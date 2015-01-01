पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Hindi News
  • Business
  • Follow on Public Offer Eliminates The Need For Promoter's Minimum Contribution

सेबी का संशोधन:फॉलोऑन पब्लिक ऑफर में प्रमोटर के मिनिमम कंट्रिब्यूशन की जरूरत खत्म

35 मिनट पहले
  • सेबी ने FPO में इश्यूअर के लिए लॉक इन से जुड़ी पाबंदी हटा ली है
  • म्यूचुअल फंड स्कीमों के एग्जिट लोड की मैक्सिमम लिमिट घटाई गई

मार्केट रेगुलेटर सेबी के बोर्ड ने आज की बैठक में कई म्यूचुअल फंड रेगुलेशन सहित कैपिटल मार्केट के फॉलोऑन पब्लिक ऑफर से जुड़े कुछ बदलावों को मंजूरी दी है। सेबी ने फॉलोऑन पब्लिक ऑफर (FPO) में प्रमोटर के मिनिमम कंट्रिब्यूशन और इश्यूअर के लिए लॉक इन से जुड़ी पाबंदी हटा ली है। अब तक प्रमोटरों को फॉलोऑन पब्लिक ऑफर में 20 पर्सेंट कंट्रिब्यूशन करना होता है। सेबी ने इसके लिए कुछ शर्तें भी जोड़ी हैं जिनमें से पहला यह है कि इश्यूअर कंपनी के शेयरों में पिछले तीन साल से लगातार ट्रेड होता रहे और दूसरा यह कि उसके कम से कम 95 पर्सेंट इनवेस्टर कंपलेंट क्लीयर हों।

MF के डिविडेंड पेमेंट की टाइमलाइन भी कम हुई

सेबी की तरफ से म्यूचुअल फंड (MF) के नियमों में किए गए बदलाव के मुताबिक एक फंड की हरेक स्कीम की एसेट और लायबिलिटी अलग-अलग होगी। अब म्यूचुअल फंड की यूनिट्स के फिजिकल सर्टिफिकेट जारी करने की जरूरत भी खत्म कर दी गई है। स्कीमों के एग्जिट लोड की मैक्सिमम लिमिट और उनकी तरफ से जारी होने वाले डिविडेंड पेमेंट की टाइमलाइन भी कम कर दी है।

स्पॉन्सर प्रॉफिटेबिलिटी के क्राइटेरिया में रिलैक्सेशन

म्यूचुअल फंड इंडस्ट्री में इनोवेशन को बढ़ावा देने और उनको ज्यादा से ज्यादा निवेशकों तक पहुंचाने के लिए सेबी ने तय किया है कि अगर फंड के स्पॉन्सर प्रॉफिटेबिलिटी का क्राइटेरिया पूरा नहीं कर पाते हैं तो भी स्पॉन्सर लायक माने जाएंगे बशर्ते उनके पास AMC की नेटवर्थ में योगदान के लिए 100 करोड़ रुपये की नेटवर्थ हो। उन्हें AMC की इस नेटवर्थ को तब तक बनाए रखना होगा जब तक कि वह लगातार पांच साल तक प्रॉफिट न कमा ले।

