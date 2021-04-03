पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

PF के ब्याज पर टैक्स क्यों:बजट में इसकी घोषणा की वजह- एक PF खाते में 103 करोड़ रुपए मिले, 100 अमीरों के कुल 2000 करोड़ इस फंड में

नई दिल्ली28 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

इस बजट में सरकार ने PF यानी प्रोविडेंट फंड में सालाना ढाई लाख रुपए से ज्यादा के कॉन्ट्रिब्यूशन पर मिलने वाले ब्याज को टैक्सेबल बनाया है। सरकार के इस कदम की यह कहकर आलोचना हुई कि वह बचत पर टैक्स लगाना चाहती है। अब रेवेन्यू डिपार्टमेंट ने बताया है कि इस कदम के पीछे की वजह क्या रही...

रेवेन्यू डिपार्टमेंट के सूत्रों के हवाले से गुरुवार को यह खबर आई कि सरकार ने हाल ही में कुछ PF खातों की छानबीन की थी। इस छानबीन में HNI यानी हाई नेटवर्थ इंडिविजुअल्स के बारे में चौंकाने वाली जानकारी सामने आई। जैसे- प्रोविडेंट फंड में सबसे ज्यादा कॉन्ट्रिब्यूट करने वालों में शामिल एक व्यक्ति के PF खाते में 103 करोड़ रुपए मिले। इसके बाद ऐसे ही दो हाई नेटवर्थ इंडिविजुअल्स के PF खातों में 86-86 करोड़ रुपए जमा मिले।

रेवेन्यू डिपार्टमेंट के मुताबिक, प्रोविडेंट फंड में पैसा जमा कराने वाले टॉप-20 अमीरों यानी हाई नेटवर्थ इंडिविजुअल्स के PF खातों में कुल 825 करोड़ रुपए, जबकि टॉप-100 अमीरों के खातों में कुल 2000 करोड़ रुपए से ज्यादा पैसा मिला। यह चौंकाने वाला आंकड़ा था। इससे ये पता चला कि देश के अमीर लोग PF खातों का इस्तेमाल कर करोड़ों रुपए उसमें जमा कर रहे हैं और टैक्स बचाते हुए निश्चित रिटर्न भी पा रहे हैं।

हर साल एक तय रकम से ज्यादा पैसा PF में जमा करने पर उस पर ब्याज लगाने की बजट की घोषणा के पीछे यह बड़ी वजह रही। इसका मकसद यही था कि अमीर लोग गलत फायदा न उठा सकें और हर महीने करोड़ों रुपए PF खातों में जमा कर ईमानदार टैक्सपेयर्स जैसा फायदा न उठा सकें।

1 अप्रैल से नया नियम लागू होगा
वित्त मंत्री निर्मला सीतारमण ने जब 1 फरवरी को बजट पेश किया तो उसमें कहा गया कि अगर किसी इम्प्लॉई के प्रोविडेंट फंड में सालाना 2.5 लाख रुपए से ज्यादा जमा होते हैं तो उस पर मिलने वाला ब्याज टैक्सेबल इनकम में शामिल होगा। यह नियम 1 अप्रैल 2021 से होने वाले PF कॉन्ट्रिब्यूशन पर लागू होगा।

2 लाख रुपए तक आमदनी वालों पर असर नहीं
इस घोषणा के बाद सरकार का कहना था कि इससे 2 लाख रुपए महीने से कम कमाई करने वालों को कोई नुकसान नहीं होगा। बाकियों पर असर इस तरह होगा कि अगर आपके PF खाते में सालाना 5 लाख रुपए जमा होते हैं तो इसमें से 2.5 लाख रुपए का ब्याज तो टैक्स फ्री रहेगा, लेकिन बचे हुए 2.5 लाख रुपए पर मिलने वाला 21,250 रुपए का सालाना ब्याज आपकी टैक्सेबल इनकम में जुड़ जाएगा।

अमीर लोग हर साल 5 करोड़ PF में जमाकर 50 लाख का ब्याज कमा रहे
आंकड़े बताते हैं कि इम्प्लॉइज प्रोविडेंट फंड में 4.5 करोड़ खाताधारक हैं। इनमें से 0.27% यानी सिर्फ 1.23 लाख खाते हाई नेटवर्थ इंडिविजुअल्स के हैं। हालांकि, PF में इनका टोटल कॉन्ट्रिब्यूशन 62,500 करोड़ रुपए का है। यानी प्रति व्यक्ति औसतन 5 से 6 करोड़ रुपए का फंड जमा हो रहा है।

इसका ब्याज जोड़ें तो यह सालाना 50 लाख रुपए होता है, जो अब तक टैक्स फ्री रहा है। रेवेन्यू डिपार्टमेंट का कहना है कि महज 0.27% लोगों के फायदे के लिए बाकी लोगों के साथ नाइंसाफी नहीं की जा सकती।

