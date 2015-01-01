पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सुविधा:स्पाइसजेट ने शुरू की 30 नई घरेलू उड़ानें; दरभंगा को अहमदाबाद, पुणे और हैदराबाद से जोड़ेगी

नई दिल्लीएक घंटा पहले
प्राइवेट एयरलाइन कंपनी स्पाइसजेट ने आज बिहार में दरभंगा से छह नई उड़ानों सहित 30 नई घरेलू उड़ानें शुरू करने की घोषणा की। नई उड़ानें 20 दिसंबर, 2020 से अलग-अलग फेज में शुरू होंगी।

दरभंगा से कनेक्टिविटी बढ़ाते हुए, स्पाइसजेट अहमदाबाद, पुणे और हैदराबाद के साथ शहर को जोड़ने वाली उड़ानें शुरू करेगी। जबकि अहमदाबाद-दरभंगा-अहमदाबाद की उड़ानें दैनिक रूप से संचालित होंगी। पुणे-दरभंगा-पुणे और हैदराबाद-दरभंगा-हैदराबाद की उड़ानें शनिवार को छोड़कर सभी दिनों में संचालित होंगी।

बता दें कि स्पाइसजेट ने 8 नवंबर 2020 को दिल्ली, मुंबई और बेंगलुरु के साथ दरभंगा को जोड़ने वाली दैनिक सीधी उड़ानें शुरू की थीं और यह शहर का पहला और एकमात्र एयरलाइन परिचालन है। दरभंगा एयरलाइन का 13 वां उडान डेस्टिनेशन है।

स्पाइसजेट हैदराबाद-गोवा-हैदराबाद, बेंगलुरु-शिरडी-बेंगलुरु, चेन्नई-गुवाहाटी-चेन्नई, मुंबई-गोवा-मुंबई, अहमदाबाद-गोवा-अहमदाबाद और मुंबई-कांडला-मुंबई-मुंबई के अलावा गुवाहाटी और गुवाहाटी-कोलकाता दूसरी फ्रिक्वेंसी को जोड़कर अपने परिचालन को बढ़ाएगा।

स्पाइसजेट की मुख्य कामर्शियल ऑफिसर शिल्पा भाटिया ने कहा कि हमें अपने घरेलू परिचालन का और विस्तार करने और अपने नेटवर्क पर 30 नई उड़ानें जोड़ने की खुशी है। हमारी दरभंगा उड़ानों को जबरदस्त प्रतिक्रिया मिली है। इसके सफल प्रक्षेपण के बाद हमने पुणे, हैदराबाद और अहमदाबाद के लिए नई उड़ानों के साथ शहर से कनेक्टिविटी बढ़ाने का फैसला किया है।

एयरलाइन कोलकाता-गोवा-कोलकाता के बीच एक सप्ताह में पांच उड़ानें, बेंगलुरु-शिरडी-बेंगलुरु और चेन्नई-गुवाहाटी-चेन्नई के बीच एक सप्ताह में तीन उड़ानें, मुंबई-कांडला-मुंबई, चेन्नई-शिरडी-चेन्नई और अहमदाबाद के बीच एक सप्ताह में तीन उड़ानें संचालित करेगी। ग्वालियर-अहमदाबाद, कोलकाता और पोर्ट ब्लेयर के बीच उड़ानें सोमवार और बुधवार को चालू होंगी।

