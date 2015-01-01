पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लागत घटाने की योजना:सरकारी कंपनी कोल इंडिया 4 सालों में सोलर प्रोजेक्ट पर 5,650 करोड़ रुपए का निवेश करेगी

मुंबई8 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • 2024 तक कंपनी 14 सोलर प्रोजेक्ट को तैयार करने की योजना बनाई है
  • कोल इंडिया ने 3,400 करोड़ रुपए कोयले के ट्रांसपोर्टेशन लागत पर खर्च किया है

सरकारी क्षेत्र की कंपनी कोल इंडिया अगले 4 सालों में 5,650 करोड़ रुपए का निवेश करेगी। यह निवेश मार्च 2024 तक होगा। इस निवेश से 14 सोलर प्रोजेक्ट को तैयार किया जाएगा। इससे इसके माइनिंग ऑपरेशन को बिजली मिलेगी जिससे इसकी लागत कम होगी।

विश्व की सबसे बड़ी कोयला माइनर है

बता दें कि कोल इंडिया विश्व की सबसे बड़ी कोल माइनर है। कोल इंडिया ने कहा है कि वह 5,650 करोड़ रुपए में से करीबन दो तिहाई रकम छतों के सोलर प्रोजेक्ट (रुफटॉप) और जमीनी सोलर पावर प्रोजेक्ट पर खर्च करेगी। इनकी क्षमता 3 हजार मेगावाट होगी। इसके अलावा जो भी सोलर का विस्तार होगा, उसमें एनएलसी इंडिया लिमिटेड फाइनेंस करेगी। वह प्रोजेक्ट संयुक्त उपक्रम के तहत डेवलप किए जाएंगे।

बिजली खपत के खर्च में कमी आएगी

कंपनी की यह सोलर पावर पहल इसकी सालाना बिजली खपत के खर्च में कमी लाएगी। कंपनी ने कहा कि इस तरह के प्रोजेक्ट में सालाना कुल लागत का करीबन 4.4 पर्सेंट खर्च होता है। कोल इंडिया 2023-24 तक सालाना एक अरब टन कोयले का उत्पादन करने की योजना बनाई है। हालांकि पिछले 20 सालों में पहली बार कोल इंडिया का आउटपुट 2019-20 में गिरा है। यह 603 मिलियन टन रहा है।

एनटीपीसी के साथ भी प्रोजेक्ट

कोल इंडिया ने इसके अलावा अलग से एनटीपीसी के साथ मिलकर देश के सबसे बड़े इलेक्ट्रिसिटी जनरेटर को डेवलप करने के लिए सेट अप किया है। इसके लिए इसने सोलर एनर्जी कॉर्पोरेशन ऑफ इंडिया के साथ एग्रीमेंट किया है। इसके जरिए 1 हजार मेगावाट का सोलर प्रोजेक्ट तैयार किया जाएगा। सोलर प्रोजेक्ट तैयार करने के अलावा कोल इंडिया लिमिटेड एनटीपीसी के साथ भी बात कर रही है। इससे वह 140 मेगावाट सोलर पावर खरीदेगी।

पिछले हफ्ते 35 टेंडर्स जारी किया था

कोल इंडिया ने पिछले हफ्ते ही अपनी खदान से ट्रांसपोर्टेशन के लिए 35 टेंडर्स जारी किया था। इसके लिए करीबन 12,500 करोड़ रुपए का अनुमानित निवेश किया जाएगा। इन 35 प्रोजेक्ट की हैंडलिंग क्षमता 406 मिलियन टन सालाना होगी। इनमें से दक्षिण पूर्वी कोल फिल्ड, महानदी कोल फिल्ड और नार्थर कोल फिल्ड में 9-9 प्रोजेक्ट हैं। जबकि सेंट्रल कोल फिल्ड में 4 प्रोजेक्ट हैं। इसमें से हर खदान 4 मिलियन टन और इससे ज्यादा की क्षमता का उत्पादन करेगी।

इसमें जो भी खर्च होगा वह कंपनी अपने पूंजी निवेश से खर्च करेगी। वर्तमान में कोल इंडिया ने करीबन 3,400 करोड़ रुपए कोयले के ट्रांसपोर्टेशन लागत के रूप में खर्च किया है।

सबसे बड़ा आईपीओ

बता दें कि देश में अब तक का सबसे बड़ा आईपीओ कोल इंडिया ने ही लाया था। कंपनी ने 2010 में 15,125 करोड़ रुपए का आईपीओ लाया था। अभी तक देश में यही सबसे बड़ा आईपीओ है।

