मार्कोपोलो कहेगी भारत को 'टाटा':भारत में मार्कोपोलो की कुल हिस्सेदारी खरीदेगी टाटा मोटर्स, 100 करोड़ रुपए में होगी डील

मुंबई27 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

ब्राजील की कंपनी मार्कोपोलो भारत से अपना कारोबार समेट रही है। टाटा मोटर्स और मार्कोपोलो की कंपनी टाटा मार्कोपोलो मोटर्स लिमिटेड (TMML) में ब्राजीलियन कंपनी मार्कोपोलो अपनी पूरी हिस्सेदारी बेचेगी। इसको टाटा मोटर्स 99.96 करोड़ रुपए कैश में खरीदेगी। इसके बाद कंपनी पूरी तरह से टाटा मोटर्स की हो जाएगी।

लगभग 100 करोड़ रुपए में होगी डील

टाटा मोटर्स ने शेयर मार्केट को दी जानकारी में बताया कि उसने और मार्कोपोलो ने शेयर खरीदारी पर समझौता किया है, जिसके तहत कंपनी TMML जॉइंट कारोबार में बाकी 49% शेयर होल्डिंग्स को खरीदेगी। ये सौदा कैश पेमेंट में 99.96 करोड़ रुपये में होगा। इसमें टाटा मोटर्स, मार्कोपोलो से प्रति शेयर 10 रुपए के भाव से 8.33 करोड़ शेयर खरीदेगी। यह डील 28 फरवरी 2021 तक खत्म होने का अनुमान है।

जारी बयान में टाटा मोटर्स ने कहा कि भारत में सफल बिजनेस चलाने के बाद और नए बिजनेस स्ट्रेटेजी को देखते हुये मार्कोपोलो ने जॉइंट वेंचर से निकलने का फैसला किया है। ऐसे में मार्कोपोलो ने अपनी 49% हिस्सेदारी को कंपनी को बेचने का ऑफर दिया है।

2006 में हुई थी शुरुआत

बता दें कि टाटा मार्कोपोलो मोटर्स लिमिटेड (TMML) जॉइंट वेंचर्स की शुरुआत 2006 से हुई थी। इसमें टाटा मोटर्स की 51% और मार्कोपोलो की 49% हिस्सेदारी है। यह कंपनी दुनियाभर में बस और बड़े कोच बनाने वाली सबसे बड़ी कंपनी है।

