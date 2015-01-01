पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Business
  • Stimulus 3: Know The Benefits To The Home Buyers By The Announcement Of The Finance Minister

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

भास्कर एक्सप्लेनर:वित्तमंत्री की घोषणा से घर खरीदने वालों को क्या फायदा होगा, बिल्डरों को कितना मुनाफा होगा? सरल शब्दों में समझें...

नई दिल्ली11 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • इनकम टैक्स में राहत से 6 लाख से अधिक घरों की बिक्री का रास्ता खुला
  • सर्कल रेट और एग्रिमेंट वेल्यू के बीच के अंतर को बढ़ाकर 20% किया

12 नवंबर आज यानी वित्तमंत्री निर्मला सीतारमण ने अलग-अलग क्षेत्रों के लिए बड़ी राहत देने की घोषणा की है। इन घोषणाओं में हाउसिंग सेक्टर के लिए एक महत्वपूर्ण ऐलान यह किया है कि सर्कल रेट (जंत्री) और एग्रिमेंट वेल्यू के बीच जो डिफरेंस था, उसे 10% से बढ़ाकर 20% कर दिया गया है। इसके चलते घर खरीदने और बेचने वाले दोनों को इनकम टैक्स में बड़ी राहत मिलेगी। सरकार ने प्रधानमंत्री आवास योजना के तहत 18,000 करोड़ रुपए के और फंड की भी घोषणा की है। रियल एस्टेट से जुड़े जानकारों का मानना है कि इससे कंस्ट्रक्शन से जुड़े कामकाज को गति मिलेगी।

सरकार ने क्या घोषणा की है?

वित्तमंत्री निर्मला सीतारमण ने घर खरीदने वालों और बिल्डर्स को बड़ी राहत दी है। सर्कल रेट और एग्रिमेंट वेल्यू के बीच के अंतर को बढ़ाकर 20% कर दिया, जो पहले 10% था। 30 जून, 2021 तक प्रभावी रहने वाली यह योजना दो करोड़ रुपए तक के रेसीडेंशियल यूनिट की प्राइमरी बिक्री पर लागू होगी। इससे अचल संपत्ति की कीमतों में कमी होगी और इससे उन डेवलपर्स को राहत मिलेगी, जो अपने मकान नहीं बेच सके हैं।

घोषणा के बारे में बिल्डर्स का क्या कहना है?

बिल्डर्स और डेवलपर्स के देश के सबसे बड़े एसोसिएशन क्रेडाई के नेशनल चेयरमैन जक्षय शाह ने दैनिक भास्कर से बातचीत में कहा कि अभी तक बिल्डर अपनी प्रॉपर्टी को सर्कल रेट की तुलना में सस्ती कीमतों में नहीं बेच सकते थे, क्योंकि उन्हें तो सर्कल रेट के अनुसार ही इनकम टैक्स भरना पड़ता था। सरकार ने जो राहत दी है उससे बिल्डर्स सर्कल रेट की तुलना में कम कीमतों पर मकान बेच सकेंगे। दूसरी तरफ ग्राहकों को भी सस्ती दरों पर मकान मिल सकेंगे।

जक्षय शाह ने उदाहरण देते हुए समझाया... अगर किसी बिल्डर के पास सर्कल रेट के अनुसार 50 लाख रुपए का फ्लैट है। लेकिन बाजार में मंदी होने से उतनी कीमत नहीं मिल रही। अगर वह यह फ्लैट 40 लाख रुपए में बेचना चाहे तो भी नहीं बेच सकता। इसका मुख्य कारण यह था कि बिक्री पर तो सर्कल रेट के अनुसार ही इनकम टैक्स भरना पड़ता था। इन कारणों से कई लोग अपनी प्रॉपर्टी सर्कल रेट की तुलना में कम कीमत पर नहीं बेचते थे और प्रॉपर्टी बिना बिके ही रह जाती थी। पहले सर्कल रेट की तुलना में कम कीमत पर प्रॉपर्टी बिकती तो भी उसमें अधिक से अधिक 10% की ही टैक्स राहत मिलती थी।

बिल्डरों को किस तरह फायदा होगा?

