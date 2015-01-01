पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

BSE सेंसेक्स जाएगा 51 हजार के पार:शेयर बाजार में बनेंगे और भी रिकॉर्ड, जानिए क्या कहते हैं ग्लोबल ब्रोकरेज हाउसेस

मुंबई4 मिनट पहले
घरेलू शेयर बाजार 23 मार्च के निचले स्तर से 80% तक मजबूत हो चुका है। इस साल जनवरी से अबतक बाजार में 12% की ग्रोथ रही है। इसके बावजूद प्रमुख ग्लोबल ब्रोकरेज हाउसेस को बाजार में अभी भी और रैली की उम्मीद है। अनुमान के मुताबिक BSE सेंसेक्स 51 हजार और निफ्टी 15 हजार के स्तर को टच करेगा। इसमें जेपी मॉर्गन, फ्रेंच इंटरनेशनल बैंकिंग ग्रुप BNP परिबास सहित मॉर्गन स्टैनली जैसे ग्लोबल ब्रोकरेज हाउसेस शामिल हैं।

प्रमुख इंडेक्स में तेजी की उम्मीद

ग्लोबल ब्रोकरेज हाउस JP मॉर्गन का मानना है कि 2021 में दिसंबर तक निफ्टी 15 हजार का स्तर छूने में कामयाब होगा। इसके पहले BNP परिबास ने भी अपनी रिपोर्ट में कहा कि साल 2021 में सेंसेक्स 50500 के रिकॉर्ड स्तर को छू सकता है। इसके अलावा मॉर्गन एंड स्टैनली ने भी साल 2021 में सेंसेक्स के 50 हजार का आंकड़ा छूने का अनुमान जताया है।

BNP परिबास ने अगले के लिए इंडियन मार्केट पर ओवरवेट रेटिंग बरकरार रखते हुए सेंसेक्स पर 50,500 के स्तर का टार्गेट दिया है। इस लिहाज से बाजार में मौजूदा स्तर से 9.5% की तेजी आ सकती है। इसके अलावा BNP परिबास ने चीन, इंडोनेशिया और कोरियाई बाजारों पर भी बुलिश है।

मजबूत घरेलू संकेत

ग्लोबल बैंक ने कहा कि भारत और चीन का लांग टर्म के लिए इकोनॉमी को मजबूत करने पर फोकस हैं। इसके अलावा दोनों ही देशों में डिमांड बढ़ाने के मजबूत करने और निवेश के उपायों पर भी जोर दे रहे हैं। इसमें भारतीय बाजार को एक और फायदा है कि यहां क्वालिटी स्टॉक्स की उपलब्धता ज्यादा है।

ग्लोबल बैंक ने इन शेयरों पर जताया भरोसा

बैंक के मुताबिक 2021 के लिए हाई क्वालिटी वाले मार्केट लीडर्स की उपलब्धता के लिए एशियाई देशों के बीच भारत पर वेटेज अधिक है। ऐसे में सेंसेक्स 50500 के स्तर को पार कर सकता है, जो 46500 के स्तर पर कारोबार कर रहा है। BNP परिबास ने साल 2021 के लिए पॉर्टफोलियो में ONGC और मैरिको को जोड़ा है, जबकि ब्रिटानिया को कम किया है।

ग्लोबल बैंक ने कहा कि भारत अभी भी कोरोना वायरस महामारी से उबर रहा है। ऑटो सेल्स, स्टील व सीमेंट कंजम्पशन और रेलवे फ्रेट ट्रैफिक प्री-कोविड लेवल के पास पहुंच रहे हैं या उससे अधिक हैं। ये सभी अर्थव्यवस्था के लिए मजबूत इंडीकेटर्स हैं। उसने कहा कि भारत की हालिया नीतिगत उपायों से भी बाजार को फायदा हुआ है।

