पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Business
  • Tata Defence Deal | Tata Airbus To Jointly Manufacture Transporter Airbus C 295 For Indian Airforce

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

आत्मनिर्भर भारत की ओर:मिलिट्री का सबसे बड़ा ऑर्डर टाटा को मिला, एयरबस के साथ मिलकर एयरफोर्स के लिए बनाएगी एयरक्राफ्ट

मुंबईएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

सरकार ने मेक इन इंडिया और आत्मनिर्भर भारत पहल के तहत बड़ा कदम उठाया है। भारतीय एयर फोर्स के लिए टाटा-एयरबस मिलकर ट्रांस्पोर्टर एयरबस C-295 का निर्माण करेंगी। 15 हजार करोड़ रुपए की डील को कैबिनेट कमेटी ऑफ सिक्योरिटी (CSS) से मंजूरी मिलना बाकी है। इसके तहत कुल 56 एयरक्राफ्ट तैयार किए जाएंगे।

अगले पांच सालों में तैयार होंगे 2,500 नए रोजगार के मौके

मीडिया रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक, यह पहला मौका होगा जब इतने बड़े मिलिट्री एयरक्राफ्ट का निर्माण भारत में होगा। 3 फरवरी से शुरु एयरोइंडिया शो में सी 295 फोकस में है। ब्रिटिश कंपनी एयरबस ने कहा कि इससे अगले पांच सालों में करीब 2,500 नए स्किल्ड रोजगार के अवसर पैदा होंगे। माना जा रहा है कि यह 'मेक इन इंडिया' के तहत अब तक का सबसे बड़ा प्रोजेक्ट है। डिफेंस एक्सपर्ट के मुताबिक यह एयरफोर्स में शामिल एव्रो फ्लीट का स्थान लेगी।

HAL के साथ भी हुए हैं 83 तेजस के लिए डील

रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक कोस्ट गार्ड और नेवी की मांग पर एयरक्राफ्ट की संख्या में बढ़ोतरी भी की जा सकती है। इससे पहले सरकार और हिंदुस्तान एयरोनॉटिकल्स (HAL) के बीच 83 एलसीए तेजस मार्क-1ए जेट निर्माण को लेकर डील हुई है। यह डील लगभग 48 हजार करोड़ रुपए की है।

ऐप खोलें
इंग्लैंडइंग्लैंड263-3 (89.3)
VS
भारतभारत
स्टंप्स
  • कॉपी लिंक
वीडियोऔर देखेंसिंगल स्क्रीन थिएटर्स की हालत पर सलमान ने कहा- वे कब्रिस्तान जैसे नजर आ रहे, किसान आंदोलन पर भी दिया रिएक्शन - बॉलीवुड - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय ग्रह स्थिति लाभदायक है। इसलिए समय का भरपूर सहयोग करें। किसी पुरानी समस्या का हल मिलने से बहुत अधिक राहत महसूस होगी। कुछ रचनात्मक तथा सामाजिक कार्यों में भी आपका विशेष रुझान रहेगा। घर क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें