SBI ने टॉप 10 में बनाई जगह:मार्केट कैप पहुंचा 3.64 लाख करोड़ रुपए, शेयरों में 58% का मिलेगा अभी भी फायदा

मुंबईएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • HDFC बैंक का मार्केट कैप पहली बार 9 लाख करोड़ के करीब पहुंचा
  • मार्केट कैप में टॉप 10 कंपनियों में अब 4 बैंक शामिल हो गए हैं
  • टॉप 10 में 5 कंपनियों का मार्केट कैप 5 लाख करोड़ रुपए से ज्यादा है

देश के सबसे बड़े सरकारी बैंक भारतीय स्टेट बैंक (SBI) ने मार्केट कैप के लिहाज से टॉप 10 में जगह बना ली है। इसका मार्केट कैप आज सुबह 3.64 लाख करोड़ रुपए हो गया। जबकि अभी तक टॉप 10 मे रहने वाला एयरटेल अब 11 वें नंबर पर पहुंच गया है। उसका मार्केट कैप 3.17 लाख करो़ड़ है। बजाज फाइनेंस का मार्केट कैप 3.31 लाख करोड़ रुपए रहा है।

कल आया था एसबीआई का रिजल्ट

SBI के शेयरों में हाल के समय में अच्छी बढ़त रही है। कल इसने अपना रिजल्ट जारी किया था। इसमें उसको 5 हजार करोड़ रुपए से ज्यादा फायदा हुआ था। हालांकि यह मुनाफा 2019 की दिसंबर तिमाही की तुलना में कम था। आज सुबह इसका शेयर 15% बढ़ कर 408 रुपए पर पहुंच गया। एक साल में यह सबसे ज्यादा भाव रहा है। इस वजह से इसका मार्केट कैपिटलाइजेशन 3.64 लाख करोड़ रुपए हो गया।

मई में बैंक का शेयर 149 रुपए पर था

मई में बैंक का शेयर 149 रुपए पर था। उस समय इसका मार्केट कैपिटलाइजेशन 1.33 लाख करोड़ रुपए था। तब से अब तक इसका शेयर 250 रुपए बढ़ चुका है। मार्केट कैप 2.30 लाख करोड़ रुपए बढ़ चुका है। विश्लेषक अभी भी इस शेयर में अच्छा रिटर्न देख रहे हैं। ऐसा इसलिए क्योंकि बुरे फंसे कर्ज यानी NPA पर इसने अच्छा काम किया है। ग्लोबल ब्रोकरेज हाउस CLSA ने इस शेयर में 58% की तेजी की बात कही है।

RIL अभी भी टॉप पर

मार्केट कैपिटलाइजेशन के लिहाज से रिलायंस इंडस्ट्रीज (RIL) अभी टॉप पर है। इसका मार्केट कैप 12.25 लाख करोड़ रुपए है। टाटा कंसलटेंसी सर्विसेस (TCS) का मार्केट कैप 11.77 लाख करोड़ रुपए है। HDFC बैंक का शेयर भी नया रिकॉर्ड रोज बना रहा है। आज इसका शेयर बढ़ कर 1618 रुपए पर चला गया। इससे इसका मार्केट कैप 8.91 लाख करोड रुपए हो गया।

HDFC का मार्केट कैप 4.98 लाख करोड़

HDFC का शेयर भी बढ़ रहा है। इसका शेयर 2768 रुपए पर चला गया है। इससे इसका मार्केट कैप 4.98 लाख करोड़ रुपए के पार है। हिंदुस्तान यूनिलीवर लिमिटेड (HUL) का मार्केट कैप 5.30 लाख करोड़ रुपए रहा है। इंफोसिस का मार्केट कैप 5.39 लाख करोड़ रुपए है। ICICI बैंक का मार्केट कैप 4.26 लाख करोड़ रुपए जबकि कोटक महिंद्रा बैंक का मार्केट कैप 3.92 लाख करोड़ रुपए रहा है।

कुल मार्केट कैप 200 लाख करोड़ रुपए

बता दें कि बाजार में कुल लिस्टेड कंपनियों का मार्केट कैप 200 लाख करोड़ रुपए है। हाल में कई सारी कंपनियों के शेयरों में तेजी ने इसमें योगदान किया है। टॉप 10 में अब 4 बैंक हैं। जबकि दो आईटी कंपनी हैं। दो फाइनेंस कंपनी हैं।

