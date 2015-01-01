पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

तिमाही नतीजे:सितंबर तिमाही में टाटा पावर का मुनाफा 10% बढ़ा, जबकि एक्साइड का मुनाफा बढ़कर 256 करोड़ रुपए हुआ

मुंबई24 मिनट पहले
  • टाटा पावर का कंसोलिडेटेड पैट भी 10% बढ़कर 371 करोड़ रुपए रहा
  • यह पिछले साल की समान तिमाही में 339 करोड़ रुपए रहा था

टाटा पावर ने सितंबर तिमाही के नतीजे पेश कर दिए हैं। कंपनी का मुनाफा 10% बढ़कर 371 करोड़ रुपए हो गया। कंसोलिडेटेड पैट (PAT) भी 10% बढ़कर 371 करोड़ रुपए रहा, जो पिछले साल की समान तिमाही में 339 करोड़ रुपए रहा था। दूसरी तिमाही में एक्साइड का मुनाफा भी 3.81% बढ़ा।

टाटा पावर का मुनाफा बढ़ा

दूसरी तिमाही में टाटा पावर ग्रुप का रेवेन्यू भी 15% बढ़कर 8,413 करोड़ रुपए हो गया, जो पिछले साल की समान तिमाही में 7,329 करोड़ रुपए रहा था। कंपनी के मुताबिक रेवेन्यू में बढ़त की बड़ी वजह TPCODL (TP सेंट्रल ओडिशा डिस्ट्रीब्यूशन लिमिटेड) के अधिग्रहण और हायर सोलर EPC (इंजीनियरिंग, प्रिक्योरमेंट और कंस्ट्रक्शन) रेवेन्यू के कारण रही।

कंपनी की योजना

कोरोना पर कंपनी के मैनेजमेंट ने कहा कि महामारी के कारण कंपनी पर ज्यादा प्रभाव नहीं पड़ा। कंपनी के सीईओ और एमडी प्रवीर सिन्हा ने कहा कि हम लगातार रीन्यूबल और डिस्ट्रीब्यूशन कारोबार के मेन ग्रोथ एरिया पर फोकस करेंगे। उन्होंने आगे कहा कि हमारे फ्यूचर ग्रोथ एरिया रूफटॉप सोलर, ईवी चार्जिंग स्टेशन, ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों सोलर पंप और माइक्रो ग्रिड के कारोबार में अच्छे सुधार की उम्मीद है। दरअसल, भारत में रूफटॉप सोलर के लिए कंपनी की उपस्थिति 100 शहरों में है।

एक्साइड का मुनाफा 4% बढ़ा

सितंबर तिमाही में बैट्री बनाने वाली कंपनी एक्साइड को 256.62 करोड़ रुपए का मुनाफा हुआ, जो पिछले साल की तिमाही में 247.18 करोड़ रुपए रहा था। ऑपरेशन से आय भी 4,011.39 करोड़ रुपए रहा, जो पिछले साल 3,778.51 करोड़ रुपए रहा था।

कंपनी के एमडी और सीईओ जी चटर्जी ने कहा कि दूसरी तिमाही के दौरान ऑटोमोटिव और यूपीएस बैटरी की रिप्लेसमेंट बिक्री की मांग में सुधार हुआ था। ओरिजनल इक्विपमेंट मैन्यूफैक्चरर्स (OEM) और अन्य संस्थागत ग्राहकों से डिमांड भी इस तिमाही में अच्छी रही। उन्होंने कहा कि कंपनी खर्च पर नियंत्रण, टेक्नोलॉजी अपग्रेडेशन और कैश फ्लो मैनेजमेंट पर प्रॉफिटेबिलिटी और नकदी बढ़ाने के लिए रणनीति पर काम कर रही है।

