पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Business
  • Toll Collections In September 2020; Here's Latest CRISIL Research Reports

सुधार के संकेत:सितंबर में टोल कलेक्शन प्री-कोविड स्तर के पार पहुंचा, फेस्टिव सीजन से मिला सहारा

नई दिल्ली11 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • सितंबर महीने में हाईवे पर कुल 11 करोड़ वाहनों का आवागमन हुआ
  • सितंबर में कुल 1,941 करोड़ रुपए का टोल कलेक्शन किया गया

देश के हाईवे पर एक बार फिर कमर्शियल वाहनों की रफ्तार बढ़ी है। सितंबर महीने में टोल कलेक्शन का आंकड़ा प्री-कोविड स्तर के पार पहुंच गया है। जारी रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक लॉकडाउन के बाद पहली बार हाईवे पर भारी वाहनों आवागमन तेज हुई है। इसके वजह फेस्टिव सीजन है।

सितंबर में टोल कलेक्शन साल के उच्चतम स्तर पर पहुंचा

रेटिंग एजेंसी क्रिसिल के रिसर्च फर्म ने देशभर के हाईवे पर इलेक्ट्रॉनिक टोल कलेक्शन से संबंधित एक डेटा जारी किया है। इसमें कहा गया है कि सितंबर महीने में हाईवे पर कुल 11 करोड़ वाहनों का आवागमन हुआ। इससे टोल कलेक्शन का आंकड़ा 1,941 करोड़ रुपए के स्तर पर पहुंच गया। क्रिसिल रिसर्च की डायरेक्टर ईशा चौधरी ने बताया कि कैलेंडर ईयर में यह कलेक्शन का उच्चतम स्तर है। डेटा के मुताबिक इससे पहले फरवरी, 2020 में हाईवे पर कुल 10 करोड़ वाहनों का आवागमन हुआ था, जो कोरोना पूर्व का समय था।

लॉकडाउन का असर

मार्च में वाहनों के आवागमन के आंकड़े गिरकर 8.5 करोड़ हो गए थे। लॉकडाउन के पहले महीने अप्रैल में यह 1 करोड़ हो गया, जो मई में 5.5 करोड़ हो गया था। दरअसल लॉकडाउन के दौरान इंटर-स्टेट और इंटर डिस्ट्रिक्ट सीमाओं को बंद कर दिया गया था। इससे वाहनों के आवागमन में भारी कमी देखने को मिली थी। हालांकि, अनलॉक प्रक्रिया के तहत मिल रही रियायतों के चलते सुधरती नजर आ रही है।

प्राइवेट सेक्टर को नुकसान

इससे पहले रेटिंग एजेंसी क्रिसिल ने मई महीने में अनुमान जताया था कि प्राइवेट सेक्टर को मार्च-जून के बीच टोल रेवेन्यू लॉस 3,450-3,700 करोड़ रुपए रह सकता है। लॉकडाउन के दौरान सीमाओं पर लगे प्रतिबंधों के चलते रिपोर्ट में आशंका जताई गई थी कि अप्रैल में 90%, मई में 60-75% और जून में 30-40% रेवेन्यू लॉस का हो सकता है।

इकोनॉमी में सुधार के संकेत

हाईवे पर वाहनों का बढ़ती संख्या से इकोनॉमी में सुधार के संकेत के तौर पर भी देखा जा रहा है। सितंबर महीने में ट्रैफिक का स्तर भी प्री-कोविड लेवल पर पहुंच गया है। टोल रेवेन्यू में बढ़त ट्रैफिक नंबर पर भी आधारित होता है। सामान्य तौर पर हर साल टोल कलेक्शन में 8-10% की बढ़त देखने को मिलती है, जो सितंबर में 5-6% रही है। यह दर्शाता है कि ट्रैफिक नंबर में बढ़त हुई है।

फेस्टिव सीजन से मिला सपोर्ट

जानकारों का कहना है कि पिछले दो महिनों से मैन्युफैक्चरिंग और माइनिंग सेक्टर में एक्टिविटी बढ़ी है। इससे माल ढुलाई में 65-70% की बढ़त देखने को मिली है। इसके अलावा कमर्शियल ट्रैफिक में भी एक्टिविटी बढ़ी है। दूसरी ओर फेस्टिव सीजन के चलते ई-कॉमर्स कंपनियों के कारोबार में शानदार ग्रोथ देखने को मिला है। इससे सितंबर महीने में माल ढुलाई का काम तेज हुआ है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंइस बार 20 हजार मौतें 25 दिन में हुईं, यह दूसरी बेहतर स्थिति; अब तक कुल 79.88 लाख केस - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- चल रहा कोई पुराना विवाद आज आपसी सूझबूझ से हल हो जाएगा। जिससे रिश्ते दोबारा मधुर हो जाएंगे। अपनी पिछली गलतियों से सीख लेकर वर्तमान को सुधारने हेतु मनन करें और अपनी योजनाओं को क्रियान्वित करें।...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें