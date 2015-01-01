पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

टैक्स का मामला:सौरभ गांगुली को 1.5 करोड़ रुपए के टैक्स मामले में मिली राहत, पूर्व कप्तान को ब्याज सहित वापस मिलेगा अपना पैसा

नई दिल्ली16 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • कोलकाता के कस्टम, एक्साइज एंड सर्विस टैक्स अपीलेट ट्रिब्यूनल की एक बेंच ने गांगुली को राहत दी है
  • सर्विस टैक्स अथॉरिटीज ने गांगुली को मिली पूरी फीस को कंपोजिट फीस मानकर उस पर टैक्स वसूला था

कोलकाता के कस्टम, एक्साइज एंड सर्विस टैक्स अपीलेट ट्रिब्यूनल (CESTAT) की एक बेंच ने अपने एक फैसले में पूर्व क्रिकेटर सौरव गांगुली को राहत दी है। इस फैसले की वजह से भारतीय क्रिकेट टीम के पूर्व कैप्टन सौरव गांगुली के 1.5 करोड़ रुपए बच गए हैं। सर्विस टैक्स अथॉरिटीज ने गांगुली को मिली पूरी फीस को कंपोजिट फीस मानकर उस पर टैक्स वसूला था।

क्या फैसला सुनाया?
ट्रिब्यूनल ने अथॉरिटी को रकम ब्याज सहित वापस लौटने के लिए कहा है। ट्रिब्यूनल ने अथॉरिटी को 1.5 करोड़ रुपए 10% सालाना ब्याज के साथ वापस करने को कहा है। इसके अलावा केस फिर शुरू होने से पहले गांगुली द्वारा डिपॉजिट कराई गई 50 लाख रुपए की रकम को भी वापस करने को कहा गया है।

क्या है मामला?
मामला 2006 का है जब सर्विस टैक्स अथॉरिटी ने गांगुली से आईपीएल में खेले गए मैच और उनके लेख और प्रदर्शन पर टैक्स वसूला था। इसके बाद गांगुली ने इसके खिलाफ हाईकोर्ट का दरवाजा खटखटाया। 2016 में कोलकाता हाई कोर्ट ने भी सर्विस टैक्स अथॉरिटी द्वारा की गई टैक्स की मांग को गलत ठहरा दिया। कोर्ट ने अपने फैसले में कहा कि टैक्स लागू नहीं होता। साथ ही अथॉरिटी से रकम ब्याज सहित वापस लौटने के लिए कहा था। अथॉरिटी ने गांगुली से आईपीएल के ब्रांड प्रोमोशन और मैच खेलने की फीस पर 1.51 करोड़ रुपए सर्विस टैक्स मांगे थे। इसके बाद ये मामला अथॉरिटी ने फिर से CESTAT में उठाया था।

क्यों मांगा गया टैक्स?
गांगुली से इस आधार पर 1.51 करोड़ रुपए का सर्विस टैक्स मांगा गया था कि मैच खेलने के लिए मिलने वाली फीस आईपीएल क्रिकेट मैच खेलने और ब्रांड प्रमोशन करने के लिए दी जाने वाली कंपोजिट फीस है। इसके अलावा एक जुलाई 2010 से पहले के पीरियड के लिए ब्रैंड एंडोर्समेंट पर भी टैक्स मांगा गया था जबकि ब्रैंड प्रमोशन इस तारीख के बाद टैक्सेबल सर्विस हुआ था।

ट्रिब्यूनल ने क्या कहा?
ट्रिब्यूनल ने पाया कि पिटिशनर को IPL फ्रेंचाइजी से मिले मेहनताने पर बिजनेस सपोर्ट सर्विस के तौर पर टैक्स नहीं लगाया जा सकता क्योंकि पिटीशनर सिर्फ कोलकाता नाइट राइडर्स की ओर से खरीदा गया और उसके लिए परफॉर्म करने वाला मेंबर था और वह इंडिविजुअल के तौर पर कोई सर्विस नहीं दे रहा था।

ट्रिब्यूनल के अनुसार गांगुली का दर्जा इंडिपेंडेंट वर्कर या कॉन्ट्रेक्टर या कंसल्टेंट के बजाय एक एम्पलॉयी का था और इस मामले में यह नहीं कहा जा सकता कि पिटिशनर कोई ऐसी सर्विस दे रहा था जो बिजनस सपोर्ट सर्विस माना जा सकता हो। मैगजीन के लिए लिखने या टीवी शो एंकरिंग के लिए मिलने वाले मेहनताने के लिए भी टैक्स डिमांड को खारिज कर दिया गया।

