पर्सनल फाइनेंस:बीमा कंपनियों का टॉप 5 हेल्थ इंश्योरेंस ट्रेंड, जिन्हें जानना जरूरी है और आपके लिए फायदेमंद है

मुंबई5 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
कोरोना में लोगों को एहसास हो चला है कि हेल्थ इंश्योरेंस पॉलिसी में मामूली प्रीमियम भरकर वे खुद को लाखों रुपए की देनदारियों से बच सकते हैं। यही कारण है कि बीमा कंपनियों ने हाल फिलहाल अपने स्वास्थ्य बीमा से संबंधित जांच पड़ताल में वृद्धि देखी है
  • जिन लोगों ने स्वास्थ्य बीमा ले रखा था उन्हें कोरोना महामारी के दौरान इसका महत्व पता चला और उन्हें अच्छा खासा फायदा हुआ
  • वे लोग जिन्होंने कोई हेल्थ इंश्योरेंस नहीं लिया था, उन्हें पता चला कि मुश्किल की घड़ी में इस तरह का कोई हेल्थ इंश्योरेंस होना कितना जरूरी होता है

हेल्थ इंश्योरेंस सालाना निवेश का एक ऐसा टूल बन गया है जिसने भारतीयों के दिलो दिमाग में अपनी जगह बना ली है। जिन लोगों ने स्वास्थ्य बीमा ले रखा था उन्हें कोरोना महामारी के दौरान इसका महत्व पता चला और उन्हें अच्छा खासा फायदा हुआ। साथ ही इसकी उपयोगिता के बारे में पता चला।

जबकि वे लोग जिन्होंने कोई हेल्थ इंश्योरेंस नहीं लिया था, उन्हें पता चला कि मुश्किल की घड़ी में इस तरह का कोई हेल्थ इंश्योरेंस होना कितना जरूरी होता है, जो न केवल बीमा धारक को मेडिकल के खर्चों से उबारता है बल्कि भविष्य में उन्हें अचानक आने वाले वित्तीय जोखिमों से बचाता भी है।

हेल्थ इंश्योरेंस से आपातकाल में मिलती है मदद

अब लोगों को एहसास हो चला है कि हेल्थ इंश्योरेंस पॉलिसी में मामूली प्रीमियम भरकर वे खुद को लाखों रुपए की देनदारियों से बच सकते हैं। यही कारण है कि बीमा कंपनियों ने हाल फिलहाल अपने स्वास्थ्य बीमा से संबंधित जांच पड़ताल में वृद्धि देखी है। तमाम बीमा कंपनियां अपने कवरेज में हमेशा नए और अच्छे प्रोडक्ट लाकर ग्राहकों को अनेकों ढंग से लुभाने की कोशिश में लगी हुई हैं।

दावा न करने पर बोनस का फायदा

हेल्थ इंश्योरेंस आमतौर पर एक वार्षिक पॉलिसी होती है। यदि कोई पॉलिसी धारक क्लेम नहीं करता है, तो बीमा कंपनियाँ पॉलिसी कवरेज सीमा को संचयी बोनस नाम से एक निश्चित प्रतिशत तक बढ़ाकर रिन्यूअल के समय एक पुरस्कार प्रदान करती हैं। पहले यह बोनस हर पॉलिसी साल में 10% से 15% हुआ करता था, लेकिन मेडिकल इंफ्लेशन को देखते हुए इन दिनों इंश्योरेंस कंपनियां काफी ज्यादा पर्सेंटेज ऑफर कर रही हैं।

उदाहरण से समझें इसे

आइए इसे एक उदाहरण के साथ समझें। मान लीजिए कि किसी बीमा धारक ने अपनी स्वास्थ्य बीमा पॉलिसी के लिए कम उम्र में ही 5 लाख की कवरेज सीमा का विकल्प चुना है। उन्होंने पहले साल में कोई दावा नहीं किया। इससे उसने बेस अमाउंट पर 50% का सुपर संचयी बोनस (Super Cumulative Bonus) अर्जित किया। इस तरह उनका कवरेज 7.5 लाख रुपए तक बढ़ गया। इसी तरह बीमा धारक ने दूसरे वर्ष में भी किसी तरह का कोई क्लेम नहीं किया। फिर से मूल कवरेज सीमा पर 50% सुपर संचयी बोनस मिला।

इस प्रकार यह बढ़कर 10 लाख रुपए हो गया। यह इंश्योर्ड राशि पॉलिसी खरीदते समय उन्होंने जो चुना था उसका दोगुना हो गई।

