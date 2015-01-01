पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

SBI की रिपोर्ट:कोरोना महामारी की रोकथाम के मामले में भारत का प्रदर्शन बेहतर, सितंबर के बाद से आर्थिक रिकवरी ने पकड़ी तेज रफ्तार

नई दिल्लीएक घंटा पहले
एप्पल मोबिलिटी, RTO ट्रांजेक्शंस, PMI मैन्यूफैक्चरिंग, GST ई-वे बिल, पेट्रोल कंजप्शन, व्हीकल सेल्स, SBI इंडेक्स, फूड अराइवल एंड प्राइसेज और एयर क्वालिटी सभी अक्टूबर में आर्थिक गतिविधियों में सुधार का संकेत दिखा रहे हैं
  • ईकोरैप रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक देश में कोरोनावायरस के 84.49 मामले होने का अनुमान था
  • कन्फर्म्ड केसेज का वास्तविक आंकड़ा हालांकि इससे 2.65 लाख कम यानी, 81.8 लाख रहा

कोरोनावायरस महामारी की रोकथाम के मामल में भारत का प्रदर्शन उम्मीद से बेहतर है। यह बात भारतीय स्टेट बैंक (SBI) के आर्थिक रिसर्च विभाग ने सोमवार को ईकोरैप रिपोर्ट में कही। एक अन्य रिपोर्ट '5 मंथ आफ्टर अनलॉक' में SBI ने सोमवार को ही कहा कि सितंबर में देश की आर्थिक रिकवरी की रफ्तार में तेजी आई।

'इंडिया टैकल्ड कोविड मच बेटर विद आवर मॉडल केसेज 2.65 लाख लोअर दैन एक्चुअल : ह्यूमन साइकी हैज नॉट चेंज्ड इन 355 इयर्स' शीर्षक वाली ईकोरैप रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक देश में कोरोनावायरस के 84.49 मामले होने का अनुमान था। कन्फर्म्ड केसेज का वास्तविक आंकड़ा हालांकि इससे 2.65 लाख कम यानी, 81.8 लाख रहा। इस तरह से कोरोनावायरस महामारी की रोकथाम के मामले में भारत ने अच्छा प्रदर्शन किया है।

दिसंबर में कोरोना महामारी की दूसरी लहर शुरू होने का अनुमान

रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक कोरोना प्रबंधन के मामले में महाराष्ट्र, कर्नाटक, आंध्र प्रदेश, केरल, छत्तीसगढ़, पश्चिम बंगाल, दिल्ली और तमिलनाडु का प्रदर्शन उम्मीद से खराब रहा। वहीं, उत्तर प्रदेश, बिहार, गुजरात और झारखंड सहित कुछ अन्य राज्यों ने स्थिति पर उम्मीद से बेहतर काबू पाई। SBI ने साथ ही कहा कि देश में कोरोनावायरस महामारी की दूसरी लहर दिसंबर के पहले सप्ताह के आखिर या दूसरे सप्ताह में फिर से शुरू हो सकती है।

1665 के लंदन प्लेग और वर्तमान महामारी में लोगों के व्यवहार में काफी समानता

रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक वर्तमान महामारी और 1665 के लंदन प्लेग के दो दौरान लोगों के व्यवहारों में हुए बदलावों में काफी समानता दिखती है। दोनों ही समय में लोग ज्यादा परोपकारी और धार्मिक हो गए। दोनों समय में होम कुक्ड फूड का चलन बढ़ा, बाजार में आवश्यक वस्तुओं की कमी हो गई, लोगों ने महामारी को तब तक गंभीरता से नहीं लिया जब तक यह उनके आसपास नहीं आ गई, सरकार ने कंटैक्ट ट्र्रेसिंग की और संक्रमित लोगों को आइसोलेट किया और आंकड़ों में हेराफेरी की गई, ताकि वास्तविक तस्वीर को छुपाया जा सके।

GDP के 3-5% के बराबर और राहत की हो सकती है जरूरत

SBI ने अपनी रिपोर्ट में उम्मीद जताई कि 19 फरवरी के आसपास कोविड-19 का प्रकोप घट जाएगा। कोरोना महामारी के कारण देश में कामगारों के वर्किंग आवर में करीब 10 फीसदी की गिरावट आ गई है, जबकि लोअर-मिड्ल-इनकम देशों में यह गिरावट करीब 11.6 फीसदी है। इसे देखते हुए GDP के 3-5 फीसदी के बराबर और राहत दिया जाना जरूरी हो सकता है।

आर्थिक रिवकरी के संकेत, कई इंडेक्स पिछले साल के पीक से ऊपर

रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक पहली तिमाही के मुकाबले दूसरी तिमाही में आर्थिक रिकवरी के कई संकेत दिख रहे हैं। एप्पल मोबिलिटी, RTO ट्रांजेक्शंस, PMI मैन्यूफैक्चरिंग, GST ई-वे बिल, पेट्रोल कंजप्शन, व्हीकल सेल्स, SBI इंडेक्स, फूड अराइवल और प्राइसेज और एयर क्वालिटी सभी अक्टूबर में आर्थिक गतिविधियों में सुधार का संकेत दे रहे हैं। मैन्यूफैक्चरिंग इंडेक्स, GST ई-वे बिल, व्हीकल सेल्स जैसे कुछ इंडेक्स में तो आंकड़ा पिछले साल की समान अवधि के पीक से भी ऊपर चला गया है।

कायम है आर्थिक रिकवरी

SBI ने कहा कि सितंबर से शुरू हुआ सकारात्मक रुझान अब तक बना हुआ है। अनाज, आटा और दाल को छोड़कर बाकी सभी सेगमेंट में रेल ढुलाई रेवेन्यू सितंबर 2020 के मुकाबले अक्टूबर 2020 में बढ़ा है। बिजली खपत भी सितंबर के मुकाबले अक्टूबर में बढ़ी है। अक्टूबर का GST रेवेन्यू साल-दर-साल आधार पर 10 फीसदी ज्यादा रहा।

ई-वे बिल में लगातार बढ़ोतरी

ई-वे बिल सितंबर 2020 में रिकॉर्ड 5.74 करोड़ पर पहुंचने के बाद अक्टूबर में और बढ़कर 6.42 करोड़ पर पहुंच गया। UPI ट्राजेक्शन में वैल्यू और वॉल्यूम दोनों में बढ़त जारी है आौर वर्तमान वैल्यू प्री-कोविड स्तर के मुकाबले 1.7 गुना पर है। हालांकि बैंकों में क्रेडिट सितंबर में तो बढ़ा लेकिन अक्टूबर में यह बढ़ोतरी कायम नहीं रह सकी।

