नई योजना:अर्थव्यवस्था में ग्रोथ के लिए कंपनियों को इंसेंटिव देगी सरकार, पहले भी चुनिंदा कंपनियों को प्रोत्साहन राशि देने का किया था ऐलान

नई दिल्ली38 मिनट पहले
  • प्रोडक्शन लिंक्ड इंसेंटिव स्कीम के तहत उत्पादन बढ़ाने पर कैश इन्सेंटिव दी जाएगी
  • कैबिनेट जल्द ही अन्य क्षेत्रों के लिए भी प्रोत्साहन राशि देने की योजना को मंजूरी दे सकती है

घरेलू मैन्युफैक्चरिंग को बढ़ाने के लिए सरकार अब और कंपनियों को प्रोत्साहन राशि को देने की योजना बना रही है। एक सरकारी अधिकारी ने शुक्रवार को बताया कि इससे नए निवेशकों को आकर्षित करने में मदद मिलेगा। इससे कोरोना महामारी से प्रभावित अर्थव्यवस्था को भी राहत मिल सकती है।

आत्मनिर्भर भारत मिशन

केंद्र सरकार उद्योगों को बढ़ावा देने और निर्यात बढ़ाने के लिए कई प्रयास कर रही है। इसी दिशा में सरकार ने इलेक्ट्रॉनिक्स, मेडिकल डिवाइस और फार्मास्युटिकल्स उत्पादों की मैन्युफैक्चरिंग को बढ़ावा देने के लिए प्रोडक्शन लिंक्ड इंसेंटिव (पीएलआई) स्कीम लॉन्च की थी। इसके अलावा सरकार ने चीनी उत्पादों के आयात पर भी प्रतिबंध लगाया था।

सूत्रों के अनुसार सरकार प्रोडक्शन लिंक्ड इंसेंटिव स्कीम के तहत उत्पादन बढ़ाने पर कैश इन्सेंटिव दी जाएगी। इसके तहत सरकार द्वारा एक्सपोर्ट और रोजगार बढ़ाने वाले सेक्टर की पहचान की जायेगी। इससे सरकार के आत्मनिर्भर भारत मिशन को मजबूती देने की कोशिश कर रही है।

ग्लोबल मार्केट में छाने की तैयारी:चीन के दबदबे वाले उत्पादों की मैन्युफैक्चरिंग को बढ़ावा देगा भारत, बाजार हिस्सेदारी बढ़ाने की योजना

कैबिनेट से मिल सकती है मंजूरी

एक वर्चुअल कॉन्फ्रेंस में नीति आयोग के वाइस-चेयरमैन राजीव कुमार ने कहा कि कैबिनेट जल्द ही अन्य क्षेत्रों के लिए भी प्रोत्साहन राशि देने की योजना को मंजूरी दे सकती है। हालांकि, उन्होंने यह स्पष्ट नहीं किया कि किस सेक्टर्स में, किस योग्यता पर यह दी जाएगी।

मोदी 2 दिन में 17 प्रोजेक्ट्स का उद्घाटन करेंगे, इससे पहले दिवंगत केशुभाई को श्रद्धांजलि दी

