पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

मुसीबत में स्पाइसजेट:ऑडिटर्स का बड़ा सवाल- क्या स्पाइसजेट आगे चल पाएगी? नेटवर्थ निगेटिव में; एयरलाइन को लगातार तीसरी तिमाही में हुआ नुकसान

नई दिल्ली36 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • रिजल्ट के मुताबिक स्पाइसजेट की नेटवर्थ 2,285 करोड़ रुपए है जो कि निगेटिव में है
  • स्पाइसजेट का सितंबर तिमाही में रेवेन्यू लगभग 57.20% घटकर 1,316.60 करोड रुपए रह गया

स्पाइसजेट को लेकर एक नई चिंता सामने आई है। इसके ऑडिटर्स ने कंपनी को आगे चलने में संदेह जताया है। साथ ही कंपनी की नेटवर्थ निगेटिव हो गई है। ऐसे में आगे स्पाइसजेट को सहारा नहीं मिला तो इसकी हालत खराब हो सकती है।

कंपनी के ऑडिटर्स एस.आर बाटिलबोई एंड एसोसिएट्स ने कहा कि कंपनी की आगे चलाने की क्षमता पर उसे संदेह है। आगे चलकर इसमें काफी चिंता दिख रही है। वैसे इसी ऑडिटर्स ने पिछले साल सितंबर तिमाही में भी इसी तरह की चिंता जाहिर की थी। रिजल्ट के मुताबिक स्पाइसजेट की नेटवर्थ 2,285 करोड़ रुपए है जो कि निगेटिव में है।

एयरलाइन कंपनी ने जारी किए नतीजे

स्पाइसजेट लिमिटेड ने बुधवार को सितंबर तिमाही के लिए नतीजे घोषित कर दिए हैं। एयरलाइन ने इस तिमाही में 105.61 करोड़ का कंसॉलीडेटेड नुकसान दर्ज किया है। बता दें कि कंपनी को लगातार तीसरी तिमाही में नुकसान हुआ है।

एयरलाइन कंपनी को नुकसान कोरोनावायरस और लॉकडाउन के चलते यात्रा पर प्रतिबंध लगने की वजह से हुआ है। एयरलाइन ने पिछले वर्ष की इसी समान तिमाही में 461 करोड़ का नुकसान बताया था। बता दें कि ब्लूमबर्ग के विश्लेषकों ने 268.2 करोड़ के नुकसान का अनुमान लगाया था।

कंपनी के रेवेन्यू में 57.20% से ज्यादा गिरावट

स्पाइसजेट का सितंबर तिमाही में सालाना आधार (अन्य आय सहित) पर रेवेन्यू लगभग 57.20% घटकर 1,316.60 करोड़ रुपए रह गया। सितंबर तिमाही में कुल खर्च 1,422.21 करोड़ तक गिर गया, यही पिछले साल समान तिमाही में 3,537.48 करोड़ रुपए था।

कंपनी का शेयर जनवरी में 120 रुपए पर था जो अब 54 रुपए पर कारोबार कर रहा है। यानी 11 महीनों में इसके शेयर में 50 पर्सेंट से ज्यादा की गिरावट आई है।

कंपनी को बोइंग 737Max विमानों की ग्राउंडिंग पर रहने की वजह से भी नुकसान हुआ है। कंपनी को इसके रखरखाव के लिए अतिरिक्त खर्चे भी उठाने पड़े हैं। हालांकि, एयरलाइन को उम्मीद है कि आने वाले महीनों में इसे वापस से अपने विमानों के बेड़े में शामिल किया जाएगा। एयरलाइन के बेड़े में 13 बोइंग 737Max विमान हैं, जो वर्तमान में सभी ग्राउंडेड हैं।

स्पाइसजेट गंभीर नकदी संकट में फंसी थी

हाल ही में सुप्रीम कोई से स्पाइसजेट को कलानिधि मारन और उनकी कंपनी KAL एयरवेज के साथ चल रहे शेयर ट्रांसफर विवाद में राहत दी गई। कंपनी को करीब 243 करोड़ रुपए की ब्याज राशि नहीं जमा करनी होगी। बता दें कि कलानिधि मारन और KAL एयरवेज स्पाइसजेट के पुराने प्रमोटर हैं।

चीफ जस्टिस एसए बोवड़े और जस्टसेज एएस बोपन्ना और वी रामा सुब्रमण्यम की पीठ ने 2 सितंबर के दिल्ली हाई कोर्ट आदेश के खिलाफ स्पाइसजेट और उसके प्रमोटर द्वारा फाइल की गई अपील पर कलानिधि मारन और उसकी कंपनी को नोटिस भी जारी की। नोटिस को जवाब 4 सप्ताह में मांगा गया है। मामले की सुनवाई शुक्रवार को वीडियो कांफ्रेंसिंग से हुई थी।

स्पाइसजेट को शेयर ट्रांसफर विवाद में नहीं जमा करना होगा 243 करोड़ रुपए

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंटीम के सभी 11 खिलाड़ी मैच विनर, 2 खिलाड़ी आज तक इंटरनेशनल नहीं खेले - IPL 2020 - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें