SBI का होम लोन पोर्टफोलियो 4.68 लाख करोड़ हुआ:एसबीआई का शुद्ध फायदा दूसरी तिमाही में 51.9% बढ़कर 4,574 करोड़ रुपए हुआ

मुंबई27 मिनट पहले
एसबीआई ने दूसरी तिमाही में कुल 19,931 करोड़ रुपए टियर 2 और एटी1 कैपिटल के जरिए जुटाया था। बैंक के चालू खाते में 8.55 और बचत खाते के अनुपात में 16.28 पर्सेंट की बढ़त हुई है
  • बैंक की कुल उधारी 23 लाख 83 हजार 624 करोड़ रुपए रही है। इसमें 6% की बढ़त रही है
  • बैंक की कुल डिपॉजिट 34.70 लाख करोड़ रुपए रही है। इसमें 14.41% की बढ़त रही है

देश के सबसे बड़े बैंक भारतीय स्टेट बैंक (SBI) को चालू वित्त वर्ष की दूसरी तिमाही (जुलाई-सितंबर) में 4,574 करोड़ रुपए का फायदा हुआ है। एक साल पहले समान तिमाही में हुए 3,012 करोड़ रुपए के लाभ की तुलना में यह 51.9% ज्यादा है। फायदा में इतनी बढ़त इसलिए हुई क्योंकि बैंक ने कम प्रोविजन किया, शुद्ध ब्याज आय (NII) बढ़ी और ऑपरेटिंग इनकम बढ़ी।

बॉम्बे स्टॉक एक्सचेंज (BSE) पर बैंक का शेयर मामूली गिरावट के साथ दोपहर को 203 रुपए पर कारोबार कर रहा था।

NII में 14.6% की बढ़त रही

बैंक ने बताया कि उसका अकेले का फायदा 4,574 करोड़ रुपए रहा है। उसकी NII में 14.6% की बढ़त हुई है। यह दूसरी तिमाही में 28,181 करोड़ रुपए रही है। सालाना आधार पर बैंक की क्रेडिट ग्रोथ यानी उधारी में बढ़त 6.9 % रही है। शुद्ध ब्याज मार्जिन 3.34% रही है। बता दें कि पिछले महीने ही सरकार ने दिनेश खारा को नया चेयरमैन बनाया था। उनकी नियुक्ति तीन साल के लिए की गई है।

बैंक के शेयरों में इस साल भारी गिरावट

इस साल बैंक के शेयर की कीमतों में जबरदस्त गिरावट देखी गई है। यह 373 रुपए से गिर कर 200 रुपए पर आ गया है। हालांकि हाल के समय में यह 160 रुपए तक चला गया था। बैंक ने बताया कि इसका बुरा फंसा कर्ज यानी (NPA) 1.59 पर्सेंट रहा है। एक साल पहले समान तिमाही में यह 2.79 पर्सेंट था। ग्रॉस NPA 5.28 पर्सेंट रहा है जो एक साल पहले जुलाई-सितंबर में 7.19 पर्सेंट था।

ग्रॉस एनपीए 5.88 पर्सेंट हो सकता था

एसबीआई ने कहा कि ग्रॉस NPA 5.88 पर्सेंट के करीब हो सकता था, अगर बैंक 31 अगस्त 2020 के बाद लोन अकाउंट को NPA करता। बता दें कि सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने 3 सितंबर को आदेश दिया था कि जो अकाउंट 31 अगस्त तक NPA घोषित नहीं किए गए हैं, उन्हें अगले आदेश तक NPA घोषित नहीं किया जा सकता है। एसबीआई ने कहा कि इस आदेश के आधार पर उसने किसी भी लोन अकाउंट को अगस्त के बाद से एनपीए घोषित नहीं किया है।

रिटेल क्रेडिट ग्रोथ कोरोना के पहले के स्तर पर

बैंक ने कहा कि उसकी रिटेल की क्रेडिट ग्रोथ कोविड के पहले के स्तर पर पहुंच गई है। रिटेल और पर्सनल में कुल उधारी 7 लाख 85 हजार 345 करोड़ रुपए रही है। इसमें 14.55 पर्सेंट की ग्रोथ रही है। डिपॉजिट में 14.41 और उधारी में 6.02 पर्सेंट की ग्रोथ रही है। बैंक की कुल डिपॉजिट अब 34.70 लाख करोड़ रुपए हो गई है। बैंक के होम लोन का योगदान घरेलू उधारी में सालाना आधार पर 23 पर्सेंट रहा है। इसमें 10.34 पर्सेंट की बढ़त हुई है।

होम लोन में 10.34 पर्सेंट की बढ़त

होम लोन के तहत बैंक ने कुल 4.68 लाख करोड़ रुपए का कर्ज दिया है। कुल उधारी 23 लाख 83 हजार 624 करोड़ रुपए रही है। बैंक ने दूसरी तिमाही में कुल 19,931 करोड़ रुपए टियर 2 और एटी1 कैपिटल के जरिए जुटाया था। बैंक के चालू खाते में 8.55 और बचत खाते के अनुपात में 16.28 पर्सेंट की बढ़त हुई है।

