सुरक्षित निवेश:टैक्स सेविंग FD पर चाहिए ज्यादा ब्याज तो यस बैंक और पोस्ट ऑफिस सहित इन बैंकों में करें निवेश

नई दिल्ली34 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

इन दिनों अगर आप कहीं ऐसी जगह निवेश करने का प्लान बना रहे हैं जहां आपको इनकम टैक्स छूट का फायदा तो मिले ही साथ ही आपका पैसा भी सुरक्षित रहे, तो आप टैक्स सेविंग फिक्स्ड डिपॉजिट (FD) में निवेश कर सकते हैं। 5 साल वाली FD को टैक्स सेविंग FD कहा जाता है। इसमें निवेश पर आयकर कानून के सेक्शन 80C के तहत 1.5 लाख रुपए तक टैक्स की छूट ली जा सकती है। इसके अलावा टैक्स छूट के लिए आप पोस्ट ऑफिस की FD (टाइम डिपॉजिट स्कीम) में भी निवेश कर सकते हैं। हम आपको बता रहे है कि कौन से बैंक में टैक्स सेविंग FD पर कितना ब्याज मिल रहा है।

यहां जानें कौन-सा 5 साल की FD

बैंकब्याज दर(%)
DCB बैंक6.75
यस बैंक6.75
इंडसइंड बैंक6.50
RBL बैंक6.40
SBI5.40
ICICI5.35
HDFC5.30
पंजाब नेशनल बैंक5.30
बैंक ऑफ इंडिया5.30

पोस्ट ऑफिस टाइम डिपॉजिट स्कीम पर मिल रहा 6.7% ब्याज

  • यह एक तरह की फिक्स डिपॉजिट (एफडी) है। इसमें एक तय अवधि के लिए एकमुश्त पैसा निवेश करके आप निश्चित रिटर्न और ब्याज भुगतान का फायदा ले सकते हैं।
  • पोस्ट ऑफिस टाइम डिपॉजिट अकाउंट 1 से 5 साल तक की अवधि के लिए 5.5 से 6.7% तक ब्याज दर की पेशकश करता है।
  • 5 साल के लिए निवेश करने पर आयकर अधिनियम, 1961 की धारा 80 सी के तहत टैक्स छूट का फायदा ले सकते हैं।
  • इसमें 1000 रुपए का मिनिमम निवेश करना होता है। वहीं अधिकतम निवेश की कोई सीमा नहीं है।
  • योजना में भी व्यक्ति जिसके उम्र 18 साल से अधिक हो निवेश कर सकता है। इसमें ज्वॉइंट अकाउंट भी खोला जा सकता है।

1.5 लाख रुपए निवेश करने पर साल बाद कितना मिलेगा?

बैंककितनी रकम मिलेगी (रु)कितना ब्याज मिलेगा (रु)
DCB बैंक2.08 लाख58 हजार
यस बैंक2.08 लाख58 हजार
पोस्ट ऑफिस2.07 लाख57 हजार
इंडसइंड बैंक2.06 लाख56 हजार
RBL बैंक2.05 लाख55 हजार
SBI1.95 लाख45 हजार
ICICI1.95 लाख45 हजार
HDFC1.94 लाख44 हजार
पंजाब नेशनल बैंक1.94 लाख44 हजार
बैंक ऑफ इंडिया1.94 लाख44 हजार

क्या है सेक्शन 80C?
आयकर कानून का सेक्शन 80C दरअसल इनकम टैक्स कानून, 1961 का हिस्सा है। इसमें उन निवेश माध्यमों का उल्लेख है, जिनमें निवेश कर आयकर में छूट का दावा किया जा सकता है। कई लोग वित्त वर्ष खत्म होने से पहले टैक्स बचाने के लिए निवेश करना शुरू करते हैं।

