जुर्माना:सेबी ने रेमंड पर लगाया 7 लाख रुपए का जुर्माना, कंपनी पर बाजार के नियमों के उल्लंघन का आरोप

मुंबईएक घंटा पहले
  • सेबी ने अपने आदेश में कहा कि कंपनी कॉर्पोरेट गुड गवर्नेंस के अनुपालन में असफल रही
  • उसने लिस्टिंग ऑब्लिगेशन एंड डिसक्लोजर रिक्वायरमेंट (LODR) नियमों का उल्लंघन किया है

मार्केट रेग्यूलेटर सेबी ने रेमंड पर 7 लाख रुपए का जुर्माना लगाया है। कंपनी पर आरोप है कि उसने जेके हाउस के लीज से संबंधित ट्रांजेक्शन के मामले में ऑडिट कमिटी पर अनुमति नहीं ली। सेबी ने अपने आदेश में कहा कि कंपनी कॉर्पोरेट गुड गवर्नेंस के अनुपालन में असफल रही है। उसने लिस्टिंग ऑब्लिगेशन एंड डिसक्लोजर रिक्वायरमेंट (LODR) नियमों का उल्लंघन किया है।

9 सालों का लीज एग्रीमेंट

दरअसल, रेमंड ने अपनी सब्सिडियरी पश्मीना होल्डिंग्स लिमिटेड के साथ मार्च 1994 में लीज एग्रीमेंट में इंटर हुआ था। कंपनी ने जेके हाउस में पश्मीना के लिए चार ड्यूप्लेक्स फ्लैट को 9 सालों के लिए लीज पर दिया था। इसके बाद पश्मीना ने चारों फ्लैट्स को कुछ किराएदारों को लीज पर दे दिया। इसमें रेमंड के चेयरमैन गौतम सिंघानिया, मैनेजिंग डायरेक्टर, विजयपत सिंघानिया और अमीरात रेमंड के चेयरमैन शामिल थे। इसमें कुछ और किराएदार भी शामिल रहे।

क्या है मामला?

लीज के अन्य दस्तावेजों के तहत रेमंड ने पश्मीना के लिए चारों फ्लैट्स के लीज को अगले 9 सालों के लिए बढ़ा दिया गया। इसके बाद पश्मीना को बतौर सेकंड पार्टी और अन्य किराएदारों को तीसरी पार्टी के साथ रेमंड ने नवंबर 2007 में चार अलग-अलग एग्रीमेंट में इंटर किया और जेके हाउस को गिराकर दोबारा बनाने की निर्णय लिया।

ऐसे में रेमंड ने ऑफर दिया कि वो किराएदारों को अन्य अस्थाई प्रिमाइसेज देगी। इसमें तीनों पार्टियों के लिए तय किए गए किराए पर कमिटी की मंजूरी जरूरी थी, पर कंपनी यह मंजूरी नहीं ली। जिसे सेबी ने पाया कि उसके नियमों का उल्लंघन है। खबर के बाद रेमंड का शेयर BSE में 1% गिरावट के साथ 307 रुपए पर कारोबार कर रहा है।

