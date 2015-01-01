पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

FII का लगातार निवेश जारी:भारतीय शेयर बाजार में दिसंबर में अब तक 33 हजार करोड़ रुपए से ज्यादा का निवेश

मुंबई8 मिनट पहलेलेखक: अजीत सिंह
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • किसी भी कैलेंडर साल, किसी भी वित्त वर्ष में इसी साल निवेश का रिकॉर्ड टूटा है
  • इन निवेशकों ने सबसे ज्यादा खरीदी फाइनेंशियल सेवाओं के सेक्टर्स में की है

विदेशी संस्थागत निवेशक (FII) नवंबर की तरह दिसंबर में भी जमकर भारतीय शेयर बाजार में निवेश कर रहे हैं। इस महीने के अब तक के 9 कारोबारी दिनों में इन निवेशकों ने 33 हजार 106 करोड़ रुपए का शुद्ध निवेश किया है। अगर यही रुझान रहा तो नवंबर का भी रिकॉर्ड टूट सकता है।

किसी एक महीने में सबसे ज्यादा निवेश

बता दें कि जब से भारतीय बाजार में FII निवेश कर रहे हैं, किसी एक महीने में सबसे ज्यादा निवेश का रिकॉर्ड इसी नवंबर में बना है। नवंबर महीने में इन्होंने 65 हजार करोड़ रुपए का निवेश किया है। यही नहीं, किसी भी कैलेंडर साल, किसी भी वित्त वर्ष में भी इसी साल रिकॉर्ड टूटा है। दिसंबर की बात करें तो सबसे ज्यादा शुद्ध निवेश पहली दिसंबर को हुआ है जो 9,132 करोड़ रुपए का था। इसके बाद हर दिन 3,500 करोड़ रुपए से ज्यादा का निवेश रहा है। केवल 3 दिसंबर को 163 करोड़ रुपए का निवेश था।

हर दिन खरीदी की है

नवंबर से लेकर अब तक इन निवेशकों ने किसी भी दिन बिक्री नहीं की है। हर दिन खरीदी ही की है। यह भी एक रिकॉर्ड ही है। आंकड़े बताते हैं कि इन निवेशकों ने सबसे ज्यादा खरीदी फाइनेंशियल सेवाओं के सेक्टर्स में की है। इसमें 15 हजार 867 करोड़ रुपए की शुद्ध खरीदी की है। अन्य फाइनेंशियल सेवाओं के सेक्टर्स में 4,544 करोड़ रुपए की खरीदी की गई है। बैंक सेक्टर में 11,324 करोड़ रुपए की खरीदी हुई है। कैपिटल गुड्स सेक्टर में 1,709 करोड़ रुपए की खरीदी की गई है।

कंज्यूमर ड्यूरेबल में 1,532 करोड़ का निवेश

कंज्यूमर ड्यूरेबल की बात करें तो 1,532 करोड़ और बेवरेजेस, तंबाकू जैसे सेक्टर में 928 करोड़ रुपए की खरीदी की गई है। हालांकि डेट से लगातार निकासी यह निवेशक कर रहे हैं। दिसंबर में अब तक 18 हजार 625 करोड़ रुपए की निकासी की गई है। जिन प्रमुख शेयरों में सितंबर तिमाही में एफआईआई ने अपनी हिस्सेदारी बढ़ाई है उसमें अडाणी ग्रुप के शेयर हैं। इसके अलावा सीजी पावर, पीटीसी फाइनेंशियल सर्विसेस, इरॉस, ऊषा मार्टिन आदि हैं।

पसंदीदा बाजार है भारत

FII ने इस साल में जनवरी से अब तक भारत को सबसे पसंदीदा बाजार के रूप में रखा है। टॉप के 6 बाजारों की बात करें तो इस साल में अब तक केवल भारत में ही FII का पॉजिटिव निवेश रहा है। भारत में 1500 करोड़ डॉलर इस साल में शुद्ध निवेश रहा है। जबकि दक्षिण कोरिया में FII ने 1722 करोड़ डॉलर निकाले हैं तो ताइवान से 1672 करोड़ डॉलर की निकासी की गई है। थाइलैंड से 822 करोड़ डॉलर और इंडोनेशिया से 270 करोड़ डॉलर की रकम निकाली है। जापान से 7158 करोड़ डॉलर की निकासी FII ने की है।

नवंबर में भी भारत में ही सबसे अधिक निवेश

नवंबर की बात करें तो भारत में 900 करोड़ डॉलर से ज्यादा शुद्ध निवेश हुआ है। हालांकि नवंबर में जापान से 679 करोड़ डॉलर की निकासी हुई है। बाकी बाजारों में पैसा लगाया गया है। इसमें दक्षिण कोरिया के बाजार में 744 करोड़ डॉलर, ताइवान में 567 करोड़ डॉलर, थाइलैंड में 122 करोड़ डॉलर और इंडोनेशिया में 47 करोड़ डॉलर का निवेश किया गया है।

