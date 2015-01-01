पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Tesla Elon Musk Bill Gates Vs Mukesh Ambani Net Worth; World's Richest Businessman List 2020 Update

दुनिया के सबसे अमीर कारोबारी:बिल गेट्स को पछाड़ एलन मस्क बने दूसरे सबसे अमीर शख्स, मुकेश अंबानी की भी रैंकिंग सुधरी

नई दिल्ली18 मिनट पहले
शनिवार को 128 अरब डॉलर के साथ बिल गेट्स दूसरे नंबर पर थे, जहां अब एलन मस्क आ गए हैं।
  • इंडेक्स के मुताबिक जनवरी में अमीरों की रैंकिंग में मस्क 35वें स्थान पर थे
  • अमेजन के ओनर जेफ बेजोस की नेटवर्थ 13.47 लाख करोड़ रुपए है

टेस्ला प्रमुख एलन मस्क दुनिया के दूसरे सबसे अमीर शख्स बन गए हैं। ब्लूमबर्ग बिलियनर्स इंडेक्स के मुताबिक मस्क की संपत्ति 128 बिलियन डॉलर (9.47 लाख करोड़ रुपए) है। उन्होंने बिल गेट्स को पीछे छोड़ा है। शीर्ष पर अमेजन के ओनर जेफ बेजोस हैं। बेजोस की नेटवर्थ 182 बिलियन डॉलर (13.47 लाख करोड़ रुपए) है।

प्रतिदिन कमाई के मामले में एलन सबसे आगे

एलन मस्क की नेटवर्थ में इस साल 100 बिलियन डॉलर (7.40 लाख करोड़ रुपए) का इजाफा हुआ। यानी एलन ने 2020 में प्रतिदिन 2.25 हजार करोड़ रुपए कमाए। इसकी बड़ी वजह टेस्ला के शेयरों में भारी उछाल है, जिससे उनकी नेटवर्थ में बढ़ोतरी हुई।

इंडेक्स के मुताबिक जनवरी में अमीरों की रैंकिंग में मस्क 35वें स्थान पर थे। शनिवार को 128 अरब डॉलर के साथ बिल गेट्स दूसरे नंबर पर थे, जहां अब एलन मस्क आ गए हैं। 105 अरब डॉलर के साथ बर्नार्ड अर्नाल्ड चौथे नंबर पर और 102 अरब डॉलर की संपत्ति के साथ मार्क जुकरबर्ग पांचवें नंबर पर हैं।

बिल गेट्स की नेटवर्थ दोबारा घटी

बिल गेट्स लंबे समय तक नंबर एक रैंक पर बने हुए थे। लेकिन 2017 में अमेजन के फाउंडर जेफ बेजोस ने उन्हें पछाड़कर पहले अमीरों की रैंकिंग में टॉप पर काबिज हो गए। बिल गेट्स की दौलत कम होने की एक बड़ी वजह ये है कि उन्होंने गरीब देशों में स्वास्थ्य और शिक्षा के लिए पिछले सालों में काफी रकम दान दिया है।

टॉप-10 में अंबानी की वापसी

दुनिया के सबसे अमीरों की रैंकिंग में केवल एक भारतीय मुकेश अंबानी शामिल हैं। अंबानी की नेटवर्थ 74 बिलियन डॉलर (5.47 लाख करोड़ रुपए) है। 2020 में अंबानी की नेटवर्थ में 15.4 बिलियन डॉलर की बढ़त दर्ज की गई है। अडाणी ग्रुप के चेयरमैन गौतम अडाणी रैंकिंग में 40वें स्थान पर आ गए हैं। इंडेक्स के मुताबिक उनकी नेटवर्थ 32.1 बिलियन डॉलर (2.37 लाख करोड़ रुपए) है।

इससे पहले शेयरों में भारी बिकवाली के चलते अंबानी टॉप-10 की रैंकिंग से बाहर हो गए थे। शनिवार को वह इस लिस्ट से बाहर होकर 12वें स्थान पर पहुंच गए थे। फोर्ब्स रियल टाइम बिलियनर्स इंडेक्स के मुताबिक सोमवार दोपहर मुकेश अंबानी 74.5 अरब डॉलर की नेटवर्थ के साथ 11वें स्थान पर पहुंच गए थे।

