पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Business
  • Tata Group To Invest Rs 5,000 Crore In Plant That Will Manufacture Components For Apple: Report

टाटा-एपल होंगे साथ!:टाटा ग्रुप 5,000 करोड़ रुपए के निवेश से लगाएगी फोन कंपोनेंट मैन्यूफैक्चरिंग प्लांट; यहां एपल फोन के लिए तैयार होंगे कंपोनेंट्स

नई दिल्ली3 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • नई यूनिट में अक्टूबर 2021 तक 18 हजार स्टाफ होंगे। इसमें 90 प्रतिशत स्टाफ महिलाएं होंगी।

टाटा समूह तमिलनाडु के होसुर के एक इंडस्ट्रीयल कॉम्प्लेक्स में फोन कंपोनेंट मैन्यूफैक्चरिंग प्लांट लगाने के लिए करीब 5,000 करोड़ रुपए का निवेश कर रहा है। निवेश का यह आंकड़ा 8,000 करोड़ का आंकड़ा भी छू सकता है। खबर यह है कि यहां एपल कंपनी के फोन का कंपोनेंट्स तैयार किए जाएंगे।

नई कंपनी के लिए टाटा इलेक्ट्रॉनिक्स को TIDCO (तमिलनाडु औद्योगिक विकास निगम) द्वारा 500 एकड़ जमीन आवंटित की गई है। मंगलवार को इसका भूमि पूजन किया गया है। हालांकि, इसकी पुष्टि अभी न तो टाटा समूह ने की है और न ही तमिलनाडु सरकार ने।

आईफोन 11 के साथ हैंडसेट की चेन्नई फैसिलिटी से निर्माण कार्य शुरू

मीडिया रिपोर्ट की खबर में सूत्रों के हवाले से कहा गया है जिस यूनिट में एपल का निर्माण किया जाएगा, उसका सोर्सिंग बेस चाइना का है और वहां से वह इसे डाइवर्सिफाई करेगी। फाक्सकान ने पहले ही एपल के आईफोन 11 के साथ हैंडसेट की चेन्नई फैसिलिटी से निर्माण शुरू कर दिया है।

टाइटन का टाइटन इंजीनियरिंग डिवीजन टाइटन इंजीनियरिंग एंड ऑटोमोबाइल लिमिटेड इस प्रोजेक्ट के लिए एक्सपर्टाइज प्रदान करेगा। नई यूनिट में अक्टूबर 2021 तक 18 हजार स्टाफ होंगे। इसमें 90 प्रतिशत स्टाफ महिलाएं होंगी

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंप्रधानमंत्री बोले- जिन लोगों ने कुशासन दिया, अपने लोगों को करोड़ों दिलाए, वे फिर मौके तलाश रहे - बिहार चुनाव - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- चल रहा कोई पुराना विवाद आज आपसी सूझबूझ से हल हो जाएगा। जिससे रिश्ते दोबारा मधुर हो जाएंगे। अपनी पिछली गलतियों से सीख लेकर वर्तमान को सुधारने हेतु मनन करें और अपनी योजनाओं को क्रियान्वित करें।...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें