिग्गज तेल कंपनी के लिए महत्वपूर्ण है।

447 करोड़ के मामले में सेबी और RIL आमने-सामने

सिंगापुर की मध्यस्थता अदालत के फैसले के खिलाफ दिल्ली हाईकोर्ट पहुंचा फ्यूचर रिटेल

रिलायंस फ्यूल रिटेल बिजनेस में भी 49% हिस्सेदारी यूके की फर्म बीपी को 7,000 करोड़ रुपए में बेचेगी। दोनों कंपनियों ने पिछले हफ्ते पेट्रोल पंप और एविएशन फ्यूल के लिए ज्वाइंट वेंचर का ऐलान भी किया था। रिलायंस देशभर में 1,400 पेट्रोल पंप और 31 एविएशन फ्यूल स्टेशन का संचालन करती है।

अब ये बीपी के साथ ज्वाइंट वेंचर के तहत ऑपरेट किए जाएंगे। दोनों कंपनियों का लक्ष्य है कि अगले 5 साल में पेट्रोल पंप की संख्या बढ़ाकर 5,500 की जाए।

