MSME को फाइनेंसिंग:भारतीय स्टेट बैंक MSME को कर्ज देने के लिए को-ओरिजिनेशन मॉडल को देगा तरजीह

नई दिल्ली5 मिनट पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
SBI के चेयरमैन दिनेश कुमार खारा ने कहा कि फिनटेक कंपनियों के साथ तालमेल करना एक अच्छा विचार है, क्योंकि इससे कर्ज लेने वाले MSME के रिस्क प्रोफाइल को ज्यादा अच्छी तरह से समझने में मदद मिलती है
  • स्टेट बैंक अभी बड़े और व्यवस्थित MSME को खुद लोन दे रहा है
  • छोटे MSME को फिनटेक कंपनियों के साथ मिलकर कर्ज देगा बैंक

भारतीय स्टेट बैंक (SBI) के चेयरमैन दिनेश कुमार खारा ने शनिवार को कहा कि MSME को कर्ज देने के लिए SBI को-ओरिजिनेशन मॉडल को तरजीह देगा। उन्होंने कहा कि फिनटेक कंपनियों के साथ तालमेल करना एक अच्छा विचार है, क्योंकि इससे कर्ज लेने वाली कंपनियों के रिस्क प्रोफाइल को ज्यादा अच्छी तरह से समझने में मदद मिलती है। माइक्रो, स्मॉल एंड मीडियम एंटरप्राइजेज (MSMEs) को आज कैश फ्लो, भुगतान में देरी जैसी कई समस्याओं का सामना करना पड़ता है और बैंक उन्हें कर्ज देने से कतराते हैं, इसलिए MSME को सीधे कर्ज देने की तुलना में कॉलेबोरेशन एक बेहतर मॉडल है।

खारा फाइनेंसिंग द अनफाइनेंस्ड विषय पर आयोजित एक वेबीनार में बोल रहे थे, जिसका आयोजन ग्लोबल अलायंस फॉर मास एंटरप्रेन्यरशिप (GAME) ने किया था। उन्होंने कहा कि SBI अभी बड़े और व्यवस्थित MSME को खुद लोन दे रहा है। लेकिन बेहद छोटे यानी लगभग 2 करोड़ रुपए के टर्नओवर वाले MSME के मामले में हम उनसे जुड़ी फिनटेक कंपनियों के साथ कॉलेबोरेट करना चाहते हैं और उन फिनटेक कंपनियों के साथ को-ओरिजिनेशन मॉडल ऑफ लेंडिंग करना चाहते हैं।

स्ट्रक्चर्ड व अनस्ट्रक्चर्ड डाटा को प्रोसेस कर सकने वाली फिनटेक कंपनियों के साथ करेगा कॉलेबोरेशन

खारा ने कहा कि आज ज्यादा NBFC (नॉन-बैंकिंग फाइनेंशियल कंपनी) इस क्षेत्र में नहीं आए हैं। और हाल में हमने महसूस किया है कि MSME को सीधे कर्ज देने के अलावा NBFC के साथ भी कॉलेबोरेशन किया जा सकता है। इसके तहत ऐसी बड़ी फिनटेक कंपनियों के साथ भी कौलेबोरेशन किया जा सकता है, जिनके पास स्ट्रक्चर्ड और अनस्ट्रक्चर्ड फाइनेंशियल डाटा को प्रोसेस करने की क्षमता है, ताकि जोखिम को ज्यादा अच्छी तरह से समझा जा सके।

कैश में बिजनेस करने वाले MSME के फाइनेंशियल टर्नओवर को समझ पाना कठिन

उन्होंने कहा कि बहुत सारे MSME बहुत सारे बिजनेस कैश में करते हैं। इससे उनके फाइनेंशियल व्यवहार और टर्नओवर का ठीक से पता नहीं चल पाता है। SBI फाइनेंसिंग कारोबार में इंटरमीडियरी प्लेयर्स के साथ काम करना पसंद करेगा और वह ऐसे इंटरमीडियरी प्लेयर्स के पोर्टफोलियो को खरीदकर भी उन्हें मदद कर सकता है। खारा ने कहा कि स्वेट इक्विटी को फाइनेंस करने की हाल में लांच योजना भी एक अन्य विकल्प है। लेकिन यह शुरुआती अवस्था में है।

