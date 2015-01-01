पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

राहत:स्पाइसजेट को शेयर ट्रांसफर विवाद में नहीं जमा करना होगा 243 करोड़ रुपए, सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने हाई कोर्ट के आदेश पर लगाई रोक

नई दिल्ली9 मिनट पहले
यह मामला अजय सिंह को कंपनी का कंट्रोल ट्रांसफर किए जाने के बाद शेयर के रूप में रिडीमेबल 18 करोड़ वारंट का ट्रांसफर कलानिधि मारन और KAL एयरवेज को नहीं किए जाने पर पैदा हुए विवाद से जुड़ा हुआ है
  • स्पाइसजेट 2014 के आखिर में गंभीर नकदी संकट में फंस गई थी
  • फरवरी 2015 में अजय सिंह ने स्पाइसजेट का कंट्रोल अपने हाथ में ले लिया था

किफायती विमानन कंपनी स्पाइसजेट को फिलहाल कलानिधि मारन और उनकी कंपनी KAL एयरवेज के साथ चल रहे शेयर ट्रांसफर विवाद में करीब 243 करोड़ रुपए की ब्याज राशि नहीं जमा करनी होगी। सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने दिल्ली हाई कोर्ट के उस आदेश पर अगले आदेश तक के लिए रोक लगा दी है, जिसमें स्पाइसजेट को यह रकम जमा करने के लिए कहा गया था। कलानिधि मारन और KAL एयरवेज स्पाइसजेट के पुराने प्रमोटर हैं।

चीफ जस्टिस एसए बोवड़े और जस्टसेज एएस बोपन्ना और वी रामासुब्रमण्यम की पीठ ने 2 सितंबर के दिल्ली हाई कोर्ट आदेश के खिलाफ स्पाइसजेट और उसके प्रमोटर द्वारा फाइल की गई अपील पर कलानिधि मारन और उसकी कंपनी को नोटिस भी जारी की। नोटिस को जवाब 4 सप्ताह में मांगा गया है। मामले की सुनवाई शुक्रवार को वीडियो कांफ्रेंसिंग से हुई थी।

स्पाइसजेट को 6 सप्ताह में रकम जमा करने के लिए कहा गया था

स्पाइसजेट और इसके प्रमोटर अजय सिंह को 579 करोड़ रुपए की रकम पर 243 करोड़ रुपए ब्याज के रूप में जमा करने के लिए कहा गया था। 579 करोड़ रुपए की यह रकम दिल्ली हाई कोर्ट ने 2017 में स्पाइसजेट को शेयर ट्रांसफर विवाद मामले में जमा करने को कहा था। हाई कोर्ट ने स्पाइसजेट को ब्याज राशि जमा करने के लिए 6 सप्ताह का समय दिया था और 2 सितंबर के फैसले के मुताबिक यह समय सीमा 14 अक्टूबर को समाप्त हो चुकी थी।

रकम जमा नहीं करने पर मारन और उनकी कंपनी ने हाई कोर्ट में अपील की थी

समय सीमा समाप्त होने और 243 करोड़ रुपए का भुगतान नहीं होने के बाद मारन और उसकी कंपनी ने हाई कोर्ट से स्पाइसजेट में अजय सिंह की समूची शेयरहोल्डिंग को अटैच करने और मैनेजमेंट का कंट्रोल उनसे ले लेने का अनुरोध किया था। सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने इस पर स्पाइसजेट की अपील को स्वीकार किया और हाईकोर्ट के आदेश पर रोक लगाने के लिए एक अंतरिम आदेश जारी किया।

हाई कोर्ट ने 2016 को दोनों पक्षों को आर्बिट्रेशन के तहत विवाद सुलझाने के लिए कहा था

मारन और KAL ने शेयर ट्र्रांसफर विवाद में हाई कोर्ट का दरवाजा खटखटाया था और मांग की थी कि इक्विटी शेयर के रूप में रिडीमेबल 18 करोड़ वारंट उन्हें ट्रांसफर किए जाएं। हाई कोर्ट ने 29 जुलाई 2016 को दोनों पक्षों को आर्बिट्रेशन के तहत विवाद सुलझाने के लिए कहा था। हाई कोर्ट ने स्पाइसजेट और सिंह को हाई कोर्ट की रजिस्ट्री में 579 करोड़ रुपए जमा करने के लिए कहा था।

2017 में सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने हाई कोर्ट के खिलाफ स्पाइसजेट की एक अपील खारिज कर दी थी

स्पाइजेट को 329 करोड़ रुपए की बैंक गारंटी और बाकी 250 करोड़ रुपए का कैश जमा करने की अनुमति दी गई थी। जुलाई 2017 में सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने हाई कोर्ट के खिलाफ स्पाइसजेट की अपील खारिज कर दी थी। 20 जुलाई 2018 को आर्बिट्र्रल ट्रिब्यूनल ने मारन और KAL एयरेवज को वारंट जारी नहीं किए जाने को लेकर मारन के 1,323 करोड़ रुपए के हर्जाने के क्लेम को खारिज कर दिया था, लेकिन उन्हें 579 करोड़ रुपए और ब्याज का रिफंड किए जाने का आदेश दिया था। इसके बाद मारन ने आर्बिट्रेशन के फैसले को हाई कोर्ट में चुनौती दी थी।

मारन और KAL ने स्पाइसजेट के 35.04 करोड़ शेयर सिंह को महज 2 रुपए में ट्रांसफर कर दिए थे

स्पाइसजेट के कंट्रोलिंग शेयरहोल्डर अजय सिंह को स्पाइसजेट की ओनरशिप ट्र्रांसफर किए जाने के बाद मारन को वारंट जारी नहीं किए जाने से पैदा हुए विवाद से यह मामला जुड़ा हुआ है। स्पाइसजेट के वित्तीय संकट में फंसने के बाद सिंह ने फरवरी 2015 में कंपनी का कंट्रोल अपने हाथ में ले लिया था। मारन और KAL एयरवेज ने स्पाइसजेट में अपने सभी 35.04 करोड़ इक्विटी शेयर (स्पाइसजेट की 58.46 फीसदी हिस्सेदारी) कंपनी के को-फाउंडर सिंह को फरवरी 2015 में महज 2 रुपए में ट्रांसफर कर दिए थे। कंपनी कर्ज में फंस चुकी थी और नकदी की कमी के कारण दिसंबर 2014 में उसे एक दिन के लिए ऑपरेशन बंद करना पड़ा था।