रिचार्ज लाभ का लाभ

यह एक ऐसा बेनीफिट है जो किसी को तब मदद करेगा यदि उन्होंने क्लेम की स्थिति में अपनी स्वास्थ्य बीमा पॉलिसी की कवरेज सीमा समाप्त कर दी है। उदाहरण के लिए किसी ने पॉलिसी खरीदने के समय 5 लाख रुपए की बीमा राशि का विकल्प चुना था। इसके बाद उन्हें हेल्थ इमरजेंसी का खर्च उठाने की नौबत आ गई। अस्पताल से जारी बिल मान लीजिए इंश्योर्ड राशि से अधिक हो गई। यहां, चूंकि उनकी पॉलिसी ने रिचार्ज बेनेफिट की पेशकश की थी, इसलिए यह फायदा पॉलिसीधारक को मिल गया। यह लाभ एक प्रतिशत के रूप में दिया जाता है। इस सुविधा का लाभ तब मिलेगा जब अस्पताल का खर्च उसके चुने हुए कवरेज सीमा से अधिक हो गया। इस प्रकार बीमित व्यक्ति 5 लाख की बजाय 6 लाख रुपए तक का दावा कर सकता है और बीमा कंपनी उसे इसका लाभ भी देती है।

बीमा बहाली लाभ राशि (Sum Insured Reinstatement benefit)

यह मौजूदा बीमा योजना के भीतर एक बैकअप बीमा के चुनाव की तरह है। यह लाभ एक अतिरिक्त लागत पर आता है, लेकिन यदि कोई अपने सभी विकल्प कवरेज राशि को समाप्त करता है, तो यह बेहद उपयोगी साबित होता है। उदाहरण के लिए मान लीजिए कि किसी ने 5 लाख का कवरेज लिया और एक दुर्घटना के कारण इलाज में अपनी पॉलिसी लिमिट को पूरा कर दिया। फिर साल के अंत में वह डेंगू के लिए अस्पताल में भर्ती हो जाता है। चूंकि वह अपनी सीमा समाप्त कर बैठा है, इसलिए उसे आगे मेडिकल का खर्च अपनी जेब से ही उठाना होगा।

यहां पर बहाली लाभ (Reinstatement Benefit) का यह फायदा यह है कि अगर पहले से ही इसका चुनाव पालिसी के समय किया गया है तो ऐसे अवसर पर यह बहुत ही उपयोगी साबित होता है। अगर किसी बीमा की पूरी इंश्योर्ड राशि की सीमा समाप्त हो जाती है, तो भी पॉलिसी कवरेज 5 लाख को वापस बहाल किया जा सकता है।

अनंत राशि बीमित (Infinite Sum Insured)

इंश्योर्ड राशि स्वास्थ्य बीमा कवरेज की एक सीमा होती है जिसे कोई अपनी स्वास्थ्य बीमा पॉलिसी में चुनता है। जैसा कि अगर किसी ने स्वास्थ्य बीमा पॉलिसी के लिए 5 लाख का इंश्योर्ड बीमा लिया है। इसके लिए सबसे पहले हर दिन रूम रेंट ऑप्शंस के हिसाब से कवरेज लिमिट चुनना होता है, जिसकी रेंज 3 हजार रुपए से लेकर 50,000 रुपए के बीच हो सकती है। यदि किसी ने प्रति दिन कमरे के किराए के रूप में 10,000 रुपए चुना है तो कवरेज 100 गुना यानी 10 लाख रुपए तक होगा।

हालांकि, इस पॉलिसी में कवरेज और दावा राशि (claim amount) यहीं खत्म नहीं होती है। यदि किसी इंश्योर्ड व्यक्ति की दावा राशि 100 गुना की सीमा से अधिक है, तो उसे केवल अपनी बीमा कंपनी के साथ शेष दावा राशि के लिए एक निश्चित प्रतिशत साझा करना होता है।

वेलनेस बेनिफिट

आजकल बीमा कंपनियांं अपने ग्राहकों को विभिन्न तरीकों से पुरस्कार करते रहते हैं। जैसे रियायती दर पर आउट पेशेंट उपचार, फार्मास्यूटिकल्स, स्वास्थ्य चेकअप, डायग्नोसिस, हेल्थ सप्लीमेंट के लिए वाउचर और फिटनेस सेंटर या स्पोर्ट्स क्लब आदि में सदस्यता भी दिलाते हैं। उदाहरण के लिए अगर किसी ने अपनी स्वास्थ्य बीमा पॉलिसी में इस सुविधा को चुना है, तो पॉलिसी के मानदंडों के तहत रिन्यूअल के समय उन्हें छूट की पेशकश की जाएगी। किसी की स्वास्थ्य बीमा पॉलिसी में यह अतिरिक्त सुविधा न केवल ग्राहक को एक स्वस्थ जीवन शैली में जीने के लिए प्रोत्साहित करेगी, बल्कि उन्हें बताए गए वेलनेस नियमों का पालन करके रिवार्ड पॉइंट अर्जित करने में भी मदद करेगी।

