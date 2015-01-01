पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

भविष्य की योजना:हाइपरलूप ट्यूब बनाने के लिए टाटा स्टील और POSCO ने की साझेदारी, पुणे में होगी अगली यात्री टेस्टिंग

नई दिल्ली27 मिनट पहले
वर्जिन हाइपरलूप महाराष्ट्र में मुंबई-पुणे के बीच हाइपरलूप प्रोजेक्ट पर काम कर रही है।
  • हाइपरलूप स्टील ट्यूब्स के लिए 10 साल से रिसर्च कर रही है POSCO
  • अमेरिका में यात्रियों के साथ पहली टेस्टिंग कर चुकी है वर्जिन हाइपरलूप

टाटा स्टील की यूनिट टाटा स्टील यूरोप और दक्षिण कोरिया की दिग्गज स्टील कंपनी POSCO ने हाइपरलूप ट्रांसपोर्टेशन सिस्टम में इस्तेमाल होने वाली स्टील ट्यूब बनाने के लिए साझेदारी की है। दोनों कंपनियों ने संयुक्त बयान में कहा कि वे हाई-क्वालिटी की स्टील ट्यूब का निर्माण करेंगे। इन स्टील ट्यूब्स में अधिक वैक्यूम पर कम एनर्जी से हाई-स्पीड सफर किया जा सकता है।

10 साल से रिसर्च कर रही है POSCO: ली

POSCO की टेक्नीकल रिसर्च लैबोरेटरी के हेड डूक-लेक ली का कहना है कि कंपनी 10 सालों से हाइपरलूप से संबंधित विभिन्न प्रकार की स्टील ट्यूब्स की फिजिबिलिटी और डिजाइन पर काम कर रही है। दोनों कंपनियों ने बयान में कहा है कि यह स्टील ट्यूब्स ना केवल वाहनों को कम दबाव वाले वातावरण में सफर की अनुमति देती हैं, बल्कि यह लंबी दूरी की यात्रा में बाधा पैदा करने वाली हवा को दूर करती हैं। हालांकि, दोनों कंपनियों ने अपने हाइपरलूप प्रोजेक्ट के लिए कोई डेडलाइन नहीं दी है।

वर्जिन हाइपरलूप ने यात्रियों के साथ पहली टेस्टिंग की

रिचर्ड ब्रैन्सन की कंपनी वर्जिन हाइपरलूप ने अपने हाईस्पीड पॉड सिस्टम की यात्रियों के साथ पहली टेस्टिंग कर ली है। इस सफर में वर्जिन हाइपरलूप के चीफ टेक्नोलॉजी ऑफिसर जोश गेगल और डायरेक्टर पैसेंजर एक्सपीरियंस सारा लुचियन शामिल हुए। पॉड की मैक्सिमम स्पीड 172 किमी प्रति घंटा रही। यह टेस्टिंग अमेरिका के नेवादा राज्य के लॉस वेगास में बनाई गई साइट पर की गई।

अमेरिका में 2030 तक दौड़ सकती है पहली हाइपरलूप ट्रेन

कंपनी इस सिस्टम पर तेजी से काम कर रही है। 2025 तक कंपनी सेफ्टी सर्टिफिकेट ले सकती है। 2030 तक अमेरिका में पहली हाइपरलूप ट्रेन चलाने की योजना है। कनाडा का ट्रांसपॉड और स्पेन के जेलेरोस भी हाइपरलूप की तर्ज पर तेज सफर वाला सिस्टम बना रहे हैं।

पुणे में होगी हाइपरलूप की यात्रियों के साथ अगली टेस्टिंग

वर्जिन हाइपरलूप महाराष्ट्र में मुंबई-पुणे के बीच हाइपरलूप प्रोजेक्ट पर काम कर रही है। कंपनी ने सोमवार को बयान जारी कर कहा कि हाइपरलूप की यात्रियों के साथ अगली टेस्टिंग पुणे में की जाएगी। कंपनी ने कहा है कि अमेरिका में पहली टेस्टिंग के सफल होने के बाद भारत में भी हाइपरलूप प्रोजेक्ट एक कदम आगे बढ़ गया है।

