बीएसई सेंसेक्स टॉप से 2.5% नीचे:तीन दिनों में लिस्टेड कंपनियों का मार्केट कैप 4.57 लाख करोड़ बढ़कर 161.77 लाख करोड़ रुपए हुआ

मुंबई24 मिनट पहले
तीन दिनों में मुख्य रूप से आईटी और बैंकिंग सेक्टर के शेयरों ने बढ़त हासिल की। बुधवार को बेहतर रिजल्ट पेश करने के बाद देश के सबसे बड़े बैंक भारतीय स्टेट बैंक (SBI) का शेयर 220 रुपए तक गुरुवार को जा पहुंचा। एक हफ्ते में यह 186 रुपए से 34 रुपए प्रति शेयर बढ़ा है
  • BSE का सेंसेक्स तीन दिनों में 1,668 अंक बढ़कर 41,282 के स्तर पर पहुंचा
  • बाजार ने इस बार दिग्गज कंपनी रिलायंस की गिरावट को छोड़कर बढ़त हासिल की है

शेयर बाजार में लिस्टेड कंपनियों का मार्केट कैपिटलाइजेशन (MCap) पिछले तीन दिनों में 4.57 लाख करोड़ रुपए बढ़ गया है। गुरुवार को यह 161.77 लाख करोड़ रुपए हो गया जो अब तक का ऐतिहासिक सर्वोच्च स्तर है। इसी के साथ बॉम्बे स्टॉक एक्सचेंज (BSE) का सेंसेक्स भी बढ़कर 41,282 के स्तर पर पहुंच गया। यह इसी साल जनवरी में इंट्रा डे में अपने टॉप के 42,273 के स्तर से महज 2.5% नीचे है।

सोमवार को मार्केट कैप 157.18 लाख करोड़ था

आंकडों के मुताबिक, सोमवार को BSE का कुल मार्केट कैप 157.18 लाख करोड़ रुपए था, जो गुरुवार को 161.75 लाख करोड़ रुपए पहुंच गया। इसी तरह BSE सेंसेक्स सोमवार को 39,614 पर बंद हुआ था। यह तीन दिनों में 1,668 अंक बढ़कर 41,282 के टॉप पर पहुंच गया। इस दौरान तीन दिनों में मुख्य रूप से आईटी और बैंकिंग सेक्टर के शेयरों ने बढ़त हासिल की। बुधवार को बेहतर रिजल्ट पेश करने के बाद देश के सबसे बड़े बैंक भारतीय स्टेट बैंक (SBI) का शेयर 220 रुपए तक गुरुवार को जा पहुंचा। एक हफ्ते में यह 186 रुपए से 34 रुपए प्रति शेयर बढ़ा है।

इंडसइंड बैंक का शेयर 699 पर पहुंचा

इसी तरह इंडसइंड बैंक (Indusind Bank) का शेयर एक हफ्ते में 576 से बढ़कर 699 रुपए पर पहुंच गया है। बैंक का मार्केट कैप 51 हजार करोड़ रुपए से ऊपर हो गया है। HDFC बैंक का शेयर 1176 से बढ़कर 1276 रुपए एक हफ्ते में हो गया है। इसका मार्केट कैप करीबन 7 लाख करोड़ पर पहुंच गया है।

22 जनवरी को सेंसेक्स 41,115 पर था

बता दें कि 22 जनवरी को BSE सेंसेक्स 41,115 पर बंद हुआ था। जबकि 41,952 इसका बंद होने का टॉप है। यह स्तर इसी साल 14 जनवरी को सेंसेक्स ने छुआ था। बता दें कि इसी हफ्ते देश की सबसे बड़ी कंपनी रिलायंस इंडस्ट्रीज (RIL) के शेयरों में करीबन 10% की गिरावट आई थी। हालांकि बाजार ने इस बार रिलायंस की गिरावट को छोड़कर बढ़त हासिल की है। बाजार की बढ़त में मुख्य योगदान टाटा कंसलटेंसी सर्विसेस (TCS) और RIL के अलावा दूसरी कंपनियों का है।

बेहतर तिमाही नतीजों से बढ़ा बाजार

वैसे बाजार की यह बढ़त दूसरी तिमाही के बेहतर नतीजों और अमेरिका के चुनावों की है। विश्लेषकों का मानना है कि बाजार में आगे मुनाफा वसूली हो सकती है और इससे गिरावट संभव है। हालांकि इस समय बाजार में खरीदारी बहुत ही सावधानी के साथ करना चाहिए। कुछ विश्लेषकों का मानना है कि दिवाली से पहले बाजार में तेजी रहेगी और यह एक नया स्तर भी बना सकता है। वैसे अपने टॉप से सेंसेक्स महज 1 हजार ही दूर है।

