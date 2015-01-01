पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

एसबीआई के शेयर में 6% की तेजी:लंबे समय से पिट रहे SBI के शेयर में जगी उम्मीद, ब्रोकरेज अब 60% तक के रिटर्न का लक्ष्य दे रहे हैं

मुंबई38 मिनट पहले
एसबीआई की NII14.56 पर्सेंट बढ़कर 28 हजार181 करोड़ रुपए रही है। ज्यादातर ब्रोकरेज हाउस का मानना है कि इस शेयर में यहां से 40 पर्सेंट का रिटर्न मिल सकता है। अगले एक साल में यह 290 रुपए तक जा सकता है।
  • विभिन्न ब्रोकरेज हाउस ने एसबीआई के शेयर का लक्ष्य 280 से 330 रुपए कर दिया है
  • पिछले कुछ दिनों से दबाव में रहा यह शेयर गुरुवार को 220 रुपए तक जा पहुंचा

देश के सबसे बड़े बैंक भारतीय स्टेट बैंक (SBI) के शेयरों में गुरुवार को दिखी तेजी ने ब्रोकरेज हाउसों के लिए लक्ष्य बढ़ाने का काम किया है। ब्रोकरेज हाउस मानते हैं कि इस शेयर में यहां से 35 से 60% तक का रिटर्न मिल सकता है। यानी यह शेयर 330 रुपए तक जा सकता है।

160 से 200 के बीच कर रहा था कारोबार

बता दें कि SBI का शेयर पिछले कुछ महीनों से लगातार पिट रहा है। यह 160 से 200 रुपए के बीच में कारोबार कर रहा था। बुधवार को बैंक ने दूसरी तिमाही का रिजल्ट जारी किया था। बैंक ने बताया कि उसका फायदा इस दौरान 52% बढ़ गया। उसे अकेले का 4,754 करोड़ रुपए का फायदा हुआ है। इसके बाद से बैंक के शेयरों में तेजी दिख रही है। आज यह 6% बढ़कर 220 रुपए तक जा पहुंचा।

चुनौती भरे माहौल में अच्छा प्रदर्शन

ब्रोकरेज हाउस मोतीलाल ओसवाल का कहना है कि चुनौती भरे माहौल में भी SBI ने मजबूत प्रदर्शन किया है। डिपॉजिट ग्रोथ में लगातार सुधार है। बुरे फंसे कर्जों (NPA) में भी सुधार है। लोन लेने वालों की संख्या बढ़ी है। उधारी में सालाना आधार पर 6% की ग्रोथ रही है। रिटेल लोन सालाना आधार पर 14.5% बढ़ा है। होम लोन में सालाना आधार पर 10 % से ज्यादा की ग्रोथ रही है।

300 रुपए का लक्ष्य

ब्रोकरेज हाउस ने शेयर के लिए 300 रुपए का लक्ष्य रखा है, जो आज के इंट्रा डे में 207 रुपए से 45 फीसदी ज्यादा है। शेयरखान ने 280 रुपए का लक्ष्य रखा है। यानी इसके हिसाब से 35% का रिटर्न मिलेगा। ब्रोकरेज के अनुसार एसबीआई अपनी दूसरे प्रतिस्पर्धा वाले बैंकों से बेहतर पोजीशन में है। एसेट क्वालिटी, कैपिटलाइजेशन, अंडरराइटिंग स्ट्रेंथ के मामले में बैंक की पोजीशन मजबूत है।

सीएलएसए का 330 का लक्ष्य

ब्रोकरेज हाउस सीएसएल ने इसका लक्ष्य 310 से बढ़ाकर 330 रुपए कर दिया है। इस आधार पर शेयर में 60 पर्सेंट का रिटर्न मिल सकता है। ब्रोकरेज के अनुसार बैंक की एनआईआई (NII) ग्रोथ उम्मीद से बेहतर रही है। आने वाले दिनों में बैंक का मुनाफा और बढ़ने का अनुमान है।

मोर्गन स्टेनली का 280 का लक्ष्य

मोर्गन स्टेनली ने इसे ओवरवेट में डाल दिया है और अनुमान जताया है कि यह शेयर 280 रुपए तक जा सकता है। इस ग्लोबल ब्रोकरेज हाउस ने कहा है कि बैंक ने बुरे फंसे कर्ज के मोर्चे पर अच्छा प्रदर्शन किया है। इसने एसएमई सेगमेंट में अच्छा काम किया है। बैंक की कुल इनकम 3.42 पर्सेंट बढ़कर 75,341 करोड़ रुपए रही है। NII इसी दौरान 14.56 पर्सेंट बढ़कर 28 हजार181 करोड़ रुपए रही है।

