कारोबार में बढ़ोतरी होगी:प्रेफरेंशियल ट्रेड एग्रीमेंट के विस्तार पर भारत-चिली में बातचीत अंतिम दौर में, दोनों देश 400 से ज्यादा उत्पाद शामिल करेंगे

नई दिल्ली23 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
लातिन अमेरिकी देशों में चिली भारत का सबसे बड़ा ट्रेडिंग पार्टनर है।
  • दोनों देशों के बीच मार्च 2006 में हुआ था प्रिफरेंशियल ट्रेड एग्रीमेंट
  • 2018-19 में भारत-चिली में 2.22 बिलियन डॉलर का कारोबार हुआ

भारत और दक्षिण अमेरिकी देश चिली के बीच मौजूदा प्रिफरेंशियल ट्रेड एग्रीमेंट (PTA) के विस्तार के लिए चल रही बातचीत मोलभाव के बाद अंतिम दौर में पहुंच गई है। दोनों देश इस ट्रेड एग्रीमेंट में 400 से ज्यादा उत्पादों को ट्रेड के लिए शामिल कर सकते हैं। इस पैक्ट का मकसद दोनों देशों की अर्थव्यवस्थाओं को बढ़ावा देना है। एक अधिकारी ने यह बात कही है।

2006 में हुआ था PTA

भारत और चिली के बीच 8 मार्च 2006 को PTA हुआ था और यह अगस्त 2007 से लागू हुआ था। 2016 में इस एग्रीमेंट में और उत्पादों को शामिल करने की संभावनाओं पर विचार किया गया था। मौजूदा समय में इस पैक्ट में 2000 से ज्यादा उत्पाद शामिल हैं। PTA के तहत दो ट्रेडिंग पार्टनर निश्चित उत्पादों पर इंपोर्ट ड्यूटी में महत्वपूर्ण कमी करते हैं।

लीथियम और कॉपर ओरे भी हो सकते हैं शामिल

अधिकारी के मुताबिक, नए पैक्ट के तहत लिथियम और कॉपर ओरे को PTA में शामिल किया जा सकता है। लातिन अमेरिकी देशों में चिली भारत का सबसे बड़ा ट्रेडिंग पार्टनर है। दोनों देशों के बीच 2018-19 में 2.22 बिलियन डॉलर का द्विपक्षीय कारोबार हुआ था।

भारत इन चीजों का निर्यात करता है

भारत चिली को ट्रांसपोर्ट उपकरण, फार्मास्युटिकल्स, पॉलिस्टर फाइबर यार्न, टायर और ट्यूब, टैक्सटाइल, रेडीमेड गार्मेंट, प्लास्टिक का सामान, लैदर का सामान, इंजीनियरिंग का सामान, कृत्रिम ज्वैलरी, स्पोर्ट्स का सामान और हैंडीक्राफ्ट निर्यात किया जाता है।

चिली से यह सामान आयात होता है

भारत मुख्य रूप से चिली से कॉपर ओरे, आयोडीन, कॉपर एनोड्स, कॉपर कैथोड्स, लीथियम कार्बोनेट, मेटल स्क्रैप, कैमिकल्स, पल्प और वेस्ट पेपर, फ्रूट और नट, फर्टिलाइजर और मशीनरी शामिल हैं।

