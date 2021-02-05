पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

स्किल इंडिया मिशन का लक्ष्य पूरा हुआ:प्रधानमंत्री कौशल विकास योजना के तहत जनवरी 2021 तक 1.07 करोड़ युवाओं को मिली ट्रेनिंग

नई दिल्लीएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
PMKVY के दो हिस्से हैं- पहला, छोटी अवधि का कौशल विकास प्रशिक्षण देना और दूसरा, बेरोजगार युवाओं ने जो कुछ पहले सीखा है, उसे मान्यता देना - Dainik Bhaskar
  • छोटी अवधि के प्रशिक्षण कार्यक्रम के तहत 36.04 लाख युवाओं को प्रशिक्षण मिला
  • इनमें 18.95 लाख को रोजगार मिला, जिनमें 15.83 लाख को सवैतनिक नौकरी मिली

सरकार ने युवाओं को पेशेवर रूप से दक्ष बनाने का लक्ष्य पूरा कर लिया है। कौशल विकास मंत्री महेंद्र नाथ पांडे ने कहा कि स्किल इंडिया मिशन के तहत जनवरी 2021 तक 1.07 करोड़ युवाओं को दक्ष बनाया गया। सरकार ने प्रधानमंत्री कौशल विकास योजना (PMKVY) के तहत 2016-20 के बीच एक करोड़ युवाओं को ट्रेनिंग देने का लक्ष्य तय किया था।

PMKVY के दो हिस्से हैं- पहला, छोटी अवधि का कौशल विकास प्रशिक्षण देना और दूसरा, बेरोजगार युवाओं ने जो कुछ पहले सीखा है, उसे मान्यता देना। मंत्री ने शुक्रवार को राज्यसभा में कहा कि छोटी अवधि के कौशल विकास प्रशिक्षण (STT) के तहत 36.04 लाख कंडिडेट्स को प्रशिक्षित किया गया। इसमें से 18.95 लाख कंडिडेट्स को रोजगार मिल गया। रोजगार पाने वालों में 2.77 लाख ने अपना रोजगार शुरू कर लिया (सेल्फ एंप्लॉयड), 15.83 लाख को वेतन वाली नौकरी मिल गई और 0.35 लाख को प्रशिक्षु के रूप में नौकरी मिली।

PMKVY 3.0 लांच, इसी कारोबारी साल में 8 लाख और युवाओं मिलेगी ट्रेनिंग

योजना के तहत प्रशिक्षक को जो वेतन दिया जाता है, उसका 20 फीसदी हिस्सा उन्हें तब मिलता है, जब प्रशिक्षित कंडिडेट को रोजगार मिल जाता है। मंत्री ने कहा कि PMKVY 1.0 (2015-16) और 2.0 (2016-20) से मिली सीख के आधार पर कौशल विकास और उद्यशीलता मंत्रालय (MSDE) ने 15 जनवरी 2021 को PMKVY 3.0 लांच किया है। इसके तहत इस कारोबारी साल में 8 लाख और युवाओं को ट्रेनिंग दी जाएगी।

12.35 लाख युवाओं को उद्यमशीलता की ट्रेनिंग मिली

उन्होंने कहा कि उद्यमशीलता बढ़ाने के लिए नेशनल इंस्टीट्यूट फॉर इंटरप्रेन्यरशिप एंड स्मॉल बिजनेस डेवलपमेंट (NIESBUD) कई उद्यमशीलता विकास ट्रेनिंग कार्यक्रम चला रहा है। दिसंबर तक NISEBUD ने 46,690 इंटरप्रेन्यरशिप डेवलपमेंट ट्रेनिंग कार्यक्रम के जरिये 12.35 लाख युवाओं को ट्रेनिंग दिया है।

5 साल में 14,779 ITI में 72.49 लाख युवाओं ने दाखिला लिया

छोटी अवधि के इन ट्रेनिंग कार्यक्रमों के अलावा मंत्रालय का प्रशिक्षण महानिदेशालय (DGT) लंबी अवधि के कोर्स भी चला रहा है। ये कोर्स इंडस्ट्रियल ट्रेनिंग इंस्टीट्यूट्स (ITI) के जरिये चलाए जा रहे हैं, जो एक साल और दो साल के कई व्यावसायिक और कौशल विकास कोर्स चला रहा है। ये कोर्स कई आर्थिक क्षेत्रों से जुड़े हुए हैं। मंत्री के बयान के मुताबिक अभी 14,779 ITI काम कर रहे हैं और इनमें पिछले 5 साल में 72.49 लाख युवाओं ने दाखिला लिया है।

