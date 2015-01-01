पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पॉजिटिव रिकवरी:दस साल में सबसे बड़ी गिरावट के बाद भारतीय कंपनियों के मुनाफे में शानदार रिकवरी

मुंबई16 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • निफ्टी 50 इंडेक्स में शामिल 46 कंपनियों के कुल आय सितंबर में पिछले साल की तुलना में औसतन 4.8% बढ़ी
  • आईसीआईसीआई बैंक और इंफोसिस जैसी कंपनियों का बिजनेस भी अनुमान से बेहतर रिकवर हुआ है

सितंबर तिमाही में कंपनियों को उम्मीद से बेहतर मुनाफा हुआ है। ब्लूमबर्ग के मुताबिक बीते दस सालों में सबसे बड़ी गिरावट के बाद भारतीय कंपनियों ने शानदार मुनाफा बुक किया, जो इकोनॉमी में रिकवरी का भी संकेत है।

ब्लूमबर्ग के मुताबिक निफ्टी 50 इंडेक्स में शामिल 46 कंपनियों के कुल आय सितंबर में पिछले साल की तुलना में 4.8% बढ़ी है। लगभग दो तिहाई कंपनियों के तिमाही नतीजे अनुमान से बेहतर रहा। पिछली दो तिमाहियों में नतीजों में भारी गिरावट देखने को मिली थी। इसमें बैंकिंग और टेक सेक्टर्स की कंपनियां मुख्य रूप से शामिल हैं।

अनुमान से बेहतर नतीजे

आईसीआईसीआई बैंक और इंफोसिस जैसी कंपनियों का बिजनेस भी अनुमान से बेहतर रिकवर हुआ है। जबकि कई कंपनियों ने खर्च में कटौती कर मुनाफा बढ़ाया। वहीं, कई कंपनियों की बिक्री एक साल पहले की तुलना में घटी है। रिजर्व बैंक ने भी अक्टूबर में सतर्क किया था कि संभावनाओं में कमी देखने को मिल सकती हैं। दूसरी ओर, MSCI एशिया पेसिफिक अन्य कंपनियों के मुनाफे का स्तर पिछले दो साल के स्तर से भी नीचे रहा।

इकोनॉमी में बड़ी गिरावट

भारत में मार्च माह के अंत से सख्त लॉकडाउन लागू हुआ था, जिससे देश की अर्थव्यवस्था में बीते 40 सालों में सबसे बड़ी गिरावट देखने को मिली। हालांकि सितंबर तिमाही में उम्मीद से बेहतर नतीजे, अमेरिका में राष्ट्रपति चुनाव और कोरोना वैक्सीन की खबरों से निफ्टी 50 इंडेक्स ने इस हफ्ते तीन दिन न्यू हाई बनाएं।

निफ्टी के लिए अगला लक्ष्य

ऐसे में बाजार के जानकारों को उम्मीद है कि इस साल इंडेक्स में बुधवार के स्तर से 8% की बढ़त देखी जा सकती है। इसके अलावा गोल्डमैन शैस ने निफ्टी के लिए 14,000 का टार्गेट दिया है। जबकि राहत पैकेज की खबर के बाद गुरुवार को बाजार गिरावट के साथ कारोबार कर रहा है। गिरावट को बैंकिंग शेयर लीड कर रहे हैं।

आईटी और बैंकिंग शेयरों पर फोकस

मोतीलाल ओसवाल सिक्युरिटीज के रिसर्च हेड गौतम दुग्गड ने कहा कि अर्थव्यवस्था में लगातार सुधार और कोरोना के मामलों में गिरावट जारी रहेगी। इसलिए ब्रोकरेज हाउस आईटी, बैंक हेल्थकेयर, टेलीकॉम और ऑटो स्टॉक्स पर पॉजिटिव है। इसके अलावा जेफरीज फाइनेंशियल ग्रुप के अक्षत अग्रवाल और अंकुर पंत भी आईटी सेक्टर पर भरोसा जता रहे हैं।