जक्षय शाह ने बताया कि सरकार ने आज जो घोषणा की है, उससे अब कई इनवेंटरी क्लीयर होंगी। बिल्डर्स और डेवलपर्स अपने स्टॉक कम कीमतों पर निकालेंगे। इनकम टैक्स कम लगेगा, इसलिए कीमत घटाने के लिए बिल्डरों को गेप मिल जाएगा। इससे वे कीमतें कम करने के लिए प्रोत्साहित होंगे। अभी तक मिड और हाई एंड प्रॉपर्टी में इनवेंटरी बढ़ रही है। उसे देखते हुए इस निर्णय से इनवेंटरी तेजी से कम होगी। इसके अलावा प्रॉपर्टी मार्केट में धीमी पड़ चुकी आर्थिक गतिविधियों को गति मिलेगी।

घर खरीदने वालों को क्यों फायदा होगा?

अगर किसी व्यक्ति या परिवार ने कोई घर पसंद किया है और उसकी कीमत सर्कल रेट के अनुसार 50 लाख रुपए है। लेकिन उसे यह कीमत कुछ ज्यादा लग रही है तो अब नए नियम के अनुसार बिल्डर खरीदार को 20% तक की कम कीमत पर मकान बेच सकेगा। इस तरह होम बायर्स को मकान कुछ सस्ते में मिल जाएगा और साथ ही टैक्स में भी राहत मिलेगी। मकान सस्ते होंगे तो खरीदारी भी बढ़ेगी।

3.7 ट्रिलियन की अनसोल्ड इनवेंटरी की बिक्री में मदद मिलेगी

प्रॉपर्टी कंसल्टेंट जेएलएल के कंट्री हेड और सीईओ रमेश नायर ने बताया कि इनकम टैक्स में राहत मिलने से 3.7 ट्रिलियन की अनसोल्ड इनवेंटरी क्लियर करने में मदद मिलेगी। प्रधानमंत्री आवास योजना के तहत सरकार ने और 18,000 करोड़ रुपए देने की घोषणा की है। इस साल बजट में भी 8000 करोड़ रुपए देने की घोषणा की गई थी। इसके चलते कंस्ट्रक्शन और रियल एस्टेट सेक्टर से जुड़े 200 सेक्टर्स को बड़े पैमाने पर प्रोत्साहन मिलेगा। वहीं, 78 लाख रोजगार उत्पन्न होने की जो बात हो रही है, उससे माइग्रेंट वर्कर शहरों की ओर वापस आएंगे।

देश में 6 लाख से अधिक मकान बिना बिके पड़े हैं

एनरॉक प्रॉपर्टी कंसल्टेंट के चेयरमैन अनुज पूरी कहते हैं कि भारत के मुख्य सात शहरों में 1.5 करोड़ तक की कीमतों के करीब 5.45 लाख मकान और 1.5-2.5 करोड़ रुपए की कीमत के लगभग 49,290 घर बिना बिके पड़े हुए हैं। वैसे देखें तो देश में 6 लाख से अधिक हाउसिंग प्रॉपर्टी अनसोल्ड हैं। इनकम टैक्स में मिलने वाली राहत को बिल्डर अपने ग्राहकों को पास करेंगे। इससे ग्राहकों को भी फायदा होगा। आज की घोषणा से सबसे ज्यादा फायदा अफोर्डेबल और मिड सेगमेंट की प्रॉपर्टी को होगा।

गुजरात को कम फायदा होगा

प्रॉपर्टी कंसल्टेंट नाइट फ्रैंक इंडिया के नेशनल डायरेक्टर बलबीर सिंह खालसा बताते हैं कि गुजरात जैसे राज्यों को इस फैसले से कोई खास फायदा नहीं मिलेगा। गुजरात में अन्य राज्यों की तुलना में जंत्री काफी कम है। इसके अलावा पिछले 9 सालों से जंत्री में कोई बढ़ोतरी नहीं की गई, जिसके चलते इस योजना का लाभ नहीं मिलेगा। दूसरा, गुजरात के प्रॉपर्टी मार्केट में अफोर्डेबल सेग्मेंट अधिक है, जिसे आज के फैसले से कोई खास फर्क नहीं पड़ता। क्योंकि उसमें डिमांड पहले से ही है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंमोदी बोले- कोरोना की वजह से इस बार फैमिली फोटो नहीं ले सके, लेकिन हमारे बीच की दूरियां घट रही हैं - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें