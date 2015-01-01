पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

निवेशकों का पैसा लौटाने का मामला:SEBI ने सहारा ग्रुप से मांगे 62 हजार करोड़ रुपए, सुप्रीम कोर्ट में दाखिल की याचिका

नई दिल्ली30 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
सहारा ग्रुप के चीफ सुब्रतो राय सहारा 2016 से जमानत पर बाहर चल रहे हैं।
  • SEBI ने सहारा ग्रुप पर कोर्ट के आदेशों का पालन नहीं करने का आरोप लगाया
  • कोर्ट से कहा- पैसा जमा ना करने पर सुब्रतो राय सहारा को कस्टडी में लिया जाए

सिक्युरिटी एंड एक्सचेंज बोर्ड ऑफ इंडिया (SEBI) ने सुप्रीम कोर्ट में एक याचिका दाखिल की है। इसमें कोर्ट से सहारा ग्रुप के मुखिया सुब्रतो रॉय सहारा और उनकी दो कंपनियों को 8.4 बिलियन डॉलर करीब 62 हजार करोड़ रुपए जमा करने का आदेश देने को कहा है। सहारा ग्रुप पर निवेशकों का यह रुपया बकाया है।

कोर्ट के आदेशों का पालन करने में विफल रहा है सहारा ग्रुप

SEBI ने सुप्रीम कोर्ट से कहा है कि सहारा ग्रुप 2012 और 2015 के कोर्ट के आदेशों का पालन करने में विफल रहा है। कोर्ट ने सहारा ग्रुप को निवेशकों का जमा सारा पैसा 15% ब्याज के साथ SEBI के पास जमा करने का आदेश दिया था। भारतीय क्रिकेट टीम की स्पॉन्सर रह चुके सहारा ग्रुप का निवेशकों के हजारों करोड़ रुपए को लेकर SEBI से विवाद चल रहा है। सहारा ग्रुप ने यह पैसा बॉन्ड स्कीम के जरिए जुटाया था। बाद में इन स्कीम्स को गैरकानूनी ठहराया गया था।

कोर्ट की अवमानना में गिरफ्तार हो चुके हैं सुब्रतो राय सहारा

कोर्ट की अवमानना के आरोप में सुब्रतो राय सहारा मार्च 2014 में गिरफ्तार हुए था। 2016 से वह जमानत पर बाहर चल रहे हैं। सुब्रतो राय का कहना है कि उन्होंने कुछ भी गलत नहीं किया है। सेबी ने कहा है कि 8 साल बाद भी सहारा ग्रुप कोर्ट के आदेशों का पालन नहीं कर रहा हैं। यदि वे पैसा जमा करने में विफल रहते हैं तो उनको कस्टडी में लिया जाना चाहिए।

केवल प्रिंसीपल अमाउंट का एक हिस्सा जमा किया

SEBI ने कोर्ट में कहा है कि सहारा ने अभी तक आदेशों और निर्देशों का पालन करने के लिए कुछ नहीं किया है। दूसरी ओर अवमानना करने वालों पर देनदारी बढ़ती जा रही है और वे कस्टडी से रिहा होने के बाद आनंद ले रहे हैं। SEBI ने कहा कि सहारा ग्रुप ने प्रिंसीपल अमाउंट का केवल एक हिस्सा जमा किया है। ब्याज समेत बकाया रकम करीब 62 हजार करोड़ रुपए है।

सहारा ने कहा- उसने SEBI को 22 हजार करोड़ रु. दिए

सहारा ग्रुप का कहना है कि उसने SEBI को 22 हजार करोड़ रुपए दिए हैं। लेकिन SEBI ने निवेशकों को केवल 106.10 करोड़ रुपए दिए हैं। सहारा ग्रुप ने कहा है कि वह सुप्रीम कोर्ट के आदेशों का पालन कर रहा है। सहारा इंडिया परिवार ने हाल ही में अखबारों में विज्ञापन देकर कहा है कि कंपनी प्रमुख सुब्रतो राय सहारा या सहारा इंडिया परिवार के खिलाफ केवल एक आरोप है। वह आरोप यह है कि वह निवेशकों का पैसा चुकाने में समय ले रहा है। हालांकि, वह इस देरी का ब्याज भी दे रहा है।

8 सालों से शर्त का पालन कर रहा है सहारा

सहारा ने कहा है कि सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने पिछले 8 सालों से जो शर्त रखी है, उसी के मुताबिक कंपनी अपनी असेट्स बेचकर पैसा चुका रही है। सुप्रीम कोर्ट की शर्त के अनुसार, पूरे सहारा ग्रुप की किसी भी संपत्ति की बिक्री से मिले पैसों, ज्वाइंट वेंचर्स से मिले पैसों को सहारा-SEBI के खाते में जमा कराना होगा। सहारा ने कहा है कि उसने 8 सालों में एक भी पैसे का उपयोग नहीं किया है। सारा पैसा इसी खाते में जमा किया गया है।

