एक्सक्लूसिव:अमेरिका की इलेक्ट्रिक कार उत्पादक टेस्ला को गुजरात लाने सरकार हुई सक्रिय, कंपनी के साथ बातचीत शुरू की

अहमदाबाद3 मिनट पहलेलेखक: विमुक्त दवे
  • वायब्रंट समिट में टेस्ला कंपनी को बुलाने के प्रयास
  • महाराष्ट्र सरकार ने भी 22 अक्टूबर को कंपनी से बात की थी
  • अभी गुजरात के साणंद में टाटा मोटर्स ई-कार बनाती है

इलेक्ट्रिक कार बनाने वाली अमेरिका की टेस्ला कंपनी के चीफ एग्जीक्यूटिव एलन मस्क ने कुछ दिनों ही पहले संकेत दिए थे कि कंपनी भारत में कदम रखेगी। अब इसे लेकर कंपनी को गुजरात लाने राज्य सरकार सक्रिय हो गई है। इस बारे में दैनिक भास्कर से हुई बातचीत में राज्य सरकार के एक उच्च अधिकारी ने बताया कि हम टेस्ला के संपर्क में हैं और कोशिश है कि कंपनी गुजरात आए। हम कंपनी के अधिकारियों से लगातार संपर्क में हैं। हालांकि, बात किस स्तर तक पहुंची, इस बारे में अधिकारी ने आगे कुछ कहने से मना कर दिया। सिर्फ इतना ही कहा कि बातचीत पहले चरण में है।

वायब्रंट गुजरात में टेस्ला आ सकती है

अधिकारी के बताए अनुसार टेस्ला के साथ कुछ समय पहले ही कम्युनिकेशन शुरू हुआ है। इसके अलावा हमारी यह भी कोशिश है कि आगामी जनवरी महीने में आयोजित होने वाले वायब्रंट गुजरात ग्लोबल समिट में शामिल हो।

महाराष्ट्र सरकार ने भी आमंत्रित किया है

टेस्ला के भारत आने के संकेत के बाद सबसे पहले महाराष्ट्र सरकार ने टेस्ला को भारत में प्लांट डालने के लिए जमीन देने की तैयारी दिखाई थी। इसके लिए अच्छी लोकेशन में जमीन की तलाश भी शुरू कर दी गई है। बिजनेस से जुड़ें सूत्रों के मुताबिक सरकार की पुणे, नासिक और नागपुर में प्राइम लोकेशन में जमीन देने की योजना है। महाराष्ट्र के पर्यावरण मंत्री आदित्य ठाकरे और उद्योग मंत्री सुभाष देसाई कंपनी के टॉप मैनेजमेंट से वीडियो कॉन्फ्रेंसिंग भी कर चुके हैं।

इंतजार खत्म, इंडिया आएगी टेस्ला:दुनिया की सबसे बेहतरीन कार कंपनी टेस्ला भारत आने की तैयारी में; जनवरी से होगी बिक्री और प्रोडक्शन ऑर्डर के लिए काम शुरू

अमेरिकी इलेक्ट्रिक कार कंपनी टेस्ला अगले साल तक करेगी भारतीय मार्केट में एंट्री; एलन मस्क ने कहा- 'इंतजार के लिए धन्यवाद, अब 2021 में स्योर'

टेस्ला ने कहा- अगले साल तक भारत आ जाएंगे

टेस्ला क्लब इंडिया के नाम ट्विटर पर टेस्ला के भारतीय प्रशंसकों का एक फैन हेंडल है। 2 अक्टूबर को इस हैंडल पर एक पोस्ट कर एलन मस्क से पूछा गया था कि 'हम टेस्ला के भारत आने को लेकर आशावादी हैं और इस दिशा में कंपनी प्रोग्रेसिव हो तो हमें जानकर खुशी होगी'। इस पोस्ट के जवाब में एलन मस्क ने कहा था - 'अगले साल पक्का'

भारतीय कंपनी के साथ जुड़ने की भी संभावना

ऑटो सेक्टर के एक्सपर्ट्स के मुताबिक टेस्ला भारतीय बाजार में सीधे एंट्री न भी करे तो वह इलेक्ट्रिक व्हीकल बनाने वाली किसी भारतीय ऑटो कंपनी के साथ जुड़ सकती है। जानकारों का मानना है कि अगर ऐसा हुआ तो इस रेस में सबसे पहला नाम महिंद्रा कंपनी का आ सकता है।

