सुधारों पर अब सेबी की बारी:कल होगी एडवाइजरी कमिटी की मीटिंग, कई सुधारों पर इसमें हो सकता है फैसला

मुंबई9 मिनट पहले
बता दें कि SMAC सभी बाजार भागीदारों का प्रतिनिधित्व करता है। इस पैनल की यह पहली मीटिंग है। SMAC का जो भी फैसला होगा, वह सेबी अपने बोर्ड में ले जाएगा, जहां से उसे मंजूर किया जाएगा
  • इस बैठक में कई सुधारों पर फैसला हो सकता है। इससे बाजार और निवेश दोनों पर असर होगा
  • सेबी की योजना है कि वह मौजूदा टी+2 को कम कर टी+1 कर दे, इस पर भी चर्चा होगी

सरकार और भारतीय रिजर्व बैंक (RBI) के सुधारों के बाद अब बारी पूंजी बाजार के रेगुलेटर की है। भारतीय प्रतिभूति एवं विनिमय बोर्ड (SEBI) के सेकंडरी मार्केट एडवाइजरी कमिटी (SMAC) की कल बैठक हो रही है। इस बैठक में कई सुधारों पर फैसला हो सकता है। इससे बाजार और निवेश दोनों पर असर होगा।

एसएमएसी करेगा बैठक

बता दें कि SMAC सभी बाजार भागीदारों का प्रतिनिधित्व करता है। इस पैनल की यह पहली मीटिंग है। SMAC का जो भी फैसला होगा, वह सेबी अपने बोर्ड में ले जाएगा, जहां से उसे मंजूर किया जाएगा। कमिटी इस मीटिंग में चार मुद्दों पर चर्चा करेगी। इसमें सेटलमेंट के समय में कमी की जाएगी। इसे टी+1 (ट्रेडिंग के बाद एक दिन) पर लाया जाएगा।

हर 3 महीने में जीरो अमाउंट पर फैसला

इसके साथ ही हर 3 महीनों में ग्राहकों के लिए जीरो अमाउंट पर फैसला लेना होगा। ब्रोकर्स के लिए कैपिटल एडिक्वेसी नियमों को लेकर इसमें फैसला हो सकता है। साथ ही बैंकों को एक अलग कंपनी की जरूरत होगी जो क्लियरिंग मेंबर हो सके। जानकारी के मुताबिक सेबी की योजना है कि वह मौजूदा टी+2 को कम कर टी+1 कर दे। अगर ऐसा होता है तो भारत इस तरह का सेटलमेंट करने वाला दूसरा इक्विटी बाजार होगा।

सेबी ने इस मामले में टी+1 के मैकेनिज्म को लेकर तमाम प्लेटफॉर्म पर चर्चा की है। लेकिन विदेशी पोर्टफोलियो (FPI) निवेशक इसके विरोध में हैं।

एक ही ब्रोकिंग के पास डिमैट और ट्रेडिंग अकाउंट की योजना

इस फैसले से यह होगा कि ग्राहक को अपना ट्रेडिंग और डिमैट खाता एक ही ब्रोकिंग हाउस के पास रखना होगा। उनके पास स्टॉक ट्रांसफर के लिए ज्यादा समय नहीं होगा। टी+1 सेटलमेंट सेलर क्लाइंट के लिए अच्छा है क्योंकि उनका पैसा अगले ही दिन फ्री हो जाएगा। इससे वे इस फंड का बेहतर उपयोग कर पाएंगे। उधर दूसरी ओर FPI एसोसिएशन एशिया सिक्योरिटीज इंडस्ट्री एंड फाइनेंशियल मार्केट्स एसोसिएशन ने इस मामले में वित्त मंत्री को पत्र लिखकर इसे रोकने की मांग की है।

बुक्स क्लीयर करने की योजना

दूसरी चर्चा इस बात पर होगी कि बुक्स में सभी ग्राहकों के फंड अकाउंट को स्टॉक ब्रोकर्स को 30 या 90 दिनों में में एक बार क्लीयर करना होगा। यह ग्राहक जब बताए तब करना होगा। अभी तक एक तय समय पर सेटलमेंट का नियम 3 दिसंबर 2009 से लागू है। इसी तरह इस मीटिंग में ब्रोकर मार्जिन पर भी चर्चा होगी।

