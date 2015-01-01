पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

फिक्की में बोले टाटा संस चेयरमैन:2022 में देश की अर्थव्यवस्था में 11% की ग्रोथ रह सकती है-एन. चंद्रसेकरन

मुंबई40 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
टाटा संस के चेयरमैन ने कहा कि उम्मीद के कई कारण हैं। तमाम इंडीकेटर्स अनुमान से ज्यादा तेजी से रीबाउंड हो रहे हैं। सकल घरेलू उत्पाद (GDP) में 2022 में हम 11% की ग्रोथ देख सकते हैं
  • देश की अर्थव्यवस्था में पहली तिमाही मे 23.9% की भारी गिरावट आई थी
  • दूसरी तिमाही में यह सुधर गई और केवल 7.5% की इसमें गिरावट थी

भारतीय अर्थव्यवस्था वित्त वर्ष 2022 में 11% की दर से बढ़ सकती है। कोविड-19 के कारण इस साल में शुरुआती नुकसान की वजह से इसमें अब रीबाउंड देखा जा रहा है। यह बात टाटा संस के चेयरमैन एन. चंद्रसेकरन ने कही। वे फिक्की के आयोजन में बोल रहे थे।

एक चमत्कार की तरह है

चंद्रसेकरन ने कहा कि अर्थव्यवस्था में यह रीबाउंड एक चमत्कार की तरह दिख रहा है। इसका अर्थ है कि हम न केवल रिकवर कर रहे हैं, बल्कि तेजी से बढ़ भी रहे हैं। उन्होंने कहा कि आर्थिक गतिविधियां देश में तेजी से बढ़ रही हैं। बता दें कि देश की अर्थव्यवस्था में पहली तिमाही मे 23.9% की भारी गिरावट आई थी। हालांकि दूसरी तिमाही में यह सुधर गई और केवल 7.5% की इसमें गिरावट थी। देश में मार्च के अंतिम हफ्ते से कोरोना की वजह से लॉकडाउन लगा हुआ था। हालांकि मई के बाद से इसमें ढील दी गई है।

आईआईपी में 3.6 पर्सेंट की बढ़त

शुक्रवार को ही इंडेक्स ऑफ इंडस्ट्रियल प्रोडक्शन (IIP) का डेटा आया था। अक्टूबर में इसमें 3.6% की बढ़त हुई है। जबकि सितंबर में इसमें 0.5% की बढ़त हुई थी। हालांकि इससे पहले इसमें लगातार 6 महीने तक गिरावट आई थी। टाटा संस के चेयरमैन ने कहा कि उम्मीद के कई कारण हैं। तमाम इंडीकेटर्स अनुमान से ज्यादा तेजी से रीबाउंड हो रहे हैं। सकल घरेलू उत्पाद (GDP) में 2022 में हम 11% की ग्रोथ देख सकते हैं। चंद्रसेकरन ने कोविड-19 के असर को कुछ मामलों में सकारात्मक भी बताया।

