पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Business
  • These 7 Rules Related To Your Life Will Change From November 1; It Will Directly Affect Your Pocket

फायदे की बात:1 नवंबर से बदल जाएंगे आपकी जिंदगी से जुड़े ये 7 नियम; इसका सीधा असर आपकी जेब पर पड़ेगा

नई दिल्लीएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • 1 नवंबर यानी रविवार से रसोई गैस के सिलेंडर से लेकर ट्रेनों के टाइम टेबल तक सबकुछ बदलने वाला है

एक नंवबर से देशभर में कई नए नियम लागू होने जा रहे हैं। इनका सीधा असर आपकी पॉकेट और जिंदगी पर पड़ेगा। जरूरी है कि नियमों की जानकारी पहले ही अपने पास रखें। बता दें कि 1 नवंबर यानी रविवार से रसोई गैस के सिलेंडर से लेकर ट्रेनों के टाइम टेबल तक सबकुछ बदलने वाला है। तो आइए जानते हैं इन नए नियमों के बारे में-

1. LPG डिलिवरी का बदलेगा नियम

एक नवंबर से LPG सिलेंडर की डिलिवरी का नियम बदल जाएगा। तेल कंपनियां एक नवंबर से डिलिवरी ऑथेंटिकेशन कोड (DAC) सिस्टम लागू करेंगी। यानी गैस की डिलिवरी से पहले उपभोक्ता के रजिस्टर्ड मोबाइल नंबर पर एक OTP भेजा जाएगा। जब सिलेंडर आपके घर आएगा तो उस OTP को डिलिवरी ब्वॉय के साथ शेयर करना होगा।जब OTP सिस्टम से मैच होगा तभी आपको सिलेंडर की डिलिवरी होगी।
पूरी खबर पढ़ें

2. इंडेन गैस ने बदला बुकिंग का नंबर

अगर आप इंडेन के ग्राहक हैं तो आज से अब आप पुराने नंबर पर गैस बुक नहीं करा पाएंगे। इंडेन ने अपने एलपीजी ग्राहकों को उनके रजिस्टर्ड मोबाइल नंबर पर गैस बुकिंग करने के लिए नया नंबर भेजा है। अब इंडेन गैस के देश भर के ग्राहकों को एलपीजी सिलेंडर बुक कराने के लिए 7718955555 पर कॉल या एसएमएस भेजना होगा।

3. बदल जाएंगे गैस सिलेंडर की कीमतें

बता दें देश की सरकारी तेल कंपनियां हर महीने की पहली तारीख को एलपीजी सिलेंडर की कीमतें तय करती हैं। कीमतों में इजाफा भी हो सकता है और राहत भी मिल सकती है। ऐसे में 1 नवंबर को सिलेंडर की कीमतों में बदलाव हो सकता है। अक्टूबर में ऑयल कंपनियों ने कमर्शियल सिलेंडर की कीमतों में बढ़ोतरी की थी।

4. ट्रेनों का बदलेगा टाइम टेबल

ट्रेन से सफर करने वालों के लिए यह जरूरी खबर है। 1 नवंबर से भारतीय रेल पूरे देश की ट्रेनों के टाइम टेबल को बदलने जा रही है। 1 नवंबर से ट्रेनों का नया टाइम टेबल जारी हो जाएगा। इस कदम से 13 हजार यात्री और 7 हजार मालभाड़ा ट्रेनों के टाइम बदल जाएंगे। देश की 30 राजधानी ट्रेनों के टाइम टेबल भी 1 नवंबर से बदल जाएंगे। वहीं, 1 नंवबर से प्रत्येक बुधवार को छोड़कर चंडीगढ़ से न्यू दिल्ली के बीच तेजस एक्सप्रेस चलेगी।

5. SBI बचत खातों पर कम ब्याज मिलेगा

1 नवंबर से SBI के भी कुछ अहम नियमों में बदलाव होने जा रहा है। SBI के बचत खातों पर कम ब्याज मिलेगा। अब 1 नवंबर से जिन सेविंग्स बैंक अकाउंट में 1 लाख रुपए तक की राशि जमा है उस पर ब्याज की दर 0.25 परसेंट घटकर 3.25 परसेटं रह जाएगी. जबकि 1 लाख रुपए से ज्यादा की जमा पर अब रेपो रेट के अनुसार ब्याज मिलेगा।

6. BOB में पैसा जमा करने पर लगेगा एक्सट्रा चार्ज

1 नवंबर से बैंक ऑफ बड़ौदा (BoB) में तय सीमा से ज्यादा बैंकिंग करने पर अलग से शुल्क लगेगा। इस दिन से ग्राहकों को लोन खाते के लिए महीने में तीन बार के बाद जितनी बार भी पैसा निकालेंगे, उन्हें 150 रुपए देने होंगे। बचत खाते की बात करें, तो ऐसे खाताधारकों के लिए तीन बार तक जमा करना फ्री होगा, लेकिन अगर ग्राहकों ने चौथी बार पैसे जमा किए, तो उन्हें 40 रुपए देने होंगे। वहीं, जनधन अकाउंट वालों को इसमें थोड़ी राहत मिली है उन्हें जमा करने पर कोई शुल्क नहीं देना होगा, हालांकि निकालने पर 100 रुपए चार्ज देने होंगे।

7. केरल में लागू होगी MSP योजना

केरल सरकार ने सब्जियों के लिए आधार मूल्य तय कर दिया है। इसी के साथ केरल सब्जियों के लिए न्यूनतम समर्थन मूल्य (MSP) तय करने वाला देश का पहला राज्य बन गया है। सब्जियों का यह न्यूनतम या आधार मूल्य उत्पादन लागत से 20 फीसदी अधिक होगा। राज्‍य के मुख्यमंत्री पिनाराई विजयन ने कहा कि यह योजना 1 नवंबर से लागू कर दी जाएगी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपाकिस्तान की संसद में लगे मोदी-मोदी के नारे? न्यूज चैनल का दावा पड़ताल में झूठ निकला - फेक न्यूज़ एक्सपोज़ - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आप अपनी दिनचर्या को संतुलित तथा व्यवस्थित बनाकर रखें, जिससे अधिकतर काम समय पर पूरे होते जाएंगे। विद्यार्थियों तथा युवाओं को इंटरव्यू व करियर संबंधी परीक्षा में सफलता की पूरी संभावना है। इसलिए...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें